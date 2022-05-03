U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,161.13
    +5.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,033.07
    -28.43 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,539.89
    +3.88 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.14
    +1.22 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.18
    -0.99 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.20
    +4.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0660 (-2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2539
    +0.0050 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8550
    -0.3260 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,302.16
    -574.46 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.25
    -4.99 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,523.49
    -21.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

CruxOCM Announces Momentum Led by Talent Growth in Q1 2022

·2 min read

Despite the Great Resignation, O&G control room software company sees a 58% uptick in hires compared to Q1 2021

CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CruxOCM, the pioneer of robotic industrial process automation (RIPA™) for oil and gas operations, announced today that it has recorded a 58% talent growth in Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021, hiring new employees across the engineering (both software and process control engineers), product management, design, sales, operations and deployment departments.

CruxOCM logo
CruxOCM logo

Since the beginning of 2022, CruxOCM has seen an increase in inbounds looking to join the company, with offices in both Canada and US. With its strong product-market fit, competitive offerings, and great trajectory, CruxOCM has become attractive to those who want to make a difference and lead change across the industry.

"I'm impressed at the pace of our growing team and plan to carry the momentum forward into the next quarter," said Jay Hum, VP of Product at CruxOCM.

"Over the last quarter, we have tripled our sales team to handle the leads we have," Adam Marsden, Chief Revenue Officer at CruxOCM. "The pandemic and remote working initiative have not affected our hiring process, which not many companies can say. We have a strong belief in transparency on how much candidates can expect to make in salary and data used to determine what the best salary bands are. We have and will continue to hire people who genuinely care about the infrastructure we are building."

At CruxOCM, it is required to have high levels of trust, psychological safety, and open communication to build a high-performing team. Over the remainder of the year, CruxOCM plans to continue its rapid growth by expanding its search for experienced workers to join the team across different areas without having to commit long-term to a specific location.

About CruxOCM
Crux Operations Control Management Limited (CruxOCM) delivers innovative operations control management software that crushes the complexity and inefficiencies associated with standard operations control rooms. From maximizing & optimizing flow rates to streamlining critical start-up and shut-down procedures, CruxOCM helps energy companies achieve a step-change transformation of their operations control systems and delivers dramatic results that reduce risk and increase competitiveness, growth, and profitability. CruxOCM's RIPA™ software platform offers superior execution of control room operations and scalable architecture to help clients stay ahead of rapid change. For more information, visit cruxocm.com.

Contact: N6A on behalf of CruxOCM, cruxocm@n6a.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cruxocm-announces-momentum-led-by-talent-growth-in-q1-2022-301538552.html

SOURCE Crux OCM

Recommended Stories

  • Paramount misses quarterly revenue estimates on weak TV ad sales

    Paramount Global said on Tuesday it added more than 6 million streaming subscribers in the first quarter but missed revenue estimates, hurt by weaker TV advertising sales in a period without the Super Bowl broadcast. Shares of the company, formerly known as ViacomCBS, fell more than 4% in pre-market trading. Total revenue fell about 1% to $7.33 billion in the first quarter, below analysts' estimates of $7.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • Elliott offers $1 billion to help separate Western Digital's Flash business

    The San Jose, California-based company's shares rose about 10% to $59.28 in trading before the bell, following Elliott's letter to the Board. Elliott offered over $1 billion of incremental equity capital into the Flash business, which the hedge fund believes would be worth $17 billion to $20 billion. Western Digital, which makes hard drives, USB drives and memory cards, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Oil: 'Something far more serious is going on,' says analyst

    The oil market is undergoing a serious production problem, warns one analyst. Even as prices retreat temporarily amid COVID lockdowns in China.

  • Earnings: AMD, Lyft, Moderna among companies set to report quarterly results this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details what companies are expected to report earnings this week, especially those that benefited from pandemic re-openings and sales.

  • Pfizer beats revenue estimates on COVID vaccine sales, misses on earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first quarter earnings for Pfizer.

  • Zebra Technologies Leaps Over First-Quarter Goals But Gives Mixed Outlook

    Zebra Technologies, a maker of enterprise systems for tracking and managing inventory and assets, beat analyst estimates for the first quarter.

  • New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.17

    New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ( NYSE:NYCB ) will pay a dividend of US$0.17 on the 19th of May. This payment means...

  • SSR MINING REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

    SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") reports consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. In addition, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share payable on June 9, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on May 13, 2022. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian tax purposes.

  • Better Buy: American Express vs. SoFi Technologies

    SoFi is making waves in personal finance, but American Express has reinvented itself for a new generation of consumers.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in May

    Later this month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday" since its inception. What began as a generally concentrated 12-stock index in 1896 has morphed into an index with 30 diverse, multinational, and highly profitable businesses that Wall Street and investors still look to as a barometer of stock market health. Like all major U.S. stock indexes, it's entered correction territory by falling at least 10% below its all-time high.

  • Tesla Schedules Its Annual Meeting. A Stock Split Approaches.

    The meeting matters a little more than others because it will clear the way for another stock split.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Trading in Oversold Territory

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. Amazon is a good case in point. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullba

  • Why UPS Stock Failed to Deliver in April

    In April, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported quarterly results that came in much better than what analysts had expected. Shares of UPS lost 16.1% during the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on fears that a slowing macro environment would eat into shipping demand in the second half of the year. Long before UPS's April 26 earnings report, Wall Street was getting nervous about the shares.

  • 2 Stock Split Stocks That Crushed Earnings, and 1 That Didn't

    Stock splits are entirely cosmetic, but they give smaller investors a chance to buy these high-quality companies.

  • Blame Russia for Raytheon's Stalled Sales

    Military equipment maker Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) reported what the Wall Street wizards refer to as a "mixed quarter" last week. This was good enough to send Raytheon's stock price up about 1% on initial review, but not good enough to keep it up. Since Raytheon informed investors of its Q1 2022 results, Raytheon stock has given up its early gains.

  • Big Stock Bears Say S&P 500 Bottom Still Another 700 Points Away

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a fact of life in struggling markets: someone is always saying things will get worse. According to a number of prominent equity strategists, they’re about to get a lot worse.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Gl