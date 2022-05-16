U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,013.23
    -10.66 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,213.62
    +16.96 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,701.05
    -103.95 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.72
    +0.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.71
    +2.22 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.44 (+2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0423
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    -0.0730 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2272
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1330
    -0.0520 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,433.68
    -647.94 (-2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.54
    +416.86 (+171.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Cryo-electron Microscopy Market is Globally Expected to Drive Growth of USD 1,010.66 million by 2027 : Fior Markets

Fior Market Research LLP
·4 min read
Fior Market Research LLP
Fior Market Research LLP

Cryo-electron Microscopy Market by Type (Electron Crystallography, Single Particle Analysis, Cryo-electron Tomography, and Others), Application (Semiconductors, Life Sciences, Material Sciences, Nanotechnology, and Other Applications), Component, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

Newark, NJ, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global Cryo-electron Microscopy market is expected to grow from USD 540.51 million in 2019 to USD 1,010.66 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.14% during the forecast period from 2020-2027. Asia Pacific accounted for the highest CAGR and valued at USD 119.95 million in 2019. The growth is mainly attributed to the growing availability of advanced cryo-electron microscopy systems which focuses on nanotechnology and enormous numbers of innovative institutes and university in the Asia Pacific region are propelling the growth of the cryo-electron microscopy.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/417799/request-sample

Key players in the global Cryo-electron Microscopy market Thermo Fisher Scientific, JEOL Ltd, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Zeiss, Delong America Inc, Cordouan Technologies, Nvidia Corporation, Cray Inc, Structura Biotechnology Inc, Gatan , Creative Bio Structure, Spider, Eman2, Frealign, Sparx, Sapphire, Xmipp, Relion, Image Science Software GmbH, Drvision Tecnologies LLC, Eyen SE, OmicX, CsiTem, Aspire, C-CINA, The Gorgon Project, The Mechanical Rossmann laboratory, Tempy. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain the major market share in the global Cryo-electron Microscopy market. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. the global leader in serving science, and Roper Technologies an important expanded technology company, broadcasted that they have jointly ended the contract under which Thermo Fisher would have acquired Gatan, Inc., a wholly retained subsidiary of Roper.

The type segment includes Electron, Crystallography, Single Particle Analysis, Cryo-electron Tomography, and Others. Electron Crystallography was valued at USD 217.50 million in 2019. The rising inclination of correlative light and electron microscopy is also accountable for the development of the cryo-electron microscopes segment.

The application segment includes Semiconductors, Life Sciences, Material Sciences, Nanotechnology, and Other Applications. Material Sciences held the largest market share of 28.50% in 2019. Owing to the usages of the cryo-electron microscope in structural and mineral investigations of the geological sample.

The component segment comprises of hardware and software. The hardware segment was valued at USD 384.79 million in 2019. This is due to the new innovations in the hardware segment in different organizations such as Zeiss, Thermo Fisher, and many other medical devices companies.

Read Complete Report with TOC: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/cryo-electron-microscopy-market-by-type-electron-crystallography-single-417799.html

About the report:

The global Cryo-electron Microscopy market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=417799&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com





To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketsandresearch.biz

Related Reports

Mammography Systems Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/mammography-systems-market-size-by-technology-screen-film-419689.html
CT Scanner Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/ct-scanner-market-by-type-portable-stationary-by-419706.html
Medical Respiratory Protective Equipment Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/medical-respiratory-protective-equipment-market-by-product-respiratory-419724.html
Medical Protective Clothing Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/medical-protective-clothing-market-by-product-gowns-and-419732.html


Recommended Stories

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were soaring 16.1% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Monday. No outside investor should legally know what Sundial will report in its Q1 update. No insider who does know what the company will say can legally trade the marijuana stock.

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Amazon (AMZN)?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Opportunity Equity” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Amidst the challenges, Miller Opportunity Equity’s net fees declined 3.57% in the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500’s -4.60% return. The Strategy’s long-term performance remains strong. Since inception annualized returns […]

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Here's Why Chimerix Stock Is Imploding Today

    Investors are furious about management's plan to sell its most valuable asset in order to chase a lackluster oncology program.

  • Stocks on Sale: Is AMD a Buy?

    In a tumultuous market, it's more important than ever to invest in great companies led by outstanding managers. One such example is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). If you had bought $10,000 worth of AMD shares when Lisa Su became chief executive officer in 2014, your investment would be worth more than $225,000 today.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for financial freedom. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom. According to Goldman Sachs, investors expect higher share repurchases and increasing dividends in 2022. The investment bank raised the buyback estimate to $1 […]

  • Could Innovative Industrial Properties Be in Big Trouble?

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) is the top cannabis real estate investment trust, using sale-leaseback deals to acquire and rent industrial properties to existing, licensed medical marijuana operators. It's been one of the top-performing REITs of the past five years. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Now could be a great time to put that cash to use toward an investment in these three Dividend Kings that could provide robust returns for a lifetime. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) more than tripled over the past 10 years as investor confidence remained strong. AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Labs in 2013 as a research-based pharmaceutical business.

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR), Samuel Szteinbaum, Has Just Spent US$1.1m Buying 51% More Shares

    Those following along with Corsair Gaming, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRSR ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of...

  • Is It Time to Jump Back Into Ford? Here's How to Trade It

    On Friday, Ford Motor sold another 7M shares of electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive for about $188M. Ford had sold 8M shares of RIVN earlier in the week following the expiration of that firm's IPO lockup period. Ford is still believed to be long 87M shares of Rivian.

  • Gloomy Goldman offers 20 ‘safety’ stocks with valuations below the previous 2 bear markets

    It’s tight quarters in Wall Street’s bear sleuth these days. Goldman Sachs just downgraded their 2022 U.S. growth forecast (to 2.4% from 2.6%) and 2023 (to 1.6% from 2.2%), as senior chairman Lloyd Blankfein warned of “very, very high” risks for a U.S. recession. Also one of the most bullish banks on Wall Street headed into this year, Goldman cut its end-2022 S&P 500 target to 4,300.

  • Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Revenues

    BP p.l.c. ( LON:BP. ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to...

  • Why Tesla Stock Got Dented Today

    It's Monday, and with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all down fractions of a percent, it seems stock markets are going into the red again today -- and so is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). As of 11:10 a.m. ET, Tesla shares have fallen 4.2% on reports that COVID-19-related lockdowns in China have dented the company's (still impressive) market share in electric vehicles (EVs) -- and that the situation won't be immediately fixed. Tesla remains "dominant" in EVs, reports TheFly.com today, retaining a 20% market share, but competition is heating up and the company lost market share to new rivals in 2021.

  • Here's What We Like About Shell's (LON:SHEL) Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is...

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityStocks Pull Back Off Session Lows; Treasuries Gain: Markets Wrap$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be

  • Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) dips 24% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

    It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners...