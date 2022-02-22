U.S. markets open in 9 hours 13 minutes

Cryogenic Equipment Market to Hit USD 32.86 Billion by 2028 Owing to Increasing Demand for Clean Energy Sources Globally, says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled are Chart Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Cryofab, Inc. (U.S.), Linde (Germany), Nikkisso Cryoquip (U.S.), Nikkiso Co. Ltd (Japan), SHI Cryogenics Group (Japan), HEROSE GMBH (Germany), Wessington Cryogenics (U.K.), Cryo Pur (France), INOXCVA (INOX India Pvt Ltd) (India), Sulzer (Switzerland), Schlumberger (U.S.), Flowserve Corporation (U.S.), Fives (France), Phpk Technologies (U.S.), Marshall Excelsior Company (U.S.), ACME Cryogenics (U.S.), RegO (U.S.), Habonim Industrial Valves & Actuators LTD (U.S.)

Pune, India, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cryogenic equipment market is expected to showcase a considerable growth by reaching USD 32.86 billion by 2028. This is attributable to the rising demand for clean energy sources and the growing oil & gas industry across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, Cryogenic Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Tank, Valve, Vaporizer, Pump, and Others), By Cryogen Type (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, Liquefied Natural Gas, and Others), By End User (Oil & Gas, Metallurgy, Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Marine, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 19.71 billion in 2021 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% between 2020 and 2028.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cryogenic-equipment-market-100823

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to severe repercussion owing to its widespread effects across several economies. Various industries are facing unprecedented losses owing to the lockdown announced by the governments across the globe that has further resulted in the complete shutdown of businesses. The crippling economy, however, is being revived through collective efforts from the government, as well as the industries and is expected to bounce back during the forecast period.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/cryogenic-equipment-market-100823

Cryogenic equipment is widely adopted across industries for storage and transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG). They are further used to operate, generate, and sustain even at low temperature. The equipments adopted in cryogenic applications include cold traps, containers, piping, pressure vessels, and purifiers, among others.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will affect the market growth. The report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies. It further mentions the strategies adopted by them, such as to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2028. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cryogenic-equipment-market-100823

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand for Clean Energy Sources to Augment Growth

According to the data by Ecotricity, crude oil reserves are depleting at a rate of around 4 billion tons every year. The growing scarcity of fossil fuels and the rising concerns over emissions are propelling the demand for clean energy sources. The surging demand for clean energy sources drives the demand for advanced cryogenic equipment for storage, transportation, and regasification applications. Additionally, the rising oil & gas industry is expected to favor the global cryogenic equipment market in the forthcoming years.

SEGMENTATION

Tank Segment Held 36.1% in 2021 Backed by Wide Industrial Applications

The tank segment, based on product, held a market share of about 36.1% in 2021 and is likely to experience significant growth in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as extensive adoption of cryogenic equipment such as tanks for storage and transportation purposes in the oil & gas industry.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific to Remain Dominant; Favorable Government Policies for Sustainable Development to Surge Demand

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific stood at USD 6.48 billion in 2021 and is expected to hold the highest position in the global cryogenic equipment market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing adoption for sustainable solutions owing to favorable government policies that drive the demand for advanced cryogenic equipment.

The market in North America is expected to showcase exponential growth owing to the increasing demand for gas across several industrial applications that will propel the adoption of innovative cryogenic equipment in the region between 2020 and 2028.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Companies Focus on Product Launches to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The global cryogenic equipment market is fragmented by the presence of key players that are focusing on the introduction of new cryogenic equipment to cater to the growing demand from several industrial peripherals. Additionally, the major companies are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and partnership that is likely to bide well for the market growth during the forecast period.

Quick Buy – Cryogenic Equipment Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100823

Industry Development:

  • December 2021 – SoftInWay Inc, an industry-leading consulting service provider, announces the launch of new designs for turbo-style configuration of cryogenic equipment such as pumps that cater to the pressure rise and required flow rate while minimizing cost and time.

Major Companies Profiled in the Market:

  • Nikkiso Co. Ltd (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Chart Industries, Inc (Georgia, U.S.)

  • SHI Cryogenics Group (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Linde (Munich, Germany)

  • Sulzer (Winterthur, Switzerland)

  • The Weir Group PLC (Glasgow, Scotland)

  • Fives (Paris, France)

  • Schlumberger Limited (Texas, U.S.)

  • Flowserve Corporation (Texas U.S.)

  • Cryo Pur (Massy, France)

  • INOXCVA (Gujarat, India)

  • HEROSE GMBH Armaturen und Metals (Bad Oldesloe, Germany)

  • Wessington Cryogenics (Houghton-le-Spring, England)

  • Phpk Technologies (Ohio, United States)

  • Cryofab, Inc. (Kenilworth, New Jersey, U.S.)

  • Cryoquip (Murrieta, California, U.S.)

Major Tables of Contents

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Cryogenic Equipment Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments by the Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Cryogenic Equipment Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Tank

      • Valve

      • Vaporizer

      • Pump

      • Actuator

      • Bayonet Connection

      • Others

TOC Continued.


Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cryogenic-equipment-market-100823


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Integrated Motor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (General Motion Control (GMC) , Computer Numerical Control (CNC) ), By Application (Transportation/Mobility, , Conveyor Systems,, Fluid Dispensing And Pumping System, , Industrial Robots, Others), By Distribution Channels (Company Owned Distribution Channel, Third-Party Distribution Channel), By Service (Support Services , Installation) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

U.S. Generator Sales Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Power Rating (Below 75 kVA, 75-375 kVA, 375-750 kVA, Above 750 kVA), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gas, Others), By Application (Continuous Load, Peak Load, Standby Load), By End-User (Mining, Oil & Gas, Construction, Residential, Marine, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Commercial, Telecom, Others) and Forecast, 2021-2028

U.S. Generator Sales Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Power Rating (Below 75 kVA, 75-375 kVA, 375-750 kVA, Above 750 kVA), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gas, Others), By Application (Continuous Load, Peak Load, Standby Load), By End-User (Mining, Oil & Gas, Construction, Residential, Marine, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Commercial, Telecom, Others) and Forecast, 2021-2028

Off-Grid Solar Generator Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Below 40 KWH, 40 - 80 KWH, 80 - 150 KWH, Over 150 KWH), By Application (Government, Industrial, Commercial, Residential) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

High Speed Steel Cutting Tools Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Metal Cutting Tools, Cold Working Tools, Others), By Application (Automobiles, Aerospace, Construction Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Heavy Electrical Machines)And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/cryogenic-equipment-market-9617


