U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,530.20
    +7.52 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,360.24
    -0.49 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,324.63
    +65.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.77
    +7.78 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.35
    -1.15 (-1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.90
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1846
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    -0.0170 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9450
    -0.0510 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,532.12
    -213.86 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.62
    +18.46 (+1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.82
    +33.12 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Cryogenic Fuels Market to Garner $188.7 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Development of carbon capture technologies, surge in number of M&A activities in the industrial gases industry, and implementation of the rapid surface chilling process for the food industry drive the growth of the global cryogenic fuels market. Owing to lockdown measures implemented across many countries during the Covid-19 pandemic, manufacturing and space exploration activities halted. This led to the reduced demand for cryogenic fuels across the world.

Portland, OR, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cryogenic fuels market generated $105.6 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $188.7 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Development of carbon capture technologies, surge in number of M&A activities in the industrial gases industry, and implementation of the rapid surface chilling process for the food industry drive the growth of the global cryogenic fuels market. However, requirement of high initial investment for setting up cryogenic plant for large-scale production restrains the market growth. On the other hand, surge in number of space and satellite missions creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (314 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2977

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • Owing to lockdown measures implemented across many countries, manufacturing and space exploration activities halted. This led to the reduced demand for cryogenic fuels across the world.

  • As per the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME) sector in developing countries such as India has been impacted due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the lockdown measures. This led to reduced demand for cryogenic fuels from various end-use industries including automotive, building & construction, chemicals, and aerospace.

  • The demand for liquid air has been affected during the lockdown. The construction activities were stopped and there have been reduction in demand of liquid air such as argon and hydrogen for welding purposes in construction. However, the demand for oxygen for inhalation and resuscitation therapy increased from the medical sector.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global cryogenic fuel market based on type, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the liquid air segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the liquid hydrogen segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Cryogenic Fuels Market Request Here

Based on end-use industry, the manufacturing segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global cryogenic fuels market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the segments including energy, aerospace, biomedical & healthcare, chemical, and others.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, this region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2977

Leading players of the global cryogenic fuels market analyzed in the research include Air Liquide, Air Water, Inc., Air Products & Chemicals, Maine Oxy, Gulf Cryo, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Taiyo Nippon Sanso), Messer Group GmbH, Linde Plc (Praxair Technology, Inc.), Narco Inc., and SOL Group.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:
(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

LNG Carrier Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

LNG Infrastructure Market -- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Large Scale LNG Terminals Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Wood Pellet Fuel Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Floating LNG Power Vessel Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Nuclear Fuels Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


Recommended Stories

  • Jakeem Grant took pay cut, will become free agent after 2021 season

    Wide receiver Jakeem Grant made the cut to 53 players with the Dolphins, but he took a cut when it comes to his compensation in the process. Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network reported that Grant agreed to a pay cut with the team. He was set to make $3.6 million this season and will [more]

  • GameStop Q2 Earnings: Can Performance Catch Up to Valuation?

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) is widely known for its role in the meme stock frenzy. Retail investors who gather on Reddit and other forums to discuss stocks collectively decided the buy and hold GameStop stock. GameStop stock is up over 1,000% in 2021.

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Within a Year or Two

    Dividend stocks are typically not known for their potential for rapid gains, but it's not out of the question. Not only are these three dividend stocks well-run businesses that should deliver excellent income and growth for decades to come, but they all could also be big winners as the COVID-19 pandemic (hopefully) comes to a gradual end over the next year or so. EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) isn't exactly a household name, but it could be one of the biggest winners of the normalization of life in the United States.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

    They've lagged behind the S&P 500 so far this year, but all three should be great long-term winners.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Should You Buy DraftKings Stock Ahead of the NFL Season?

    The National Football League is set to start its regular season on Sept. 9. The NFL is the most popular sport in the U.S., drawing in a large fan base. Already, NFL pre-season games are attracting millions of viewers.

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Stock Fell Today

    The overall stock market was rather flat on Tuesday, but Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was a big underperformer. According to a report by Bloomberg, Wells Fargo isn't sending restitution payments to victims of its numerous scandals fast enough, and regulators are apparently not happy with the progress the bank has made to change its culture. If regulators are unhappy with the bank's progress, this penalty could remain in place longer than investors expect.

  • Better Electric Vehicle Charging Stock: Volta or ChargePoint

    Volta is going public through a SPAC merger. Here's how it stacks up against established segment leader ChargePoint.

  • Palantir Technologies: Intriguing SPAC Investments

    Palantir Technologies (PLTR) provides cybersecurity and related software and services to governments as well as private businesses. I am bullish on PLTR stock. Although PLTR has only recently captured investors' attention, the company has been around for a while. Based in Denver, Colorado, Palantir was founded back in the early 2000s by Peter Thiel and other business experts. Palantir offers three platforms, including Palantir Gotham (which targets government agencies), Palantir Metropolis (main

  • Why Pixelworks Stock Jumped 25% Today

    The stock rose as much as 26.4%, closing the day's action 24.6% higher. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva reiterated his buy rating on Pixelworks, boosting his price target from $5 to $10 per share. Desilva had a meeting with Pixelworks CFO Elias Nader and CEO Todd DeBonis, and he walked away with a stronger conviction in the company's business prospects.

  • Elizabeth Holmes trial begins, Cathie Woods goes all-in on Komatsu, Apple’s iPhone satellite plans

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • 15 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best pharmaceutical stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In. After the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the pharmaceutical industry rapidly began the process of developing and testing vaccines and medicines for […]

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) By 48%?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Bombardier Inc. ( TSE:BBD.B ) by taking the forecast...

  • Li Auto Reports Record Deliveries as Rivals Falter. The Stock Is Up.

    Strong deliveries in China are important for all EV producers, given that China is the world's largest market for new cars and for EVs.

  • The Top 50 Robinhood Stocks in September

    Whereas some folks have shied away from these wild swings, heightened volatility is precisely what's drawn other people (ahem, retail investors) to invest in the stock market. Online investing app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), which recently became a publicly traded company, has been a particularly popular platform for retail investors to get involved in the stock market. Since the end of 2019, Robinhood has added approximately 8 million new users, an 80% increase.

  • This Estimate of Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Intrinsic Value will Give Investors a Better Basis for the Company

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by using the Excess Return Model. This approach is used for finance firms where free cash flow is difficult to estimate. Our goal will be to give investors a reference point of the value of the company and help them weigh recent events.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • Nio Lowers Q3 Forecast After August Deliveries Plunge Amid Supply Chain Disruptions

    Chinese EV startup NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported Wednesday a month-over-month drop in August's vehicle deliveries and trimmed its third-quarter deliveries outlook. The company attributed supply chain disruptions for the soft August numbers and the tempered third-quarter forecast. Signaling strong demand for its vehicles, the company said its new orders were are at a record in August. What Happened: Nio reported August deliveries of 5,880 vehicles, comprising 1,738 ES8s, 2,342 ES6s, and 1,800 EC6

  • Here’s why Robert Shiller’s two stock-market indexes are telling wildly different valuation stories.

    The Nobel laureate has two ways to measure stock-market valuation -- and each tells its own story about whether stocks are in a bubble.