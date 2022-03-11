U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,236.75
    -20.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,036.00
    -116.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,481.25
    -104.75 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,998.00
    -12.90 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.02
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.10
    -4.30 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    26.11
    -0.14 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1006
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    +0.0630 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    30.23
    -2.22 (-6.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3091
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.4460
    +0.3160 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,684.48
    -2,156.18 (-5.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.22
    -12.30 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,995.39
    -695.01 (-2.71%)
     

Cryogenic Insulation Market size to increase by USD 665.36 million | North America to emerge as largest market | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cryogenic insulation market size is expected to increase by USD 665.36 million between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period. The report identifies North America as the largest market for cryogenic insulation. The high adoption of vehicles that run on alternate fuels coupled with stringent emission norms in the transport sector, especially in the US is creating significant opportunities for market players.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cryogenic Insulation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cryogenic Insulation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download the Free Sample Report for extra insights on the market size and key growth regions in the market.

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the demand for clean and eco-friendly energy resources. In addition, the increasing LNG demand from several industries globally and rising gas exploration activities in the US will further fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many players occupying the competitive landscape. The vendors in the market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report identifies Altrad Group, Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Cabot Corp., DUNMORE Corp., Imerys S.A., Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Rochling SE and Co. KG, and Unifrax I LLC as dominant players in the market.

Our full report offers information on the products offered by dominant players, their growth strategies, and other factors influencing the growth of the market.
Ask for a Free Sample Now

Cryogenic Insulation Market: Segment Highlights

  • Based on the application, the report segments the cryogenic insulation market by LPG/LNG transport and storage, energy and power, metallurgical, chemicals, and others.

  • The market witnessed significant growth in the LPG/CNG transport and storage segment in 2021.

  • The increasing shipping of liquified natural gas as cryogenic gas in specialized marine vessels is driving the growth of the segment.

  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Altrad Group, Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Cabot Corp., DUNMORE Corp., Imerys S.A., Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Rochling SE and Co. KG, and Unifrax I LLC.

Regional Analysis

  • 32% of the growth will originate from the North American region.

  • The introduction of decarbonization policies by governments in the region will be crucial in driving the growth of the regional market.

  • The introduction of natural gas vehicles by major automobile companies such as Volvo, MAN, Ford, and Chevrolet will also drive the growth of the cryogenic insulation market in North America.

  • The US and Canada will be the key markets for cryogenic insulation in North America.

  • However, the market will witness faster growth in APAC and Europe.

  • Countries such as China, Germany, and Brazil are also expected to emerge as major markets for cryogenic insulation.

Request a Free Sample for highlights on other major segments in the market.

Notes:

  • The cryogenic insulation market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period.

  • The cryogenic insulation market is segmented by application (LPG/LNG transport and storage, energy and power, metallurgical, chemicals, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

  • The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

Related Reports:

Global Cryogenic Pump Market 2022-2026: The global cryogenic pump market is segmented by type (positive displacement pump and dynamic pump) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Cryogenic Tanks Market 2021-2025: The global cryogenic tanks market is segmented by Product (LNG, Nitrogen, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Cryogenic Insulation Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 665.36 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.10

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Canada, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Altrad Group, Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Cabot Corp., DUNMORE Corp., Imerys S.A., Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Rochling SE and Co. KG, and Unifrax I LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • LPG/LNG transport and storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Energy and power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Metallurgical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Altrad Group

  • Armacell International SA

  • BASF SE

  • Cabot Corp.

  • DUNMORE Corp.

  • Imerys S.A.

  • Johns Manville

  • Owens Corning

  • Rochling SE and Co. KG

  • Unifrax I LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryogenic-insulation-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-665-36-million--north-america-to-emerge-as-largest-market--technavio-301499371.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian stock falls after missing on both the top and bottom line

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details Rivian's miss on both the top and bottom line for Q4 earnings.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Russia at risk of default within days

    Russia is facing effective bankruptcy as soon as Wednesday after the World Bank warned that crippling sanctions have left the Kremlin “mighty close” to a default on its foreign debts.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • 12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

    These companies are expected to produce rapid growth for sales and earnings, and have high dividend yields well-covered by cash flow.

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Got Crushed Thursday. Here’s Why.

    The SEC named Chinese companies that could face delisting under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles as Outlook Again Falls Short

    It was the second quarter in a row that forecasts by the digital-signature company have fallen short of Street estimates and spurred a selloff in the stock.

  • Why Coupang Stock Cratered on Thursday

    The e-commerce giant's stock went into a tailspin based on a rumor. But a closer look show it's much ado about nothing.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Follows Alphabet’s. Here’s Who’s Next.

    Bank of America data show that about 15% of the S&P 500’s market cap is in stocks that trade for at least $500---a level that could be high enough to make a split worthwhile.

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • Why Shopify, Sea, and MercadoLibre Stocks Crashed Today

    As of 11 a.m. ET, shares of both e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and the South American online retail giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down by about 6.8%. Meanwhile, Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), which operates the Shopee marketplace in Southeast Asia, was suffering an 8.5% meltdown. Late on Wednesday, for the first time this millennium, Amazon announced a stock split.

  • Rivian earnings: What to expect

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Submaranian joins the Live show to preview fourth quarter earnings for Rivian.

  • Oracle stock boomerangs after forecast and a knowing laugh about TikTok

    After Oracle Corp. Chief Financial Officer Safra Catz offered an in-line forecast and Larry Ellison knowingly laughed when asked about storing TikTok's data in the U.S. on Thursday afternoon, the software company's shares rebounded from a steep after-hours post-earnings decline.

  • Why NetEase, Bilibili, and iQiyi Plunged on Thursday

    U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fell across the board as the Securities and Exchange Commission released its first list of Chinese companies that failed to adhere to the newly passed Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 300% Upside Potential

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped 6.5% Today

    On yet another tough day for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq down 1%, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock fell harder than most. Shares of the online gaming platform plummeted 6.5% through close of trading Thursday, then continued to fall after-hours -- and you can blame Jefferies for that. In a note covered by TheFly.com today, Jefferies lowered its price target on Roblox shares by $10, to just $50 a share.

  • Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

    With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.

  • Rivian stock falls after quarterly results

    Rivian (RIVN) reported its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday after the closing bell. Shares of the EV startup fell as much as 10% immediately following the release.