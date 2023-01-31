Cryogenic Pump Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 1.94 Billion by 2026, Globally, at 2.9% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Cryogenic Pump Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Cryogenic Pump Market" By Cryogenic Gas (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, LNG, Others), By End-User (Energy & Power, Metallurgy, Chemicals, Electronics, Others), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Cryogenic Pump Market size was valued at USD 1.59 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.94 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Global Cryogenic Pump Market Overview

In enclosed places, cryogenic temperatures are employed to eliminate gases and create a vacuum atmosphere. By using cryo condensation, cryosorption, or cryotrapping, the pump creates a vacuum. The gas molecules are captured, condensed, and stored as ice or frozen solids using cryogenic pumps.

In the manufacture of semiconductor devices, electronic gadgets, thin films, computer hard disc systems, and many other products, cryogenic pumps are frequently employed to produce a high vacuum. The application of gases is increasing in the health care and bioscience facilities, therefore helping the market to grow healthy. The growing demand for semiconductor devices due to rising automation and production of electronic vehicles has raised the demand for cryogenic pumps from the semiconductor industry.

However, one can witness a global reduction in steel production which further reduces the application of argon, helium, oxygen, and nitrogen in this sector. Therefore, it might cause a market slowdown for cryogenic pumps.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Cryogenic Pump Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Cryogenic Pump Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Leybold, Ebara Corporation, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Cryoquip Australia, Cryostar SAS, Flowserve Corporation, Nikkiso Cryo Inc.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Cryogenic Pump Market into Cryogenic Gas, End-User, and Geography.

Cryogenic Pump Market, by Cryogenic Gas

Cryogenic Pump Market, by End-User

Cryogenic Pump Market, by Geography

