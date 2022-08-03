Cryogenic Pump Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.23 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%: Straits Research

Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global Cryogenic Pump Market size market was valued at USD 2.03 billion in 2021. By 2030, it is predicted to reach USD 3.23 billion with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030). Asia-Pacific, with emerging economies like China, India, and Japan, commands the largest position in the global cryogenic pump market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A cryogenic pump , also called a vacuum pump, is a device used to trap gases and vapors through condensation on a cold surface. These cryogenic pumps store and maintain gases with a boiling point below -150 degrees Celsius, including oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, helium, etc. The demand for cryogenic pumps from the chemical and petrochemical industries to extract gases is a major factor propelling the global cryogenic pump market.

The dynamic cryogenic pump is the most popular and widely used type in the industry due to its advantages, including fewer moving parts, high efficiency, and low installation and maintenance costs. The global cryogenic pump market is segmented primarily on the basis of type and end-use to study the overall market situation. As a result, the global cryogenic pump market is considered one of the few industrial segments growing at a constant rate and will always be present in the profit graph's upper right quadrant due to its widespread industrial applications.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cryogenic-pump-market/request-sample





Increased Demand for Cryogenic Pumps from Chemical and Petrochemical Industries Drives the Market Forward

Cryogenic pumps are widely used in the chemical and petrochemical industries. They have numerous applications, such as sulfur recovery units, coal gasification, oxidation processes, cool reactors, and regenerate catalysts. For a very long time, the global chemical industry has maintained a steady growth rate, and the current market conditions and future projections indicate that this trend will continue for centuries. This results from the increased demand for chemicals and chemical solutions from major economies worldwide. The volume of sales, production, and production capacity are high in major economies like Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and North and South America. This explains why these regions exhibit a significant growth rate and are advancing in a positive direction.

Story continues

In addition, the global petrochemical industry is expected to grow at an exceptional rate over the forthcoming years due to increased demand for petrochemical products such as rubbers, dyes, pesticides, etc. According to some reports, the production of petrochemicals is expected to experience a significant increase in the coming years, particularly in Asia and the Middle East. The cryogenic pumps are also used to convert gasoline to liquid natural gas (LNG) for transportation, storage, and use as a liquid natural fuel. In 2019, international LNG trade increased to 354.7 metric tons, an increase of 40.9 metric tons from 2018. This was primarily due to increased exports from the United States, Russia, Australia, Algeria, and Egypt.

Due to favorable government policies aimed at reducing carbon footprint, global LNG consumption has increased dramatically over the past several years. Moreover, in response to rising carbon emissions, governments worldwide have issued numerous guidelines for developing and utilizing LNG infrastructure. The policies are providing a substantial boost to the expansion of the global LNG market, which will likely stimulate the cryogenic pump industry.





Supportive Government Policies for Cryogenic Pumps Create Umpteen Market Opportunities

With the need for gas extractions in the chemical and oil and gas industries, cryogenic pumps have become necessary. In terms of efficiency, cryogenic pumps are considered a superior option. Understanding the need for gas extraction in these chemical and petrochemical plants and the effectiveness of cryogenic pumps, the government endorses the use of cryogenic pumps for this purpose. Various governments worldwide have recognized the necessity and significance of gas extraction and developed new policies to encourage factories to incubate cryogenic pumps.

In addition, the government has declared subsidies and other financial benefits for cryogenic pump manufacturers and distributors. This initiative by the governing body to meet the needs of the chemical and petrochemical industries is proving to be an excellent one. This creates umpteen opportunities for manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers of cryogenic pumps globally.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 3.23 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5.4% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion ) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Nikkiso Cryogenic industries ,Atlas Copco ,Elliot Group ,KSB SE & Co ,SHI Cryogenics Group ,Ebara Corporation Key Market Opportunities Supportive Government Policies Create Myriad Opportunities for Cryogenic Pumps Key Market Drivers High Demand for Cryogenic Pumps from Chemical and Petrochemical Industries

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/cryogenic-pump-market





Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific, with emerging economies like China, India, and Japan, is the largest shareholder in the global cryogenic pump market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2030. This is accredited to the growing end-use industries in Asia-Pacific, catering to the enormous market demands. Further, urbanization, industrialization, infrastructure development, and investments in building new gas-fired combined cycle power generation plants are expected to fuel the need for cryogenic pumps in Asia-Pacific.

Europe is the second-largest shareholder in the market and is expected to be worth USD 752 million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%. Europe is likely to witness an increase in the construction of gas-based power plants in the near future, which is expected to drive the demand for cryogenic pumps in newly built LNG terminals in the region. The UK will be the biggest contributor in Europe, which can significantly boost the market during the forecast period.

North America, with the presence of the US and Canada, has achieved the highest level of development. The increase in the demand for cryogenic pumps in the region is anticipated mostly from the pharmaceuticals and fertilizers industry. Additionally, the reliance on natural gas has increased the demand for cryogenic pumps required for the LNG terminals in the region. Hence, with the increasing number of natural gas-fired power plants, the need for cryogenic pumps is expected to increase during the forecast period.





Key Highlights

The global cryogenic pump market size was worth USD 2,039 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 3,233 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Type-wise, the global cryogenic pump market is segmented into Dynamic Pump and Positive Displacement Pump. Dynamic Pumps acquire the largest market share and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

End-user-wise, the global cryogenic pump market is segmented into Oil & Gas, Healthcare, and Chemicals. The Oil & Gas industry accounts for the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The global cryogenic pump market is primarily segmented into three major regions, namely North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific commands the largest position in the global cryogenic pump market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cryogenic-pump-market/request-sample





Competitive Players

The major players in the global cryogenic pump market are

Nikkiso Cryogenic industries

Atlas Copco

Elliot Group

KSB SE & Co.

SHI Cryogenics Group

Ebara Corporation, etc.





Global Cryogenic Pump Market: Segmentation

By Type

Dynamic Pump

Positive Displacement Pump

By End-User

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Chemicals

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Cryogenic Pump Market Definition Cryogenic Pump Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Cryogenic Pump Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis End-User Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Oil & Gas Market Size & Forecast Healthcare Market Size & Forecast Chemicals Market Size & Forecast Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Dynamic Pump Market Size & Forecast Positive Displacement Pump Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By End-User Canada By Type By End-User Mexico By Type By End-User Latin America By Type By End-User Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By End-User France By Type By End-User U.K. By Type By End-User Italy By Type By End-User Spain By Type By End-User Rest of Europe By Type By End-User Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By End-User China By Type By End-User Australia By Type By End-User India By Type By End-User South Korea By Type By End-User Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By End-User Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By End-User South Africa By Type By End-User Kuwait By Type By End-User Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By End-User Company Profile Nikkiso Cryogenic industries Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Atlas Copco Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Elliot Group Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio KSB SE & Co Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cryogenic-pump-market/toc





Market News

In June 2022 , Atlas Copco acquired Brook's Semiconductor Cryogenics Business to increase worldwide sales and earn a whopping revenue.

In April 2022 , Elliot groups introduced its plans for towering development and acquired Queen’s Dock to register its new venture.

In January 2022, Nikkiso Cryogenic industries signed new business agreements with LEWA and Geveke for its business expansion.





News Media

Asia-Pacific — The Largest Shareholder of the Global Refrigerants Market

Increasing Demand for Energy Efficient Devices is Driving the Global Metal Hydride Market Growth





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Geothermal Heat Pumps Market : Information by Type (Closed-Loop, Open-Loop), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Heat Pump Market : Information by Type(Air source heat pumps,Water source heat pumps), End User(Industrial, Residential, Commercial), and Region — Forecast Till 2026

Magnetic Drive Pump Market : Information by Type (Stainless Steel, Reinforced Polypropylene, Polyvinylidene Fluoride), Product, Flow Rate, Application, and Region — Forecast till 2029





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter



