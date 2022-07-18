U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

Cryogenic Pump Market Size Worth USD 6.64 Billion, Globally, by 2029 at 9.06% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

The global cryogenic pump market size is projected to grow from USD 3.62 billion in 2022 to USD 6.64 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period.

Pune, India, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cryogenic pump market size was USD 3.41 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 3.62 billion in 2022 to USD 6.64 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.06% during the 2022-2029 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Cryogenic Pump Market, 2022-2029.”

Factors such as the ability to operate and withstand negative temperatures and rising demand from LNG sectors will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing demand from the automobile, pharmaceutical, power generation, and manufacturing sectors will increase the footprint of the market.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf-pop/cryogenic-pump-market-100824


Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast Period  2022 TO 2029 CAGR

9.06%

2029 Value Projection

USD 6.64 Billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 3.41 Billion

Historical Data for

2018-2020

No. of Pages

246

Segments covered

Type, Cryogen Type, End-User, By Region

Growth Drivers

Growing Investment from Industrial Sector to Aid Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Oxygen in Medical Sector during COVID-19 to Drive Market Demand


Market Drivers-

Rising Investments & Increasing Demand for Oxygen in Medical Sector to Augment Growth

Factors such as rising investments from the industrial sector such as metallurgy, healthcare, food & beverage, and electronics and increasing FDI investments from emerging economies will boost the cryogenic pump market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising demand for oxygen from healthcare sectors amid the ongoing pandemic will drastically increase the footprint of the market. Also, the rising demand for liquified natural gas will fuel the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact

Restrictions on Natural Gas Supply and Downgrading Sales Impact Market Negatively During Pandemic

The global pandemic affected every sector globally and the sector of the cryogenic pump were limited in its growth potential. Various lockdowns imposed by world governments and restrictions on the movement of the general population have forced manufacturers to adopt a new method of operation. As the sector is heavily dependent on the natural gas industry, a heavy part of the demand was subdued due to the drastic collapse and flattened investments. This industry further trailed on providing excess supply towards a less demanding vacuum.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/cryogenic-pump-market-100824


Regional Segmentation-

Asia Pacific to Witness Dominant Growth due to Rising Demand from Gas-Based Power Plants

The Asia Pacific will witness the largest cryogenic pump market share during the forecast period owing to increasing awareness and the rising number of government policies promoting clean energy power generation to name a few. Additionally, rising demand from gas-based power plants and rising investments from healthcare, food & beverage, and steel will further increase the penetration of the market in the region.

North America will hold a considerable market share in terms of global contribution owing to rising investments from various sections including the oil & gas industry & industrial and an expanding LPG in the region of the U.S and Canada.

Europe will occupy a significant market share due to increased focus on developing a clean source of energy and a decrease in the number of reloading cargoes at import terminals to name a few.


Quick Buy -  Cryogenic pump market  Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100824


Competitive Landscape

Dominant Players to Engulf Market with Increasing R&D Budgets & Extending Consumer Outreach

The sector of the cryogenic pump is occupied by a very few viable companies that have the ability to function at full capacity catering to completely developed products. Players such as Ebara Corporation, Nikkiso Co., Ltd, and Fives are leading the market.  Other players are dependent on equipping products that are undergoing various testing procedures. For example, in August 2021, CPC pumps international announced that they were acquired by Atlas Copco to add complementary assets for the latter’s product portfolio and further strengthen its market position. Other players are focused on developing and integrating products that are expected to hit the market space in the upcoming year.

Industry Development

  • October 2020: The Weir Group PLC announced that they completed the sales of their Oil & Gas division to Caterpillar Inc. for a value of USD 405 million.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cryogenic-pump-market-100824


List of Key Players Present in the Market

  • Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan)

  • SHI Cryogenics Group (Japan)

  • Ebara Corporation (Japan)

  • The Weir Group PLC (Scotland)

  • Fives (France)

  • Sulzer (Switzerland)

  • Flowserve Corporation (U.S.)

  • INOXCVA (India)

  • Cryostar (France)

  • Phpk Technologies (U.S.)

  • Vanzetti Engineering (Italy)

Cryogenic pump market Segmentation:

  • By Type

    • Positive Displacement Pump

    • Centrifugal Pump

    • By Cryogen Type

    • Nitrogen

    • Oxygen

    • Argon

    • Liquefied Natural Gas

    • Others

  • By End-User

    • Oil & Gas

    • Metallurgy

    • Power Generation

    • Chemical & Petrochemical

    • Marine

    • Others

  • By Geography

  • North America (By Type, By Cryogen Type, By End-user, By Country)

    • U.S. (By End-user)

    • Canada (By End-user)

  • Europe (By Type, By Cryogen Type, By End-user, By Country)

    • U.K. (By End-user)

    • Germany (By End-user)

    • France (By End-user)

    • Italy (By End-user)

    • Russia (By End-user)

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific (By Type, By Cryogen Type, By End-user, By Country)

    • China (By End-user)

    • India (By End-user)

    • Japan (By End-user)

    • Australia (By End-user)

    • Southeast Asia (By End-user)

    • Rest of Asia Pacific (By End-user)

  • Latin America (By Type, By Cryogen Type, By End-user, By Country)

    • Brazil (By End-user)

    • Mexico (By End-user)

    • Rest of Latin America (By End-user)

    • The Middle East & Africa (By Type, By Cryogen Type, By End-user, By Country)

    • GCC (By End-user)

    • South Africa (By End-user)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cryogenic-pump-market-100824


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


