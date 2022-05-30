U.S. markets closed

Cryogenic Pump Market Worth $1.5 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cryogenic Pump Market by Orientation, Design (Submersible, Non-Submersible), Type, Cryogen (Nitrogen, Argon, Oxygen, LNG, Helium, Hydrogen), End User (Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals) & Region - Global forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Cryogenic Pump Market  is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2027 from an estimated market size of USD 1.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The rise in demand for cryogenic pumps from the energy & power industry, especially the oil & gas sector, is the primary driver of market growth. On the contrary, the volatility in raw material prices and interference from gray market players restrain the growth of the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=53446001

Nitrogen: The largest segment of the Cryogenic Pump Market, by equipment

The Cryogenic Pump Market, by cryogen, is segmented into nitrogen, argon, oxygen, LNG, helium, hydrogen, and other cryogens. Other cryogens include nitrous oxide, ethylene, and carbon dioxide. The nitrogen segment is expected to hold the largest size of the market for Cryogenic Pump Market. The high market share of the nitrogen segment can be attributed to the high demand for liquified nitrogen from the energy & power and electronics industries.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cryogenic Pump Market"

248 – Tables
54 – Figures
264 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cryogenic-pump-market-53446001.html

The energy & power segment is expected to be the most significant Cryogenic Pump Market, by end user

The Cryogenic Pump Market, by cryogen, is segmented metallurgy, energy & power, chemicals, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals and others. Others include food & beverage, shipping and infrastructure industries. The enhanced demand from the energy & power industry, especially from the oil & gas sector is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Cryogenic Pump Market

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest market for the Cryogenic Pump Market, followed by North America. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific Cryogenic Pump Market is expected to be primarily driven by the development of energy & power and metallurgy industries in the emerging economies such as India and China.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=53446001

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Cryogenic Pump Market. These players include Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), EBARA CORPORATION (Japan), SHI Cryogenics Group (Japan), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan) and Fives Group (France).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Cryogenic Equipment Market by Equipment (Tanks, Valves, Vaporizers, Pumps), Cryogen (Nitrogen, Argon, Oxygen, LNG, Hydrogen), End-User (Energy, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Transportation), System Type (Storage, Handling, Supply) & Region - Global forecast to 2027

Cryogenic Tanks Market by Raw Material (Steel, Nickel Alloy), Cryogenic Liquid (Liquid Nitrogen, LNG), Application (Storage, Transportation), End-use Industry (Metal Processing, Energy Generation, Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cryogenic-pump-market.asp 
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com 
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cryogenic-pump.asp

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryogenic-pump-market-worth-1-5-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301557212.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

