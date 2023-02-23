U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,981.25
    -9.80 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,888.64
    -156.45 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,471.42
    -35.65 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,888.10
    -6.58 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.35
    +1.40 (+1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.80
    -13.70 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    -0.35 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0589
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9080
    -0.0150 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2007
    -0.0039 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8170
    -0.0450 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,842.01
    +27.07 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.08
    -13.05 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Cryogenic Tanker Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Liquid Natural Gas Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryogenic Tanker Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Raw Material (Stainless Steel, Aluminum, Nickel Alloy), By Liquid, By Application, By End User, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cryogenic Tanker Market was valued at USD 3223.23 million in 2021 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.29% owing to the robust industrial growth, rising demand for liquid natural gas, increasing demand for clean energy sources etc. across the world.

Development of Health Care Sector

In 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak worldwide taught a lesson to many countries to focus on the healthcare sector with the same importance as defense and infrastructure. The demand for cryogenic tankers elevated considerably in recent months due to the pandemic.

Additionally, many countries like India, Africa, and the Caribbean imported oxygens gas through cryogenic tankers. The Delhi government in India recently set a goal for installing non-captive oxygen generation facilities with a minimum capacity of 10 MT and a maximum capacity of 50 MT. The generation plant will also receive power subsidies. During the projection period, these projects expand the market for cryogenic tankers.

Increasing Demand for Liquid Natural Gas

The demand for use of liquid Natural Gas (LNG) instead of Fuel is increasing in many countries. The demand for LNG is owed to the rise in gas-based power plants and the trend of adopting LNG fuels in locomotive and marine transport applications. The increasing demand for energy from LNG-based power plants is the major factor attributed to the growth of the cryogenic tanker market.

Therefore, the usage of oil tankers, valves, vaporizers, pumps, refrigerators, and other types of equipment in the oil & gas sector is anticipated to drive the demand for cryogenic tankers in the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Clean Energy sources

The rising demand for clean energy power is forecast to boost the market in the future. There are many applications for generating clean energy which helps to hold the growth of the market, for instance, transportation, storage and regasification. Additionally, developing economies & significant investment in the metallurgical and chemical & petrochemical sectors would propel the demand for the global cryogenic tanker market. Additionally, many countries like India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israeli and many others focus on clean energy sources which help in decreasing the effect of global warming. This is expected to project the market for global cryogenic tankers in the upcoming years.

Growing Demand for Liquid Nitrogen in the Manufacturing Sector

Liquid nitrogen is used extensively in the manufacturing processes of electronic products. The manufacturing operations such as laser sintering, laser ablation, brazing, carburizing, tempering, annealing, gas quenching, neutral hardening, normalizing, and sintering where nitrogen played a major role. Additionally, in the manufacturing sector, in order to stop the metals from reacting with oxygen and producing undesirable oxides that could end up in the final products, liquid nitrogen is used to cover the metals being used. In order to prevent any form of oxidation, the assembling of electronic items is carried out in a liquid nitrogen-induced environment. Hence, the market for cryogenic tankers is expected to rise in the upcoming year.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Cryogenic Tanker Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Global Cryogenic Tanker Market, By Raw Material:

  • Stainless Steel

  • Nickel Alloy

  • Aluminum

Global Cryogenic Tanker Market, By Liquid:

  • Liquefied Natural Gas

  • Liquid Nitrogen

  • Liquid Oxygen

  • Others

Global Cryogenic Tanker Market, By Application:

  • Storage

  • Transportation

Global Cryogenic Tanker Market, By End User:

  • Manufacturing

  • Healthcare

  • Food Industry

  • Others

Global Cryogenic Tanker Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • South Africa

  • Kuwait

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Chart Industries, Inc,

  • Air Products

  • INOX India Pvt. Ltd

  • Linde PLC

  • Air Water Inc

  • Wessington Cryogenics Ltd

  • Super Cryogenic Systems Pvt Ltd

  • FIBA Technologies Inc

  • Suretank Group Ltd

  • Eden Cryogenic LLC

  • M1 Engineering.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5d2sz5-tanker?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Q4 FFO Meet Estimates

    Medical Properties (MPW) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Freeport LNG Restart And $2 Natural Gas Put This LNG Giant's Earnings Beat In Focus

    This LNG giant topped earnings estimates Thursday with Freeport LNG set to restart operations after eight months and the lowest U.S. natural gas prices in three years.

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • 3 Railroad Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry

    The Zacks Industry Rank for the Transportation-Rail industry paints a dull picture. Braving the industry headwinds are three stocks, UNP, CP and CSX, which you might consider keeping in your watchlist.

  • Dutch Bros (BROS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

    Although the revenue and EPS for Dutch Bros (BROS) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2022, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

  • US-Made Rare Earths to Skip China In Supply Deal With Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s only rare-earths producer has agreed a deal to ship output from its new processing plant to Japan, part of a broader move by the US and allies to reduce China’s role in their critical supply chains.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four

  • 3 Top Ranked Oil and Gas Stocks for Investors to Buy Today

    Over the last year, energy has been the best performing sector in the market. High oil prices have been the major catalyst pushing energy stocks higher, and there are several factors keeping prices elevated

  • Here Are the Best- And Worst-Performing S&P 500 Stocks Since the Index Last Set a Record

    It's been 285 trading days since the S 500 last set a record high, tying the longest such streak since 2016. The best- and worst-performing stocks since the run started on Jan. 3, 2022, according to Dow Jones Market Data: + Best-performing: Steel Dynamics, up 96% + Worst-performing: Lumen Technologies, down 71% Read today's full daily markets roundup here.

  • ‘Worth a Roll of the Dice’: Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For many, competing in the Olympics is the pinnacle of sporting achievement, and getting there takes years of sweat, toil and sacrifice. However, it’s child’s play compared to facing off in the stock market. That's at least the opinion of Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. In a recent interview, Dalio has likened the stock market to poker, where “somebody's going to take money away from somebody else.” Not only that, but portfolios are a

  • Domino's Pizza posts mixed Q4 earnings report, same-store sales miss estimates

    Domino's Pizza (DPZ) posted fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report Thursday before market open that largely missed expectations.

  • Highly paid oil rig worker merits overtime, U.S. Supreme Court says

    An oil rig supervisor who earned more than $200,000 a year working for Houston-based Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is entitled to overtime pay, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a decision with costly implications for the oil and gas industry. The court in a 6-3 decision authored by liberal Justice Elena Kagan decided that because the rig supervisor, Michael Hewitt, was paid a daily rate of $963 and not a salary, an overtime pay exemption in federal wage law for highly paid workers did not apply to him. The justices affirmed a 2021 ruling by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Helix must face Hewitt's 2017 lawsuit seeking overtime pay.

  • Time to Buy Berkshire Hathaway Stock with Earnings Approaching?

    There is much anticipation for the renowned holding company's fourth-quarter earnings report on Friday, February 24.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Snags a Top Chipmaker, Pares Another

    Famed money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, sold some of her stock-in-trade names and bought another one Tuesday. On the sell side, Ark funds dumped 33,704 shares of streaming platform Roku , valued at $2.2 million as of Tuesday's close.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks fall after back-to-back losses for S&P 500, Dow

    U.S. stocks turned lower Thursday as Wall Street struggled to rebound from four consecutive days of declines for the S&P 500.

  • Dutch Bros 2022 Revenue Jumps 50% on New Shops

    By Jarrett Banks Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) said 2022 revenue grew nearly 50% to $739 million as the coffee chain exceeded new shop development targets. The company opened 30 new […]

  • Exxon warns of Russia risks to its $2.5 billion Kazakhstan income

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday warned in a securities filing of potential risks to its Kazakhstan oil operations, which provided $2.5 billion in earnings last year. Threats to Kazakhstan oil exports have been in the spotlight since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago this week. Exxon and Chevron are major holders in the Central Asia country's oil production and related export pipeline.

  • Wayfair Lost 5 Million Customers and $1.3 Billion Last Year

    Wayfair lost five million customers in 2022, shrinking the online furniture retailer’s shopper count to near its size before the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a consumer-spending surge. Wayfair is trying to stem significant losses as consumers spend more on food and services and turn away from electronics and household goods. Wayfair’s stock was down 27% at midday Thursday.

  • GE 'well aligned' with Boeing and Airbus production schedules, says CEO

    General Electric is "well aligned" with production schedules for both Boeing and Airbus this year, Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Thursday. GE and other jet engine makers are grappling with shortages of labor, parts and raw materials, making it tougher for aircraft makers to increase production. Earlier this month, Boeing said the supply chain was not yet ready for production rate hikes.

  • Cheniere Energy (LNG) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Cheniere Energy (LNG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 222.70% and 4.24%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • U.S. oil prices set for first gain in 7 sessions as data show weekly decline in gasoline supplies

    Oil futures hold on to their gains on Thursday, with U.S. prices on track to notch their first gain in seven sessions, as data showed a weekly decline in domestic gasoline supplies along with a nearly 8 million-barrel climb in crude inventories.