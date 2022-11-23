Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027: 5-Year (2017-2021) Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cryogenic Vials Market size is estimated to increase by USD 66.16 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.38%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The Cryogenic Vials Market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Cryogenic Vials Market

The market is segmented by Type (Internally threaded cryogenic vials, and Externally threaded cryogenic vials) and End-User (Research organizations, Drug manufacturers, Healthcare institutions, and Others).

By Type, the internally threaded cryogenic vials segment was the market's largest segment in 2022.

The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of the Cryogenic Vials Market by residential consumers, which is driven by changing lifestyles and a growing preference for comfort.

End users receive a variety of options from market suppliers, including different materials, modifications in designs, and capacity options ranging from 0.1 ml to 5 ml. To make it easier for end users to save, track, and share information, these vials come with barcodes and easily legible characters. The internally threaded cryogenic vials sector of the global cryogenic vials market is expected to grow due to the availability of such internally threaded cryogenic vials with a variety of options. These factors will positively impact the growth of the internally threaded cryogenic vials segment of the global cryogenic vials market during the forecast period.

Increasing Adoption of Cryopreservation Procedures is Notably Driving the Cryogenic Vials Market Growth

The global market for cryogenic vials is expanding due to the rising use of cryopreservation techniques. Cryopreservation is a technique that laboratory clinicians, researchers, and medical professionals use for holding samples for a long period while retaining uniformity and repeatability in various applications. Effective cryopreservation of biological components, such as cells and tissues, reduces the additional expenses associated with routine stock reorders. Due to their applications in research associated with neuroscience and cardiology, the need for cryopreservation of cells such as hepatocytes, cardiomyocytes, and neuronal cells has increased.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America, which holds the major share of the market, is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing need for the cryopreservation of biomaterials such as antibodies; nucleic acids; proteins, cells, and tissue samples in biopharmaceutical research and the growth in cryopreserved sample volumes are boosting the demand for cryogenic vials in North America.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted most North American countries, which resulted in the temporary closure of various industries, including those manufacturing addiction therapeutics. The shutdowns adversely impacted their production and distribution activities. Also, online channels were active even during the pandemic, so there was an increased demand for addiction therapeutics. However, factors including the continuation of trade with China and other international countries and the resumption of clinical trials on other diseases are expected to boost the growth of the regional cryogenic vials market during the forecast period.

Related Reports -

Vitamin D Testing Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026– size is estimated to increase by USD 169.17 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 4.98%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (25-hydroxyvitamin D testing and 25-dihydroxy vitamin D testing), end-user (diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and physician clinics, and home care settings), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)). To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW SUMMARY OF THE REPORT

Food Pathogen Testing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026– size is estimated to increase by USD 3 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.39%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.The growing importance of food safety standards is one of the key factors driving the global food pathogen testing market growth. To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW SUMMARY OF THE REPORT

Cryogenic Vials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38% Market growth 2023-2027 $66.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.83 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abdos Labtech Pvt. Ltd., AHN Biotechnologie GmbH, Avantor Inc., Azer Scientific Inc., Biologix Group Ltd., Brooks Automation Inc., Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, EZ BioResearch LLC, LVL Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Merck KGaA, Narang Medical Ltd., Pioneer Impex, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, Starlab International GMBH, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wuxi NEST Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Ziath Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period.

