U.S. markets open in 6 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,012.00
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,140.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,750.25
    -4.25 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,864.40
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.45
    +0.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.20
    +4.30 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.26
    +0.22 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0343
    +0.0036 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.29
    -1.07 (-4.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1904
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.1750
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,563.65
    +840.86 (+5.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.83
    +19.28 (+5.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.84
    +75.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027: 5-Year (2017-2021) Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cryogenic Vials Market size is estimated to increase by USD 66.16 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.38%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying a full report, request a free sample report.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

Find Technavio's Exclusive Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The  Cryogenic Vials Market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below –

  • AHN Biotechnologie GmbH

  • Avantor Inc.

  • Azer Scientific Inc.

  • Biologix Group Ltd.

  • Brooks Automation Inc.

  • Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC

  • Corning Inc.

  • DWK Life Sciences GmbH

  • EZ BioResearch LLC

  • LVL Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

  • Merck KGaA

  • Narang Medical Ltd.

  • Pioneer Impex

  • SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

  • Starlab International GMBH

  • Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Wuxi NEST Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  • Ziath Ltd.

Download a sample report

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Cryogenic Vials Market

  • The market is segmented by Type (Internally threaded cryogenic vials, and Externally threaded cryogenic vials) and End-User (Research organizations, Drug manufacturers, Healthcare institutions, and Others).

  • By Type, the internally threaded cryogenic vials segment was the market's largest segment in 2022.

  • The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of the Cryogenic Vials Market by residential consumers, which is driven by changing lifestyles and a growing preference for comfort.

  • End users receive a variety of options from market suppliers, including different materials, modifications in designs, and capacity options ranging from 0.1 ml to 5 ml. To make it easier for end users to save, track, and share information, these vials come with barcodes and easily legible characters. The internally threaded cryogenic vials sector of the global cryogenic vials market is expected to grow due to the availability of such internally threaded cryogenic vials with a variety of options. These factors will positively impact the growth of the internally threaded cryogenic vials segment of the global cryogenic vials market during the forecast period.

To procure the data - Buy report!

Increasing Adoption of Cryopreservation Procedures is Notably Driving the Cryogenic Vials Market Growth

The global market for cryogenic vials is expanding due to the rising use of cryopreservation techniques. Cryopreservation is a technique that laboratory clinicians, researchers, and medical professionals use for holding samples for a long period while retaining uniformity and repeatability in various applications. Effective cryopreservation of biological components, such as cells and tissues, reduces the additional expenses associated with routine stock reorders. Due to their applications in research associated with neuroscience and cardiology, the need for cryopreservation of cells such as hepatocytes, cardiomyocytes, and neuronal cells has increased.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

  • North America, which holds the major share of the market, is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing need for the cryopreservation of biomaterials such as antibodies; nucleic acids; proteins, cells, and tissue samples in biopharmaceutical research and the growth in cryopreserved sample volumes are boosting the demand for cryogenic vials in North America.

  • In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted most North American countries, which resulted in the temporary closure of various industries, including those manufacturing addiction therapeutics. The shutdowns adversely impacted their production and distribution activities. Also, online channels were active even during the pandemic, so there was an increased demand for addiction therapeutics. However, factors including the continuation of trade with China and other international countries and the resumption of clinical trials on other diseases are expected to boost the growth of the regional cryogenic vials market during the forecast period.

For Insights on the market dynamics & segmentations VIEW PDF SAMPLE!

Related Reports -

Vitamin D Testing Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026– size is estimated to increase by USD 169.17 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 4.98%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (25-hydroxyvitamin D testing and 25-dihydroxy vitamin D testing), end-user (diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and physician clinics, and home care settings), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)).  To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW SUMMARY OF THE REPORT

Food Pathogen Testing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026– size is estimated to increase by USD 3 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.39%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.The growing importance of food safety standards is one of the key factors driving the global food pathogen testing market growth. To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW SUMMARY OF THE REPORT 

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this cryogenic vials market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cryogenic vials market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the cryogenic vials market size and its contribution to the market in focus to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the cryogenic vials market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cryogenic vials market vendors

Cryogenic Vials Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

160

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38%

Market growth 2023-2027

$66.16 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.83

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abdos Labtech Pvt. Ltd., AHN Biotechnologie GmbH, Avantor Inc., Azer Scientific Inc., Biologix Group Ltd., Brooks Automation Inc., Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, EZ BioResearch LLC, LVL Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Merck KGaA, Narang Medical Ltd., Pioneer Impex, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, Starlab International GMBH, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wuxi NEST Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Ziath Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Internally threaded cryogenic vials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.4 Externally threaded cryogenic vials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Research organization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Drug manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Healthcare institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.12 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Abdos Labtech Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.4 Avantor Inc.

  • 11.5 Azer Scientific Inc.

  • 11.6 Biologix Group Ltd.

  • 11.7 Brooks Automation Inc.

  • 11.8 Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC

  • 11.9 Corning Inc.

  • 11.10 DWK Life Sciences GmbH

  • 11.11 EZ BioResearch LLC

  • 11.12 LVL Technologies GmbH and Co. KG

  • 11.13 Merck KGaA

  • 11.14 SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG

  • 11.15 Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

  • 11.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • 11.17 Ziath Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027
Global Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryogenic-vials-market-2023-2027-5-year-2017-2021-historic-industry-size--analysis-of-15-vendors-and-7-countries-301685927.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Violent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of workers at Apple Inc.’s main iPhone-making plant in China clashed with security personnel, as tensions boiled over after almost a month under tough restrictions intended to quash a Covid outbreak.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for F

  • Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

    There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting. If the WSJ report had been true, it would have been a pivot to the 2-million-barrel per day cut that OPEC+ had announced for November.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

    The bear market has ravaged technology stocks over the past year, as investors have flown to safety to ride out the economic storm. As a result, the Nasdaq Composite has taken it on the chin, crumbling 30% over the past year.

  • Fisker CEO: Looking to boost EV production as ‘we have more demand than we counted on’

    Henrik Fisker, the CEO of his eponymous EV company, rang the opening bell at the NYSE today to mark a huge milestone for the company. Last week at contract manufacturer Magna’s sprawling plant in Graz, Austria, the company began initial production of its Ocean EV SUV.

  • Looming Oil-Supply Shock Launches Debate in OPEC

    The prospect of a European embargo and a price cap on Russian oil, along with rising winter demand, are weighing on the production group.

  • The electric vehicle battery bonanza is on — and Tennessee is a prime parking spot

    As automakers race to make electric vehicles and batteries, spurred by federal incentives in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, Tennessee sits in a prime spot to compete for record-shattering investments.

  • Oil prices edge higher as large U.S. crude stock drop outweighs China demand worries

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices inched higher on Wednesday as data showing a larger-than-expected U.S. crude drawdown last week outweighed concerns about lower fuel demand from China amid tightening COVID-19 curbs. Brent crude futures rose 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $88.63 a barrel at 0719 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $81.20 a barrel. Both benchmark contracts rose about 1% on Tuesday as the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq and Algeria reinforced comments from Saudi Arabia's energy minister that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, together called OPEC+, were not considering boosting oil output.

  • Costco Outlines a Large Triangle Formation: What Investors Should Know

    Costco Wholesale Corp. has been a great trading vehicle in the past 12 months -- at least for nimble traders. In the daily bar chart of COST, below, you can imagine a large triangle formation playing out from April -- lower highs from April to August and ideally November. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a rise from May but a high in August.

  • Disney’s issues are ‘more structural than who’s running the company’: Analyst

    Doug Creutz, Cowen Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering media and entertainment, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to assess what Bob Iger's return to Disney as CEO may mean for the media company and the outlook for Disney's other subsidiary networks and streaming platforms.

  • Rising Enbridge pipeline apportionment may spell pain for Canadian oil patch

    Enbridge Inc is increasing apportionment on its Mainline pipeline system, which ships the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States, as demand to transport barrels climbs due to rising production and colder weather. Enbridge will apportion December deliveries on its heavy crude system by 11% and ration space on the light oil system by 13%. The rationing is the highest it has been since last winter and comes after a period of very low or zero apportionment in 2022.

  • Plains All American Loses a Fundamental Supporter

    Pipeline firm Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. was cut to a neutral rating Monday by a major sell-side firm. Let's check the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of PAA, below, we can see that prices have been moving higher in an upward sloping channel.

  • Volkswagen sees China sales on par with 2021 as lockdown impact lingers - Handelsblatt

    Volkswagen expects sales in China to stagnate at about 3.3 million vehicles in 2022, its China chief told Handelsblatt on Tuesday, as it struggles to make up the impact of coronavirus lockdowns and chip shortages in the first half. The carmaker had previously forecast sales of 3.85 million vehicles this year, on par with 2020, but adjusted its expectations in the middle of the year, Ralf Brandstaetter told the German daily. Volkswagen said in July that monthly production volumes across the group had improved significantly towards the end of the second quarter - but a programme implemented to catch up on the first-half shortfall was not enough to compensate for the losses, Brandstaetter said on Tuesday.

  • Is It Time To Buy Exxon Stock As It Stays Within A Buy Zone As Oil Prices Drop?

    Exxon Mobil has gained since beating Q3 earnings and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy as oil prices drop?

  • Ford And Volkswagen Folded Argo AI After Failing To Reach Deal With Amazon

    Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) ditched its plan to invest in Argo AI, Bloomberg reports. Argo is a start-up backed by Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY). Amazon initially planned to use Argo’s self-driving technology to automate some of the electric delivery vans it’s buying from Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN), setting up a test fleet in multiple U.S. cities. Also Read: Amazon Weighs Paring Back On Unprofitable Businesses Like Alexa; Introduces New Warehouse Robot To Cu

  • NG ENERGY SUCCESSFULLY TESTS 11.2, 18.2 AND 21.2 MMSCF/D FROM 3 ZONES RESPECTIVELY IN THE CIENAGA DE ORO FORMATION AT BRUJO-1X

    NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF), further to the Company's press release on November 15, 2022 in which it announced positive test results at the Brujo-1x well, the Company, in development of the SN-9 E&P Contract and under the agreements with CleanEnergy Resources ("CleanEnergy", and together with NGE the "Companies"), is pleased to announce completion of testing of the Brujo-1X well. The Companies conducted 4 Drill Stem Tests ("DSTs"), with 3 su

  • Oil Freight at $100,000 Piles Pressure on Crude Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Soaring shipping costs are piling pressure onto physical oil markets that are already being hit by uncertainty surrounding a cap on Russian crude prices and weak Chinese buying.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBillionaire Investor Carl Icahn

  • Why Kinder Morgan, ExxonMobil, and Chevron Stocks Are Diving Today

    Fear has gripped the oil and gas markets, but you'll want to consider buying, not selling, stocks right now.

  • Amazon Backed Out of Taking a Stake in Argo. Then the Self-Driving Startup Folded.

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. emerged as a potential savior for Argo AI, the now-defunct startup backed by two of the world’s biggest automakers, before the deal fell apart because of a sputtering economy, concerns about control and flagging faith in fully autonomous driving.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaE

  • Russian Pulp Business Is Still Delivering for International Paper

    Wall Street is wondering how the company will sustain its hefty dividend if it sheds its Siberian cash cow.

  • China’s Baidu Sees Little Impact From U.S. Chip Controls

    A company executive says the search-engine giant’s AI and cloud businesses don’t rely heavily on chips restricted by the U.S.