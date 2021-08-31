CryoLife to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today that it will participate in the upcoming Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The Company's virtual fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be accessible through CryoLife's website, www.cryolife.com, on the Investor Relations page. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the same website.

About CryoLife, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com.

