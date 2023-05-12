Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

There wouldn't be many who think Cryoport, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CYRX) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 4x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Life Sciences industry in the United States is similar at about 4.3x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

See our latest analysis for Cryoport

How Has Cryoport Performed Recently?

Recent times have been advantageous for Cryoport as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this strong revenue performance might be about to tail off. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Cryoport will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Cryoport?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Cryoport's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 12%. While this performance is only fair, the company was still able to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the nine analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 15% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 4.3%, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that Cryoport is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What Does Cryoport's P/S Mean For Investors?

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Story continues

Despite enticing revenue growth figures that outpace the industry, Cryoport's P/S isn't quite what we'd expect. Perhaps uncertainty in the revenue forecasts are what's keeping the P/S ratio consistent with the rest of the industry. This uncertainty seems to be reflected in the share price which, while stable, could be higher given the revenue forecasts.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 3 warning signs for Cryoport that we have uncovered.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here