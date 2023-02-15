U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

Cryoport to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 23, 2023

·4 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of innovative temperature-controlled supply chain solutions to the life sciences industry focused on the pharmaceutical and cell and gene therapy markets, today announced that the Company will report financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, February 23, 2023 after U.S. markets close.

Cryoport, Inc.
Cryoport, Inc.

In addition to the earnings release, a document titled "Cryoport Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 in Review", providing a review of Cryoport's financial and operational performance and a general business update, will be issued at 4:05 pm ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The document is designed to be read in advance of the questions and answers conference call and will be accessible at http://ir.cryoport.com/events-and-presentations.

Cryoport management will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 pm ET. The conference call will be in the format of a questions and answers session and will address questions members of the investment community have regarding the Company's reported results. A slide deck will accompany the call.

Conference Call Information

Date:

Thursday, February 23, 2023

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET

Dial-in numbers:

1-877-407-0789 (U.S.), 1-201-689-8562 (International)

Confirmation code:

Request the "Cryoport Call" or Conference ID: 13735986

Live webcast:

'Investor Relations' section at www.cryoport.com or click here.

Please allow 10 minutes prior to the call to visit this site to download and install any necessary audio software.

The questions and answers call will be recorded and available approximately three hours after completion of the live event in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.cryoport.com for a limited time. To access the replay of the questions and answers click here. A dial-in replay of the call will also be available to those interested, until March 2, 2023. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter replay pin number: 13735986.

About Cryoport, Inc
Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX), is a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry supporting life-saving cell and gene therapies across the research, clinical and commercial spectrum. With 48 facilities in strategic locations covering the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific), Cryoport's global platform provides mission-critical solutions, services, and products to the Biopharma, Animal Health, and Reproductive Medicine markets worldwide. In addition to its standard setting supply chain solutions, Cryoport is the world's largest manufacturer of cryogenic systems and one of the largest life science focused specialty couriers.

For more information, visit www.cryoport.com or follow @cryoport on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport for live updates.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding the Company's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company's industry, business, plans, strategy, acquisitions, financial results and financial condition. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. The Company's business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryoport-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-on-february-23-2023-301747273.html

SOURCE Cryoport, Inc.

