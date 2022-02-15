U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

Cryoport Report's Fourth Quarter and 2021 Financial Results on February 24, 2022

  • CYRX

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced that the Company will report financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, February 24, 2022 after U.S. markets close.

Cryoport, Inc.
In addition to the earnings release, a document titled "Cryoport Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 in Review", providing a review of Cryoport's recent financial and operational performance and a general business update, will be issued at 4:05 pm ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The document is designed to be read in advance of the questions and answers conference call and will be accessible at http://ir.cryoport.com/events-and-presentations.

Cryoport management will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 pm ET. The conference call will be in the format of a questions and answers session and will address questions members of the investment community have regarding the Company's reported results. A slide deck will accompany the call.

Conference Call Information

Date:

Thursday, February 24, 2022

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET

Dial-in numbers:

1-877-407-0789 (U.S.), 1-201-689-8562 (International)

Confirmation code:

Request the "Cryoport Call"

Live webcast:

'Investor Relations' section at www.cryoport.com or at: click here.

Please allow 10 minutes prior to the call to visit this site to download and install any necessary audio software.

The questions and answers call will be recorded and available approximately three hours after completion of the live event in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.cryoport.com for a limited time. To access the replay of the questions and answers click here. A dial-in replay of the call will also be available to those interested, until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 3, 2022. To access the replay, dial +1 844-512-2921 (United States) or +1 412-317-6671 (International) and enter replay pin number: 1372652.

About Cryoport, Inc
Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX), headquartered in Nashville, TN, is a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry supporting life-saving cell and gene therapies across the clinical and commercial spectrum. With 33 strategic locations covering the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific), Cryoport's global platform provides mission-critical solutions, services, and products to Biopharma, Animal Health and Reproductive Medicine customers worldwide. In addition to its standard setting supply chain solutions, Cryoport is the world's largest manufacturer of cryogenic systems and one of the largest life science-focused specialty couriers. As of September 30, 2021, Cryoport supported eight commercial cell and gene therapies and 582 regenerative medicine clinical trials globally, with 70 of these trials in Phase 3.

For more information, visit www.cryoport.com or follow @cryoport on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport for live updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding the Company's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company's industry, business, plans, strategy, acquisitions, including CRYOPDP and MVE Biological Solutions, financial results and financial condition. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. The Company's business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryoport-reports-fourth-quarter-and-2021-financial-results-on-february-24-2022-301482181.html

SOURCE Cryoport, Inc.

