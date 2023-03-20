U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,958.00
    +11.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,167.00
    +96.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,659.75
    +15.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,751.60
    +13.20 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.83
    +0.09 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.40
    +2.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0679
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.1900 (-5.30%)
     

  • Vix

    25.51
    +2.52 (+10.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2184
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3880
    +0.5850 (+0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,757.83
    +587.39 (+2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    606.97
    +34.96 (+6.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.40
    -74.63 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,118.86
    -214.93 (-0.79%)
     

Cryotherapy Market to Augment at an Impressive CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2033 Owing to the Increasing Number of Non-Invasive and Minimally Invasive Procedures | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

USA Cryotherapy Market is expected to have the highest market of US$ 4.5 Billion by the end of 2033. The Cryotherapy in the United Kingdom is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 653 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2033

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cryotherapy Market is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity over the forecast period by exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2033. The global market held a valuation of US$ 4.4 Billion in 2022 and the projected market growth from 2023 to 2033 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth. Surgical applications are expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11.6% over the evaluation period. According to the historical analysis conducted by Future Market Insights, the global cryotherapy market registered a CAGR of 9.3% from 2018 to 2022.

Cryotherapy is known as a non-invasive therapy used for treating abnormal skin, alleviating pain, and localized tumors. It is a commonly used term in medical sciences to describe the use of cold temperatures to cure cancerous tissues and lesions caused by cancer. Muscle soreness, sprains, edema, soft tissue damage, and postoperative swelling are all prominent uses for cryotherapy.

The increasing number of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures performed each year is the optimal driver of the worldwide cryotherapy market. Because of the expanding consumer preference for enhancing one's physical characteristics and addressing skin disorders, the demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures is increasing tremendously. Furthermore, the introduction of thin and efficient probes in a variety of sizes, the use of supercooled nitrogen or other cryogens for chilling, and the use of narrow cryoablation needles are only a few instances of cryosurgical equipment advancements.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16346

Report Highlights

Cryotherapy is mostly used in the medical treatment of a variety of skin diseases, as we as the treatment of some prostate cancers and dysplastic cervix tissue. Cryosurgery has the advantage of healing faulty tissues without damaging the body's damaged tissues. Dermatology, cancer, cardiology, ophthalmology, and gynecology are among the illnesses for which cryotherapy is used.

The global cryotherapy industry is fuelled by technological improvements in cryotherapy equipment. Because of developments in cryotherapy and several technical innovations, cryotherapy has become an important treatment option. Different types of equipment, such as cryosurgery machines and accessories, have undergone many changes.

Increasing product introductions, low-cost cryotherapy devices, and rising cryotherapy device use are also projected to drive market growth throughout the forecast period. Adding to it, key market players are focused on collaborations leading to innovations and ultimately leading to market growth.

Recent Developments

Owing to the rising technological developments and a growing focus on broadening cryotherapy applications, surging investment in the healthcare sector by developing countries, and unexplored potential in new markets all point to favorable growth prospects. Cryotherapy is also being investigated for uses in the treatment of a variety of other medical ailments and diseases as one of the most promising options because it is less intrusive and drug-free.

Some obstacles and constraints are likely to impede the total market expansion. A shortage of skilled workers such as medical professionals, nurses, and doctors, would be one of these issues. Additionally, modest growth is expected during the predicted period because of the restricted availability of cryotherapy and a lack of awareness. The potentially harmful effects of cryogenic gases, as well as tight product approval laws, are possible restraints on the worldwide cryotherapy market's overall growth.

Cryotherapy is also becoming more popular as the incidence of cancer, sports injuries, and cardiac disorders rise. Furthermore, the rising application of this method for cosmetic treatments in dermatology is expected to drive the worldwide cryotherapy market's growth.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16346

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the market include AstraZeneca Plc, Addgene, Caribou Biosciences, Boston Scientific Corporation, Brymill Cryogenic Solutions, Stryker, and Cryoalfa.

In June 2022, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Erbe USA, Incorporated's parent business announced plans to buy Maxer Endoscopy GmbH. The strategic acquisition of the German fluorescence-guided surgery pioneer will boost Erbe's surgical endoscopy business. As a result of this transaction, Erbe Elektromedizin's operating room presence will be strengthened.

More Insights into the Cryotherapy Market

The North American region is anticipated to dominate the global cryotherapy market over the assessment period. The U.S.A. is expected to have the highest market of US$ 4.5 Billion by the end of 2033. The region's large share is due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, advantageous reimbursement conditions, and widespread use of technologically advanced solutions.

Use promo code >> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Market Segments Covered in Cryotherapy Market Analysis

By Device Type:

  • Cryo Probes

  • Cryogen

  • Gas cylinders

  • Localized Cryotherapy devices

  • Cryochambers and Cryosaunas

  • Other device types

By Therapy Type:

  • Cryosurgery

  • Icepack Therapy

  • Chamber Therapy

By Application:

  • Surgical Application

  • Pain Management

  • Other Applications

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • Middle East and Africa(MEA)

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16346

Table of Content
1. Executive Summary | Cryotherapy Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

Get Full Access @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cryotherapy-market

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain

Lateral Flow Assays Market Share: The lateral flow assay market size is projected to be valued at US$ 4.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 6.9 billion by 2033. The sales of lateral flow assay are expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Surgical Instruments Tracking System Market Growth: The global surgical instrument tracking system market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 255 billion in 2023. As per Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis, the surgical instrument tracking system market size is expected to surpass S$ 940 billion in the next decade. Between 2023 and 2033, the market has been forecast to register a 13.9% CAGR.

Endometrial Ablation Market Demand: The Endometrial Ablation Market was valued at US$ 3.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2033.

Pleural Diseases Therapeutics Market Size: Expected to be valued at US$ 4.98 billion in 2023, the market for pleural diseases therapeutics is estimated to register a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033. According to Future Market Insights, the market is expected to reach US$ 9.4 billion by the end of the said forecast period.

Optic Atrophy Management Market Opportunity: The global optic atrophy management market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 8 billion in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033. By the end of the aforementioned forecast period, the market is likely to close at US$ 15.63 billion.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us: 

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • After UBS buys Credit Suisse, here's where investors may focus next

    The crisis rolls right along, explains this strategist.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • Is it safe to buy now or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Morgan Stanley's stock chief says you should sell any rallies — but here are 3 stocks the big bank still likes

    Tough times aren’t over, but opportunities abound.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • The One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse Rescue

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is emerging as a rare winner in Credit Suisse Group AG’s crisis after a historic, government-brokered deal that contains a raft of financial shock absorbers. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar

  • Saudis, Qataris and Norway to see big losses on UBS deal for Credit Suisse

    The chairman of Saudi National Bank, Ammar Al Khudiary, went on Bloomberg TV on Wednesday and was asked if it would increase its stake. “The answer is absolutely not, for many reasons outside the simplest reason, which is regulatory and statutory,” he said.

  • Credit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingHolders of Credit Suisse Group AG bonds suffered a historic loss when a takeover by UBS Group AG wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) worth of ri

  • Cathie Wood Calls One Reaction to SVB Collapse 'Disturbing'

    Cathie Wood is perplexed. The Ark Invest CEO appeared on Fox Business Channel March 17 to offer her view on what she is disturbed about regarding a response to the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse. "What is disturbing to me, is to hear Larry Summers, Mohamed El-Erian and others say, 'well, 25 basis points, (at least) it won't be 50 basis points,'" Wood said.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise; How Will Markets React To UBS-Credit Suisse Deal?

    UBS will buy its ailing Swiss rival for just over $3 billion. First Republic Bank and the upcoming Fed meeting also are in focus.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Estee Lauder Companies Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • S&P Stunts First Republic Bank with More Bad News

    The pressure continues to mount around First Republic Bank. The San Francisco-based bank is at the center of the crisis of confidence, currently rocking the banking sector, since the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, after bad bets on interest rates. For investors worried about what they don't know, First Republic Bank, which has a portfolio of municipal bonds, presents a similar profile to SVB.

  • First Republic Bank Looms Large for U.S. Regulators After Credit Suisse Sale

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome Powell are seeking to reassure investors to halt a slide in financial stocks.

  • First Republic Downgraded by S&P for the Second Time in a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank was downgraded again Sunday by S&P Global Inc., days after the ratings firm cut the lender to junk.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingS&P said it lowered First Republic’s long-ter

  • Nike, Chevron, Nvidia, Altria, Adobe, and More Stocks to Watch This Week

    The Federal Reserve makes a policy decision on Wednesday, as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies. Plus, the latest earnings reports and PMI data.

  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway speeds up stock buybacks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has stepped up its pace of stock buybacks, repurchasing more than $1.8 billion of its own stock this year. In its proxy filing on Friday, Berkshire said that as of March 8 it had the equivalent of 1,455,698 Class A shares outstanding, down 4,035 from year end and 2,537 from Feb. 13, reflecting the repurchases. Berkshire's repurchases have also included Class B shares, which normally cost about 1/1500th as much as Class A shares.

  • ‘Someone needs to tell Jerome Powell that this is not a kill-at-all-costs mission.’ Cut interest rates now to prevent a full-blown banking crisis.

    A rate cut won't end the war on inflation. It just pauses the battle -- if the Fed has the guts to do it, writes Chuck Jaffe.

  • UBS-Credit Suisse Merger May Lead to Massive Layoffs

    The acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS for over $3 billion, marks the end of an era in Switzerland as the rivalry between the two banks concluded on Sunday. The repeated scandals and trading losses at Credit Suisse in recent years spooked investors and customers, leading clients to withdraw $10 billion one day last week, according to the Wall Street Journal. The deal was finalized on Sunday, before Asia's stock markets opened, as Switzerland's President Alain Berse announced it.

  • Study finds 186 banks vulnerable to SVB-like collapse

    A Social Science Research Network study says that 186 American banks could be vulnerable to the same failure as Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) if half of their depositors withdraw money.

  • Thousands of City jobs at risk amid race for Credit Suisse rescue

    Thousands of jobs are set to be lost in the City as regulators race to rescue one of the world's biggest banks before markets open on Monday morning.

  • Credit Suisse’s Riskiest $17 Billion Bonds Rise After UBS Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingCredit Suisse Group AG’s riskiest bonds rose sharply as traders bet that UBS Group AG’s deal to buy the troubled lender would spare holders significant losses. Addi