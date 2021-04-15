Crypterium Surpasses 220 Percent Overfunding On Seedrs Soon After Launching Equity Sale

Award-winning fintech startup Crypterium recently surpassed 220% overfunding target on Seedrs — a UK-based online fundraising platform that has helped projects raise over $1 billion in investments. However, with 11 more days left, this is hardly the last milestone that Crypterium is going to see.

London, UK, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypterium, a company led by former VISA General Manager Steven Parker, is currently offering private investors the opportunity to join their efforts in revolutionizing modern finances through the power of their blockchain-based financial solutions.

Through Seedrs, registered investors have a chance to purchase private equity from Crypterium. The company is currently offering six benefit packages for investors, ranging from a minimum ticket of only 100 EUR to over 50,000 EUR.

Each investment category includes multiple benefits such as free access to Crypterium’s proprietary price prediction tool, participation in shareholder meetings, priority access to Beta testing of new features, up to 1.5% cashbacks on all Crypterium Card purchases, higher interest rates on saving accounts, advisory board membership, among others.

In the past year, Crypterium Wallet — the company’s top product — has expanded its footprint in the cryptocurrency wallet arena, doubling its user base to more than 400,000 people and servicing 170+ countries.

As a global tech company, Crypterium benefited from the increased interest in digital currencies during the 2020 pandemic, which resulted in an explosive 10X growth in monthly profits with a turnover of €150.000.000.

Crypterium has also established its brand as a leader in white label solutions for businesses, signing more than 25 clients that currently rely on its wallet and payment infrastructure.

Crypterium CEO Steven Parker: “Our services are bridging digital and traditional finances, giving anyone the opportunity to use digital assets or fiat in the same smooth manner. We’ve gone a long way in the past two years, and we expect this private sale on Seedrs will further boost our development to reach exciting new markets and reinforce our leadership in this ever-evolving industry.”

Fundraising — a new horizon for Crypterium

Global pandemic aside, the year 2020 has been extremely favorable for the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin, the world’s top cryptocurrency, benefited from a quick price appreciation that renowned the bullish interest marketwide. As a result, the value of the cryptocurrency market hit $1 trillion for the first time in history in January 2020. At the time of writing, Bitcoin alone has a market cap of $1.170 trillion, while the total crypto market cap sits at $2.137 trillion.

Crypterium is a well-diversified company that operates in full cooperation with regulators. As such, the company wanted to make the most of this extraordinary time for the market by giving individual and institutional investors a chance to join its efforts for a global expansion.

Following a series of rigorous legal checks, Crypterium was approved by Seedrs as a reliable partner to host an exclusive launchpad for a closed private equity sale.

Seedrs has verified that Crypterium meets the highest standards for investors. The British platform has been used by renowned projects like Revolut, Oval, CapitalRise, among others.

Looking ahead: a path of unique growth

This fundraising is expected to support medium-term expansion plans of Crypterium in multiple regions as well as to boost user acquisition efforts. Among the expected developments on the pipeline, the funds will mainly be directed to the following key initiatives:

On-boarding global corporate customer base adding acquiring services

Adding new features to Crypterium Wallet, including Portfolio Management, AI Predictions, Interest Accounts, Fiat Currency solutions

Completing UK registration, EMI Europe, MSB USA

Launch CC VISA in the U.S. along with DeFI products, trader tools and fiat accounts

Move away from third parties to own service delivery (card issuance, custody, exchange)

Expand to Asia and LATAM by acquiring brokerage licence

Issue our own cards with global coverage and international wire transfers

Reduce fees on all features to become an indisputable price leader

Further develop B2B services and expand the team

How to participate

To participate on this fundraising activity, investors should follow these three simple steps:

Sign up on Seedrs.com (new users are required to verify their profiles) Visit Crypterium’s portal and choose an option to invest. Once completed, you will be eligible to receive a CRPT investment bonus. To get it, simply submit your Seedrs registration data to ir@crypterium.com (full name, passport, email, amount of money invested, phone number registered in Crypterium)

About Crypterium

Crypterium is a global fintech startup bringing transparency and efficiency to everyday digital asset finances. In 2018 we embarked on a mission to make digital currencies as easy to use as cash. Today, more than 400,000 people worldwide rely on Crypterium Wallet and Crypterium Card to connect their digital assets with traditional finance.

Crypterium Wallet is a one-stop solution designed to simplify digital assets management. From buying to earning interest, you can do it all from an easy-to-use, highly secure mobile and desktop wallet. Some of our key features include:

Send: instant, fee-free international money transfer with just a phone number

Buy: purchase your favorite digital assets on the go with your debit/credit card

Exchange: access the best rates on the market from a single platform

Cash-out: withdraw your digital assets to your payment card in minutes, not days

Pay: get a sleek, ultra-convenient payment card connected to your Crypterium Wallet

Earn: save effortlessly with high-yield savings accounts for digital assets

Crypterium Wallet puts together all the services you need, right where you need them. Our wallet is available in over 170 countries. You can download Crypterium Wallet on iOS and Android devices, or access it with your desktop.

Following our commitment to serve people all over the world, Crypterium launched the first company to develop a crypto-to-fiat payment card available in 180+ countries. The contactless, free Crypterium Card VISA gives every digital asset holder the possibility to pay instantly in over 42 million retailers worldwide, and withdraw in ATMs all across the globe.

The Crypterium team is led by former General Manager of Visa Central & Eastern Europe Steven Parker, and C-level executives from global financial institutions.

About Seedrs

Seedrs allows all types of investors to invest as little or as much as they like in businesses they believe in and share in their success. And it allows ambitious businesses in all sectors to raise capital and build community through an efficient, online process.

Seedrs has had over £1 billion invested in the platform. All investments made through Seedrs offer voting shares to investors and use professional-grade subscription agreements. This ensures that investors get the same level of protection that angel investors and venture capitalists enjoy.

Seedrs is backed by Augmentum Fintech PLC, leading European Venture Capital firms as well as over 2,500 of its own customers. Seedrs is authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.





Company Name: Crypterium AS

Contact Person: Karolina Matusso

City, Country: London, UK

Company E-mail: marketing@crypterium.com

Website: crypterium.com



