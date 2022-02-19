U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0500
    +0.1210 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,879.93
    -145.07 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.51
    -17.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

CryptGain Customers Can Now Deposit and Withdraw Funds with More Leading E-wallets

·2 min read

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital assets become more attractive in the eyes of market followers, the competition over their attention becomes more intense for brokerage brands. CryptGain, a world-renowned online broker, has recently changed the rules of the game by announcing that it is adding more options for payments and reimbursements. Namely, the brand is enabling the use of several additional e-wallets that have become increasingly popular lately. This change has already been implemented, and registered users can already enjoy the enhanced variety.

"E-wallets are the future of online financial transactions," explained Georgina Skarginef, spokesperson for CryptGain. "It would only make sense for a customer-oriented business to adopt them wholeheartedly. Sadly, our competitors don't seem to grasp that, and we hope that by taking this great leap forward, many will follow in our path. We will keep innovating the online digital asset sector in the future as well, for the sake of our valued clients."

Making matters much more simple

Everyone with a basic understanding of the markets today, especially the digital asset one, knows how important speed is for seizing opportunities across the board. However, it is not enough just to provide sturdy infrastructure. Brokerages also need to make sure that the whole environment they supply is worry and hassle free. That principle has led Avex Market to conduct this necessary upgrade, and more information regarding the e-wallets working with the brand can be found on its website.

"Our users know that we are always looking for ways to make their experience with us a more enjoyable and meaningful one," added Skarginef. "This is a major step towards a seamless process, from top to bottom. We will keep working hard on behalf of our customers, and making no compromises in order to provide nothing short of the best service possible."

About CryptGain

Established with the goal of upgrading the online digital asset sector, CryptGain today is known and loved by many enthusiasts of this industry around the world. The brand provides its services, along with full support, 24/7 to all clients, regardless of their budget or geographical location. Users of CryptGain's infrastructure can also choose between three attractive account types, and the benefits of each account are listed on the brand's website, alongside all other important information regarding the services it provides.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryptgain-customers-can-now-deposit-and-withdraw-funds-with-more-leading-e-wallets-301485695.html

SOURCE CryptGain

Recommended Stories

  • 'Hundreds' of Salesforce employees pushback on NFT cloud project

    San Francisco's largest private employer wants a piece of the alternative asset action but some employees are not happy about it.

  • NFTs, Cryptocurrencies and Web3 Are Multilevel Marketing Schemes for a New Generation

    Trendy digital assets are ridiculously easy to create. That’s a problem.

  • Amazon's Physical Stores Ambition Trails Expectations; Tigress Financial Sees 53% Upside

    Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) big bet on cashier-less technology is seeing less usage than expected, Insider reports. Notably, the Dash Cart smart shopping cart at its Amazon Fresh physical stores has seen a steady decline in use as per internal data. The Dash Cart accounted for only 11% to 15% of total shopping sessions at stores that have been open for longer than five weeks since last August, versus Amazon's goal of 30% of all sessions. The team blamed the small size of the Dash Cart for th

  • Virgin Media O2 chief calls for more incentives to upgrade Britain's 5G

    The chief executive of Virgin Media O2 has warned ministers and regulators that "something has got to change" if Britain is to hit its targets for upgrading to faster 5G mobile.

  • Americans are embracing QR codes. But the FBI says be careful

    Data: Insider Intelligence; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosThe pandemic has accelerated the usage of QR codes, taking them from niche status to an essential tool for businesses and marketers.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Look no further than Sunday's Super Bowl commercial of nothing but a floating QR code sending users to the website of Coinbase.By the numbers: 76 million Americans scanned a QR code in 2021, up 44% from 2019, according to eMarketer.That’s

  • Looking for the Next Shiba Inu? Check Out These 2 Cryptocurrencies

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) vaulted out of nowhere to deliver the most jaw-dropping gains of any cryptocurrency in history. Sure, Shiba Inu has bounced back somewhat. If you're looking for the next Shiba Inu, you might want to check out these two cryptocurrencies.

  • The Metaverse Is a $1 Trillion Annual Revenue Gold Mine

    The metaverse 'will likely infiltrate every sector in some way in the coming years,' JPMorgan says.

  • Death Match: The Desperate Moves Walmart is Making vs. Amazon

    Brick-and-mortar giant Walmart is spending big to counter Amazon's increasingly aggressive encroachment on its turf.

  • Ethereum System Skale Launches $100M Ecosystem Fund

    The fund, which coincides with the March launch of SKALE V2, will kick off with $5M in grants for blockchain gaming projects.

  • Whistleblower Frances Haugen: I believe in cryptocurrency

    Whistleblower Frances Haugen told Yahoo Finance that she supports cryptocurrency for the same reason she disclosed corporate secrets: Transparency.

  • How the Head of a Medical Giant Navigates a Pandemic

    Labcorp CEO Adam Schechter relies on connections he made at his previous employer to guide him through an especially stressful period.

  • Magazine Giant Condé Nast Posts First Profit in Years

    The magazine giant attributes the feat to strong digital-revenue growth and cost savings from reorganizing its global operations, saying it generated nearly $2 billion in revenue last year.

  • Remote work is so popular that this Morton business is running out of room

    Hub & Spoke in Morton is tripling in size to accommodate its customers who need remote office space.

  • Why Altcoins Fell Again on Friday

    Four of the most notable moves were Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) falling as much as 5% as of noon ET, Chainline (CRYPTO: LINK) dropping 6.4%, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) declining 7.1%, and The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) losing as much as 9.2%. Values have improved slightly from their lows, but this was still a rough few days for cryptocurrencies. There are a number of macro factors that are hurting cryptocurrency values this week, and that's why the selling is continuing.

  • Ethereum Worth over $1.5M From the AscendEx Hack Moved to Uniswap

    Two months after the exploitation of the crypto exchange AscendEx the anonymous hackers have transferred around $1.5 million worth of Ether.

  • U.S. Adds WeChat, AliExpress to Notorious Piracy Market List

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. added Chinese messaging platform WeChat and online marketplace AliExpress to its list of notorious markets for counterfeiting and piracy, an annual compilation of the worst intellectual-property abusers and counterfeiters.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler

  • Crypto Investors Are Wealthier. No One Knows How Much They’re Spending.

    It is time to start contemplating how vast wealth created in cryptocurrencies filters through the rest of the economy.

  • Crown Sterling Announces Crown Sovereign (CSOV) Upcoming Listing on BitMart Exchange

    Crown Sterling Limited LLC, an encryption and digital asset solutions provider, announces its Crown Sovereign (CSOV) high utility token to be listed on BitMart Exchange on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. BitMart Exchange is a cryptocurrency exchange established in the United States and is one of the major global exchanges with nine million users in 180 countries. Backed by a quantum-resistant blockchain security protocol, CSOV empowers users to employ and participate in Crown Sterling's quantum-resi

  • Browse the Deep Waters of the Web for $48 with Surfshark

    Enhance your privacy with an all-in-one Surfshark bundle. You can protect yourself from viruses, malware, data leaks, and privacy threats with one account. The post Browse the Deep Waters of the Web for $48 with Surfshark appeared first on Nerdist.

  • DOJ official warns companies 'foolish' not to shore up cybersecurity amid Russia tensions

    A top Justice Department official issued a stark warning Thursday to companies in the U.S. and abroad, calling on them to immediately shore up their cybersecurity defenses amid a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Given the very high tensions that we are experiencing, companies of any size and of all sizes would be foolish not to be preparing right now as we speak -- to increase their defenses, to do things like patching, to heighten their alert systems, to be monitoring in real-time their cybersecurity," deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco said in remarks at the Munich Cybersecurity Conference. Monaco said the threat was in no way "hypothetical," citing the devastating NotPetya cyberattack in 2017 that started in Ukraine before spreading globally and causing billions of dollars worth of damage.