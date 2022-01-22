CryptGain Introduces Attractive Margin Loans to Account Holders

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opportunities in the digital asset market seem to pop up more frequently than ever recently. As a result, the popularity of derivatives, enabling quicker and more short-term actions in this market, has also risen. With that in mind, industry leading brand CryptGain has announced a new and attractive margin plan for all account holders. Users of the brand's platform can find more details and register for the accounts on the brand's website and this change is effective immediately.

"We know that margin is a key element of today's financial online routine," explained CryptGain's spokesperson Georgina Skarginef, "and with that in mind we are updating our margin policy, making it even more attractive for our customers. We're always on the lookout for ways to better the access we provide to the full potential of digital assets these days. We see great importance in margin in that sense, as a tool which can grant our clients more freedom to really explore the market."

A reliable brand at your back

With the introduction of online activities based on derivatives of digital assets several years ago, competition between brands over clients has become intense. Having said that, CryptGain has managed to stay a leading force in this sector from its foundation. Margin loans are considered by many a tool which, when carefully used, can assist in discovering new opportunities.

"Our customers' satisfaction has always been our number one goal," added Skarginef. "We know that in today's environment, enthusiasts of digital assets cannot really flourish without the concept of margins, and that's why we put an emphasis on this aspect."

About CryptGain

Established in the midst of the digital token revolution, CryptGain today is a key player among online financial services brands. This brokerage of digital assets provides its customers with mechanisms promising a fast, simple and secure experience when approaching the markets. The account type selection currently consists of three options: Silver, Gold and VIP. All account holders enjoy the margin benefit mentioned. When it comes to other features, such as seminars and portfolio managers, access depends on the size of the account chosen. All clients, whether account holders or not, have full access to support services which are granted through multiple means of communication, such as email, direct messaging system, and the onsite chat widget.

