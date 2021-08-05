U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,417.32
    +14.66 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,966.85
    +174.18 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,868.76
    +88.23 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.47
    +35.14 (+1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.97
    +0.82 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.90
    -6.60 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    -0.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1844
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2140
    +0.0300 (+2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3932
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7140
    +0.2460 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,307.20
    -238.15 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.42
    +1.53 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Cryption Network launches its decentralized exchange on Polygon

Cryption Network
·2 min read

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryption Network, a user-friendly DeFi platform built for retail users, has launched its decentralized exchange (DEX) platform, PolyDEX.

According to the announcement published on Wednesday, the DEX platform is now live, with ETH-AAVE, ETH-DAI, ETH-USDT, USDC-DAI, USDC-ETH, USDC-USDT, WBTC-ETH, WBTC-USDC, WMATIC-ETH, WMATIC-USDC, CNT-ETH, CNT-USDC, and CNT-MATIC being the initial farms on the exchange.

As per the recent announcement on Twitter, Within 24 hours of the launch of PolyDEX, It has reached a total value locked of over $1 million.

https://twitter.com/CryptionNetwork/status/1420682106540154880

Launched in 2021, Cryption Network quickly became the go-to platform for retail investors thanks to its DeFi 2.0 product suite. Cryption Network launched with the goal to increase the adoption of cryptocurrency while allowing retail investors to take advantage of this space. Cryption recently announced two major launches this week i.e Cryption Wallet and PolyDEX.

PolyDEX - Redefining the DEX experience

PolyDEX is Cryption Network's decentralized exchange which will enable gas-free trading for CNT and other cryptocurrency tokens and will make transactions easy.

PolyDEX, the flagship product of Cryption network, envisions transforming the traditional DEX space with its Next-generation instant, gasless, cross-chain AMM DEX with yield farming, which is currently live on Polygon mainnet. As per their blog post, PolyDEX is an AMM DeFi exchange with a novel concept called Elastic yield farming in functioning.

Elastic yield farming is introduced by the exchange to incentivize liquidity on the DEX. The exchange will also act as the bridge to bring liquidity from Ethereum to Matic. The exchange platform will be offering IFO solutions to its partner projects and also enable the integration of Cryption ecosystem products.

The Vision of exchange is to redefine the DEX experience of users and onboard millions of new users to the DeFi and cryptocurrency world by providing a seamless and easy-to-use yield farming platform.

The rise of the New DEX Era

The launch of PolyDEX marks the rise of the new DEX era which will enable easy onboarding for new users where users can trade seamlessly without paying high gas fees. PolyDEX will enable gas-free trading and an easy-to-use interface for first-time DeFi users. PolyDEX will also enable users to add liquidity and participate in farms in order to earn yield. The cross-chain functionality and interoperability of PolyDEX will allow trading between different blockchain platforms Polygon, Ethereum, and other L1s.

For completely gasless and seamless trading, yield farming, investing, and far more, check out PolyDEX today.


Social Links

https://twitter.com/CryptionNetwork

https://twitter.com/Polydex

Media Contact

Company: Cryption Network

Contact: Suchit K., Marketing Manager

E-mail: suchit@cryption.network

Website: https://www.cryption.network/

SOURCE: Cryption Network


Recommended Stories

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin in Pullback Mode as Regulatory Concerns Rise

    Bitcoin is declining as regulatory concerns rise; ether is holding support.

  • Ethan Allen is changing its ETH stock ticker to avoid confusion with Ethereum

    Ethan Allen Interiors, the American furniture retailer, is changing its stock ticker to avoid confusion with ether, the crypto asset used to pay transactions fees on the ethereum computing platform. The company’s trading symbol will switch from ETH to ETD on the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 16. “This change will better differentiate Ethan Allen news from Ethereum news in search results, as Ethereum is often abbreviated as ETH,” said Ethan Allen CEO Farooq Kathwari in a statement announcing the switch.

  • Why Web 3.0 Tokens Might Be the Next Hot Trade in Cryptocurrencies

    Digital assets like livepeer, helium and bittorent have soared in value this year despite the recent slump in cryptocurrencies.

  • Why Zymergen's Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    It has been a crazy week for this synthetic-biology upstart -- and the week's not even over yet.

  • This Growth Stock Could 10x in 10 Years

    Lemonade is an AI-powered insurance company. Collectively, management puts Lemonade's market opportunity at over $400 billion, and $300 billion of that figure comes from Lemonade Car. Lemonade has two key advantages, and the first relates to data.

  • Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG settles disputes with Tata Steel and Rio Tinto

    The business, which owns Liberty Steel, has been restructuring amid the collapse of lender Greensill Capital.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • Microvision (MVIS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    MVIS earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Institutions are Hedging their Bets with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM)

    Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)might be on the verge of reversing the trend. After a massive 10-bagger run in 2020, the stock started drifting lower, undoing some of the parabolic move up. Yet, in July, it set what might be a higher low. Today we will examine the ownership structure of the company and elaborate why we believe that the institutional investors are hedging their broad market bets with Zoom Video Communications.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • Why Flora Growth Is Falling Today

    What happened? Shares of emerging Canada-based cannabis company Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) are down 22% to $9.90 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. There was no news per se leading to the decline. However, the stock is up over 300% in the past two weeks, so profit-taking naturally took place.

  • 5 EV Stocks with Bullish Outlooks

    Electric Vehicles' (EV) popularity among consumers and investors suggests that the EV revolution is finally here, after years of wait and hype. Their growing sales, positive impact on the environment (reduction of carbon emission), favorable policies (government grants and subsidies to promote EV), and growing infrastructure (increase in public charging stations) indicate that electric vehicles are not far from becoming mainstream. So using the TipRanks stock comparison tool, let’s compare five

  • Explaining new updates to the Ethereum network

    CoinDesk's Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains why Ethereum has paced above Bitcoin recently.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Earnings Beat: Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

    It's been a good week for Li Auto Inc. ( NASDAQ:LI ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.