Crypto Ads Could Start Appearing on Google After Tech Giant Revised Policy

Google is set to update its ad policies on Monday, January 29, allowing certain cryptocurrency products to be advertised. This policy change could see advertisements for the recently-launched spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) appear on its search engines.

However, Google's policy update refers to the allowed products as "advertisers offering Cryptocurrency Coin Trust targeting the United States," leaving some ambiguity. Notably, one of the largest Bitcoin trusts, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), recently converted to a spot Bitcoin ETF following the SEC's approval.

Previously, GBTC shares were only available to accredited investors on the primary market, subject to a six-month holding period. Accredited investors must meet specific financial criteria, such as having a net worth over $1 million or a high earned income.

In contrast, spot Bitcoin ETFs are available to the general public in the United States and are regulated under the Securities Act of 1933. This makes them a potentially safer option for Google to consider in advertising. The policy update is seen as a positive development, especially given Google's vast reach and influence in driving awareness and inflows for the 10 spot Bitcoin ETF issuers. BlackRock’s IBIT currently leads with the largest AUM, which recently surpassed $2 billion.