Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Can Break $32K Level, Nikola Moves Forward With Test Road Trips Despite Weak Demand & Internal Conflict, Retailers' Subscriptions Under FTC Scrutiny: Today's Top Stories

Can Bitcoin Push Past $32K This Year? Crypto Analyst Says 'We Can Break It' On 'Best Fundamental News'

In a YouTube video update, DonAlt said Bitcoin has been struggling to overcome the resistance for months, but the catalyst of BlackRock (NYSE: BLK ), one of the world's largest asset managers, filing for a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), could be what finally propels BTC beyond the lingering resistance.

A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Thursday said that Bitcoin (BTC/USD) could soon break out of its "indecision zone" and push past a crucial resistance level of $32,000.

Nikola Drives Forward With Test Road Trips Despite Weak Demand, Internal Conflict

The EV manufacturer conducted test runs of its hydrogen-powered fuel cell truck and trailer, with CEO Michael Lohscheller and engineers participating in the drive from Phoenix to Flagstaff.

Electric truck maker Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA ) wrapped up its second day of test road trips on Thursday amid weak demand and a founder dispute.

3M Pays $10.3B To Settle PFAS-Related Lawsuit

The agreement terms include funding for testing PFAS and detection of the same in the future in the U.S.

The agreement resolves current and future drinking water claims by PWS related to PFOA, PFOS, and all other PFAS, including a portion of the Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) multi-district litigation based in Charleston, South Carolina.

3M Co (NYSE: MMM ) reached a lawsuit settlement deal of $10.3 billion, payable over 13 years, with several U.S.-based public water suppliers (PWS) related to PFAS remediation.

GSK Confidentially Settles First Zantac-Associated Cancer Lawsuit Due For US Trial Next Month

The U.S. citizen alleged the company's discontinued heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer.

GSK plc (NYSE: GSK ) has reached a confidential settlement with James Goetz, and the case he filed in California state court, set to begin trial on July 24, 2023, will be dismissed.

Boeing Plans $100M Investment In Infrastructure And Programs To Train Pilots In India

Also, the aircraft manufacturer has completed a C-17 aftermarket support facility and a new parts logistics center in India to make it a regional maintenance hub.

Boeing's investment will support India's need for 31,000 new pilots over the next 20 years.

The announcement was made on the heels of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the U.S.

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ) has announced a $100 million investment in infrastructure and programs to train pilots in India.

JPMorgan Agrees To Pay $4M Penalty Over Deleting Electronic Communications

SEC says that the deleted messages could affect future investigations, legal matters, and regulatory inquiries.

JPMorgan has been asked to pay $4 million in a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for transfer to the general fund of the United States Treasury.

The brokerage unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM ) agreed to pay a settlement for the accidental deletion of electronic messages it was meant to keep.

CarMax Releases Better Than Expected Q1 Earnings

KMX said vehicle affordability challenges continued to impact Q1 unit sales performance, as headwinds remained due to widespread inflationary pressures, higher interest rates, tightening lending standards, and prolonged low consumer confidence.

The company sold 378,972 units through combined retail and wholesale channels, a decrease of 11.3% year-over-year.

CarMax Inc (NYSE: KMX ) reported a first-quarter FY23 sales decline of 17.4% year-on-year to $7.69 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $7.53 billion.

Retailers' Subscriptions like Prime and Walmart+ Under Scrutiny, FTC To Review Alleged Malpractices

Many collect monthly fees from shoppers for free delivery, unlimited tech support, or discounts on merchandise.

Big-box chains from Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT ), and Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY ) to specialty retailers like Savage X Fenty and Adore Me, retailers' subscription programs are facing growing scrutiny for employing unscrupulous tactics to sell subscription plans.

Facebook Locks Horns With Canada Over Latest Legislation Concerning News Publishers

Canada's media industry proposed tighter regulation of tech companies to prevent them from elbowing news businesses out of the online advertising market.

The Senate upper chamber approved the Online News Act Thursday, which will become law after bagging assent from the governor-general.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META ) confirmed plans to end access to news on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada once parliament-approved legislation requiring internet firms to reimburse news publishers comes into effect.

Shell Resumes Maintenance Work At Norway's Nyhamna Gas Processing Plant

Shell had taken measures to carry out maintenance works safely.

The company had halted non-essential operations after discovering a gas formation with hydrogen when cleaning a water-based cooling system.

Shell PLC (NYSE: SHEL ) has reportedly resumed maintenance at Norway's Nyhamna gas processing plant, postponed last week due to a problem with the facility's cooling systems.

Ford Reportedly Planning New Layoffs — US Salaried Employees Expected To Be Hit By Job Cuts

However, the number of layoffs is not known.

The layoffs are expected to include U.S. salaried workers from gas-engine, electric vehicle and software divisions and could be announced as early as next week.

Automaker Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F ) is reportedly eyeing a new round of layoffs for its U.S. workforce in the coming weeks.

DeSantis, Other Trump Rivals Seek To Court Evangelical Voters Away From Former President For 2024

Despite Trump's personal controversies, many evangelicals embraced him as a figure who promoted their priorities through his policies and Supreme Court picks. This enduring support makes him a formidable contender in the 2024 nomination race.

As the 2024 Republican presidential race heats up, contenders are vying for the support of evangelical voters, a key demographic that has remained loyal to former President Donald Trump.

Lululemon Struggles To Find Buyer For Mirror Despite Slashing Prices

In June 2020, the company bought Mirror for $500 million.

The company decreased the value it paid for the device by around 90% to just $58 million.

Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU ) is struggling to find a buyer for the fitness product Mirror, although the company lowered the price of the asset.

Apple's Potential UPI Game-Changer: Localized Apple Pay and Face ID Authentication

Apple wants iPhone customers in India to be able to scan QR codes and initiate UPI transactions bypassing any Payment Service Provider app.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL ) eyes the launch of its payments service Apple Pay in India, which is ruled by Walmart Inc's (NYSE: WMT ) PhonePe, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ) (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Google's GPay and Paytm.

Starbucks Workers To Strike Over Pride Month Décor

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) unionized stores across the U.S. are expected to strike in Seattle over Pride month décor.

The move comes after the coffee chain and the union acting on behalf of the baristas had a fallout about not allowing Pride month decorations in the stores.