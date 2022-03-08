U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,215.75
    +17.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,887.00
    +105.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,340.25
    +19.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,964.10
    +13.60 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.52
    +3.12 (+2.61%)
     

  • Gold

    2,011.40
    +15.50 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    26.42
    +0.70 (+2.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0032 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.00
    +3.02 (+9.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3103
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6600
    +0.3510 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,804.31
    +499.94 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.67
    +21.05 (+2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,958.78
    -0.70 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Crypto Asset Fund Class X Awarded #1 Crypto Fund for 2021

·5 min read

SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ -- Digital Capital Management (DCM), manager of Crypto Asset Fund (CAF), one of the first crypto trading funds (launched July of 2017), announces that CAF Class X has been awarded the "#1 Top Performing Crypto Fund, Overall" for 2021 by Crypto Fund Research!

#1 Top Performing Crypto Fund of 2021
#1 Top Performing Crypto Fund of 2021

These prestigious industry awards speak to the value we aim to deliver to our investors – individual and institutional.

Class X performance for 2021 exceeded 2,500%.* 2021 was only the first year of its existence.

CAF Class X also received three additional awards in several other categories, including "#1 Top Performing Crypto Fund, Quant/Arb Strategies" for 2021. These awards are from the Crypto Fund Research database of 800+ crypto funds.

See the Crypto Fund Research website here for further details.

"These prestigious industry awards speak to the value we aim to deliver to our investors – individual and institutional," said Tim Enneking, Managing Director.

To commemorate the award, DCM has issued a set of NFTs, one exclusively for each of the Class X 2021 investors. Additionally, DCM has purchased carbon credits to offset the cost of minting the NFTs.

To see a sample of the NFT, click here.

Additionally, DCM has purchased land in the metaverse, both in Decentraland and OpenSea.

Class X is a crypto venture capital-like strategy, augmented by staking and mining. Performance is a combination of appreciation and rewards from staking/mining.

Class X is reserved for prior investors so is closed to new investment. However, given the success of Class X, CAF launched Class F this year, which follows a similar, but, in our opinion, improved, strategy. Class F is a quasi-fixed-income share class, with staking and mining (like Class X) as well as yield farming and lending.

Crypto Fund Research uses its Performance Database to determine award winners. Winners are selected based on performance data, net of fees, provided to Crypto Fund Research for the various award categories. Access to the performance database and individual fund returns is restricted to accredited investors and qualified clients.

* Past performance does not guarantee future results.

About DCM and CAF

Digital Capital Management, a fund manager located in La Jolla, CA, focuses primarily on managing investment portfolios of digital currencies and related assets through fund structures designed for investment by US and NonUS high net worth individuals and institutional investors. Certain fund strategies may pursue strategic investments in promising early-stage blockchain projects. Crypto Asset Fund is open to investment by U.S.-accredited investors and other qualified individuals and institutions, with a minimum investment of $100,000, and generally offers monthly subscription and redemption opportunities. DCM originally filed its Form ADV with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2020.

For More Information

Additional information, and registration for access to newsletters, current performance data and monthly performance update webinars, is available at www.digital-capital-management.com. For further information, please contact DCM Investor Relations at investor.relations@digitial-capital-management.com.

Disclosures

This Release is directed to sophisticated prospective investors for informational purposes only in relation to strategies offered by Crypto Asset Fund, LLC ("Fund"). This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation for an offer to buy interests of the Fund, which are offered and sold in the United States per the exemption provided by Rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933, and other applicable exemptions. The Fund is not registered as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy Fund interests will be made solely through a definitive Fund offering document in compliance with the terms of applicable laws. As the information in this Release does not comport to be complete, it is entirely subject to and qualified by the information provided by such definitive offering document.

Awards and rankings do not represent any single investor's experience. There is no guarantee that any investment will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses, and past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Investments in digital currencies or funds pursuing investments in digital currencies and related assets are very speculative and can involve a high degree of risk. Investors must have the financial ability, sophistication, experience and willingness to bear the risks inherent with digital assets, and the ability to weather a potential total loss of their investment. Digital assets are not suitable or desirable investments for all investors. Digital assets may have limited operating histories, and the fees and expenses associated with funds pursuing investments in digital assets may be substantial. The information provided in this Release is not intended to be, nor should it be construed or used as investment, tax or legal advice, and each prospective investor is urged to consult with its own advisors regarding legal, tax, regulatory, financial, accounting, and similar consequences of investing in the Fund, the suitability of the investment for such investor, and other relevant matters concerning investment in the Fund.

Class X 2021 NFTs are complimentary and created purely as collectibles, and not as investment vehicles, securities or substitutes for cryptocurrency. DCM makes no promise or guarantee that the NFTs have, or will in the future have, any monetary value in cash, fiat or cryptocurrency. Carbon offsets for the minting of Class X 2021 NFTs were purchased by DCM from Nori, INC. in an amount corresponding to the estimated carbon footprint associated with their creation.

The 2021 performance reported above reflects the performance achieved by a hypothetical $1,000 investment at the inception of the share class, without additions or withdrawals, with reinvestment of any distributions and profits, and net of applicable management and incentive fees and other fund expenses. Actual performance of an investor's account will vary depending on the timing of investment in the fund in relation to its profitability, computation of quarterly incentive fee based on net new profit (above a high-water mark), if any, and timing of any management or other fee waivers. Any estimated performance is presented net of estimated applicable fees and expenses for the period, and subject to adjustment.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crypto-asset-fund-class-x-awarded-1-crypto-fund-for-2021-301497590.html

SOURCE Digital Capital Management, LLC

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/08/c9210.html

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Russia Threatens to Cut Natural Gas Flows to Europe Via Nord Stream 1

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as part of its response to sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine, a move that could heighten the turmoil in energy markets and drive consumer prices even higher.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brai

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) raced out of the gate Monday and as of 10:30 a.m. ET were up 4.3%. What does the price of oil have to do with the value of a Chinese electric car stock? As oil prices rise, so will the cost of gasoline -- and the cost of owning a car powered by an internal combustion engine.

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, Russi

  • Ford Has a Good Problem That Tesla and GM Will Envy

    This is where Ford currently finds itself in in the war for vehicle electrification. Like most dauphins, the company led by Jim Farley is not satisfied with this position and wants to dethrone the big favorite and current champion, Tesla . Farley has just carried out a radical reorganization for the 118-year old company, by creating two distinct divisions: one specialized in electric vehicles, Ford e, and Ford Blue which is devoted to vehicles with internal combustion engine or gasoline cars.

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • Icahn sheds Occidental Petroleum stake, Qualcomm falls on reports of Samsung cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith examines the opposing positions billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn take on Occidental Petroleum stakes, Bill Ackman's stake in the Canadian Pacific Railroad, and Qualcomm's shares fall after a cyberattack on Samsung.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • Nickel Surge May Have Vale Reworking Its Base Metal Calculations

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s one simple reason why Vale SA was one of the few shining lights among major Brazilian shares Monday -- nickel.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueWhile Vale gets most of its earnings

  • Gilead Sciences Dives As Investors Question Its Latest Cancer Buyout

    Gilead unveiled mixed results for its drug Trodelvy in women with breast cancer on Monday — and GILD stock sank at the close.

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a De

  • Rivian Stock Tumbles As EV Maker Hikes Prices Ahead Of Earnings

    EV maker Rivian will report fourth-quarter earnings Thursday amid production woes and a price-hike fiasco that rankled customers. Rivian stock fell.