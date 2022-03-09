U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,182.50
    +13.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,721.00
    +119.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,304.25
    +37.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,968.40
    +8.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    126.38
    +2.68 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    2,065.60
    +22.30 (+1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    27.35
    +0.45 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    +0.1210 (+6.91%)
     

  • Vix

    35.13
    -1.32 (-3.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3119
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8400
    +0.1760 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,593.07
    +2,917.09 (+7.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.74
    +66.24 (+7.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,874.58
    +83.63 (+0.34%)
     

Crypto assets pegged to gold – The new gold rush by QAM Token for all crypto enthusiasts

ALA Gold Token (QAM)
·4 min read

ALA Mining is a company that owns mining fields, which are real compared to other competing currencies. It will open the African Market for investors in real gold. It transforms real mining into space mining.

Bucharest, Romania, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

QAM Token is here to solve all investor problems. They have transformed traditional mining into space mining. They produce physical gold and convert it into real digital gold by earning money the old-fashioned way, just like they deserve it. The growth of gold internationally since the covid pandemic begins in 2020. It is proving to be the best option with the start of the war in Ukraine.

Quantum Ala mining understands that pandemic-era inflation and a geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe have caused the price of gold to rise. Thus, the economic scenario has changed the economic blueprint and has seen gold trading at its highest levels in more than a year, with high inflation and volatile raw materials amid the possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The situation is critical for investors, and they need a safe space for their assets; that's what QAM is providing.

Moreover, QAM Token has an eligibility to function proficiently in times of market volatility when gold tends to be a safe investment and a desirable asset for investors. During periods of high inflation, such as the pandemic-induced one we now live in, gold has been seen as a safe bet to hedge against rising prices and unpredictable stock markets, as the asset has a track record of underperforming. higher than inflation returns.

The QAM Token algorithm and the innovative functionalities included in its algorithms will make QAM popular in the market for its price increase speed, which will increase the profits of all QAM users. Financial markets wobble, there are declines, but gold only goes up. It will also specify high inflation in most countries, and gold is the solution to protect capital.

ALA Mining owns mining fields, which are real compared to other competing coins. Gold mining is real and will open the African market for investors. The gold is stored and audited in Dubai, so it is protected from conflicts in Europe and is owned by the company, not known or unknown third-party investors.

In a recent development, ALA Mining's team of experts is working on "financial" data on QAM, how/when the competition will catch up. They have worked closely with leading financial advisors and economists to create a new token that combines the stability of the price of gold with the opportunities presented by the cryptocurrency market.

ALA Mini's QAM Token comes with multiple benefits for the convenience of the investor:
- FUNGIBLE: QAM Token Gold Certificate can be converted into a range of ALA MINING products, such as LBMA London Good Delivery (LGD) bars.
- PRICE STABILITY: QAM Token algorithm is designed so that its minimum price is always at least the price of gold published by the LBMA in real-time.
- MINING IN REAL TIME: ALA MINING has two exploitation licenses for a total of 198.66 square kilometers of gold-rich areas in Guinea. Each gram of gold mined increases the market capitalization of the QAM token, as the QAM token platform authorizes the successful tokenization of gold.
- MINIMUM FEES: They ensure minimum transaction fees when moving the QAM token between wallets or from one cryptocurrency to another (i.e., BTC to ETH).

As the world is witnessing, the price of gold has risen and will always offer stability during crucial times. It is a safe investment during economic and political instability. QAM Token solves the problems of the crypto industry. They use the most popular technology to buy, store, and trade cryptocurrencies safely.

With the quick launch of the QAM Bank in Q4 of its roadmap, there will be a crypto-friendly save platform for all the crypto enthusiasts. They will open the African continent with the technologies designed to make QAM Token the official currency of Guinea, which will be accepted in all establishments as a form of payment, using automated cryptocurrency exchanges and liquidity providers across Africa.

In addition, the Bankounfu mega real estate project in New Guinea City will be pro-life through the QAM token, being able to buy houses and flats with QAM.

Potential investors must visit the website to get on the board. Join Telegram and Twitter to connect with the community.

Website: https://alagoldtoken.com/

CONTACT: Name: Adrian Vitan Lopes CEO Ala Mining Organization: ALA Gold Token (QAM) Address: 2nd Anton Pavlovici Cehov Str., 5th Floor, Tanora Building, District 1, 014192, Bucharest, Romania, EU Phone: +40741370395


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Russia Set to Ban Commodity Exports Following Western Sanctions

    President Putin’s decree didn’t specify which commodities and countries would be subjected to the export ban.

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • Silver and Gold Explode. How High Can They Go?

    The run in commodities has been stunning. It's not just silver and gold feeling the love, but oil, wheat, aluminum, nickel, soybeans, corn and others. We've been in a supply-shocked super-cycle for this space and the bulls have reaped the rewards.

  • Oil prices have skyrocketed, and this stock could be a huge winner

    Back up the dump truck on Caterpillar, says Jefferies.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Why SunPower's Shares Popped 22.9% Today

    Shares of residential solar installer SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) jumped as much as 22.9% in trading on Tuesday as the entire solar industry rallied. The solar industry move today was driven in large part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the fallout for the energy industry. Today, Shell announced that it would stop buying Russian oil after making a purchase last week and the U.S. banned Russian oil imports.

  • Gundlach Warns U.S. Inflation May Hit 10%, Forcing Fed’s Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. inflation may approach 10% this year, according to DoubleLine Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach, a historic level that he said underscores the need for the Federal Reserve to aggressively tighten monetary policy even amid fresh uncertainty caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushe

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Corp. Plunged 15.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) dropped as much as 15.1% in trading on Tuesday as its acquisition target, Truth Social, faces challenges.

  • OPEC Secretary General: There’s ‘no capacity’ to replace Russia’s 7 million barrels of oil per day

    Barkindo, who has been OPEC’s secretary general since 2016, was referring to the roughly 7 million oil barrels per day (7% of the global supply) that Russia exports. Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products, Reuters reports. Barkindo made his remarks at CERAWeek, a gathering of top global energy executives by S&P Global, the day before President Joe Biden officially announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.

  • Why Chevron, BP, Exxon, and Other Oil Stocks Climbed Today

    News that the U.S. would ban oil imports from Russia sent energy prices sharply higher on Tuesday. Many oil and gas businesses saw their stock prices rise along with them. Up until today, those sanctions have largely excluded energy imports due to the steep toll that banning the sale of oil and gas from one of the world's largest producers could have on the global economy.

  • Novavax: Covid-19 Vaccine Has Good Odds for EUA Approval, Says Analyst

    After several delays and setbacks, Novavax (NVAX) finally filed an EUA request for its Covid-19 vaccine with the FDA at the end of January. Given precedents and the company’s recent comments, Jefferies’ Roger Song thinks a decision is due shortly. “We see the decision as a near-term stock-moving catalyst, and high likelihood of positive outcome, providing upside potential to the current share price,” Song opined. That could come in handy right now. Like most of the market, the stock has retreate

  • A death cross for the S&P 500 is nearing as inflation fears, Russia’s Ukraine offensive rattles stock-market investors

    The S&P 500 index is closing in a death cross, an ominous chart pattern that underscores the downtrend suffered in an asset.

  • CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Surged Today: Is It a Buy?

    The broader market started the week with a brutal sell-off, but the biotech gained ground Monday thanks in part to an interview given by CEO Sam Kulkarni at Cowen's 42nd annual Health Care Conference. Should investors pounce on this biotech stock? Speaking at Cowen's conference, Kulkarni provided updates on CTX001, a treatment for beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease; CTX110, a treatment for malignant tumors; and other aspects of the business.

  • Why are gas prices rising so quickly? And how high are they expected to get?

    Gas prices are dramatically rising across the country. Here's what to know about the causes behind this and how long we can expect them to rise.

  • Ukraine Update: Russia Hits Kyiv; Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleRussian forces intensified their bombardment of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the U.S. said, with NATO defense ministers looking to bolster defenses as the Kremlin’s assau

  • Plug Power: Energy Crisis Puts Green Hydrogen in the Spotlight

    The US and its allies are still grappling with how to deal with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Given the West’s dependence on Russian crude oil and natural gas, Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer notes that energy has been “weaponized.” “We are seeing dramatic increases in energy prices,” said the 5-star analyst, who believes this will also put “pressure on the economics of green hydrogen.” That said, as Europe and the US mull over completely banning the import of Russian energy sources