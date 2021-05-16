U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.85
    +61.35 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,382.13
    +360.73 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,429.98
    +304.98 (+2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,224.63
    +53.68 (+2.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.51
    +0.14 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.00
    +5.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    27.52
    +0.16 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2155
    +0.0071 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0330 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4102
    +0.0050 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3470
    -0.0870 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,314.44
    -4,043.87 (-8.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,398.33
    +39.77 (+2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.61
    +80.28 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,084.47
    +636.47 (+2.32%)
     

Crypto and blockchain must accept they have a problem, then lead in sustainability

Monica Long
·4 min read

As the price of bitcoin hits record highs and cryptocurrencies become increasingly mainstream, the industry’s expanding carbon footprint becomes harder to ignore.

Just last week, Elon Musk announced that Tesla is suspending vehicle purchases using bitcoin due to the environmental impact of fossil fuels used in bitcoin mining. We applaud this decision, and it brings to light the severity of the situation -- the industry needs to address crypto sustainability now or risk hindering crypto innovation and progress.

The market cap of bitcoin today is a whopping $1 trillion. As companies like PayPal, Visa and Square collectively invest billions in crypto, market participants need to lead in dramatically reducing the industry’s collective environmental impact.

As the price of bitcoin hits record highs and cryptocurrencies become increasingly mainstream, the industry’s expanding carbon footprint becomes harder to ignore.

The increasing demand for crypto means intensifying competition and higher energy use among mining operators. For example, during the second half of February, we saw the electricity consumption of BTC increase by more than 163% -- from 265 TWh to 433 TWh -- as the price skyrocketed.

Sustainability has become a topic of concern on the agendas of global and local leaders. The Biden administration rejoining the Paris climate accord was the first indication of this, and recently we’ve seen several federal and state agencies make statements that show how much of a priority it will be to address the global climate crisis.

A proposed New York bill aims to prohibit crypto mining centers from operating until the state can assess their full environmental impact. Earlier this year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission put out a call for public comment on climate disclosures as shareholders increasingly want information on what companies are doing in this regard, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the amount of energy consumed in processing bitcoin is “staggering.” The United Kingdom announced plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 68% by 2030, and the prime minister launched an ambitious plan last year for a green industrial revolution.

What Square’s smashing earnings tell us about consumer bitcoin demand

Crypto is here to stay -- this point is no longer up for debate. It is creating real-world benefits for businesses and consumers alike -- benefits like faster, more reliable and cheaper transactions with greater transparency than ever before. But as the industry matures, sustainability must be at the center. It’s easier to build a more sustainable ecosystem now than to “reverse engineer” it at a later growth stage. Those in the cryptocurrency markets should consider the auto industry a canary: Carmakers are now retrofitting lower-carbon and carbon-neutral solutions at great cost and inconvenience.

Market participants need to actively work together to realize a low-emissions future powered by clean, renewable energy. Last month, the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA) launched with over 40 supporters -- including Ripple, World Economic Forum, Energy Web Foundation, Rocky Mountain Institute and ConsenSys -- and the goal to enable all of the world’s blockchains to be powered by 100% renewables by 2025.

Some industry participants are exploring renewable energy solutions, but the larger industry still has a long way to go. While 76% of hashers claim they are using renewable energy to power their activities, only 39% of hashing’s total energy consumption comes from renewables.

To make a meaningful impact, the industry needs to come up with a standard that’s open and transparent to measure the use of renewables and make renewable energy accessible and cheap for miners. The CCA is already working on such a standard. In addition, companies can pay for high-quality carbon offsets for remaining emissions -- and perhaps even historical ones.

While the industry works to become more sustainable long term, there are green choices that can be made now, and some industry players are jumping on board. Fintechs like Stripe have created carbon renewal programs to encourage its customers and partners to be more sustainable.

Companies can partner with organizations, like Energy Web Foundation and the Renewable Energy Business Alliance, to decarbonize any blockchain. There are resources for those who want to access renewable energy sources and high-quality carbon offsets. Other options include using inherently low-carbon technologies, like the XRP Ledger, that don’t rely on proof-of-work (which involves mining) to help significantly reduce emissions for blockchains and cryptofinance.

The XRP Ledger is carbon-neutral and uses a validation and security algorithm called Federated Consensus that is approximately 120,000 times more energy-efficient than proof-of-work. Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain, is transitioning off proof-of-work to a much less energy-intensive validation mechanism called proof-of-stake. Proof-of-work systems are inefficient by design and, as such, will always require more energy to maintain forward progress.

The devastating impact of climate change is moving at an alarming speed. Making aspirational commitments to sustainability -- or worse, denying the problem -- isn’t enough. As with the Paris agreement, the industry needs real targets, collective action, innovation and shared accountability.

The good news? Solutions can be practical, market-driven and create value and growth for all. Together with climate advocates, clean tech industry leaders and global finance decision-makers, crypto can unite to position blockchain as the most sustainable path forward in creating a green, digital financial future.

Recommended Stories

  • Should You HODL Bitcoin?

    Given the current drop in its prices, should you continue Holding On For Dear Life (HODL) bitcoin? Or is it time to admit you made a mistake?

  • Marathon Digital Still in the Crypto Stock Race

    Investors have been increasingly viewing cryptocurrency-related stocks as an attractive investment theme. While cryptocurrencies are decentralized, investing in crypto stocks is a centralized way of exposure to the crypto space. The long-term outlook seems attractive for cryptocurrency stocks, and one player in particular that deserves a mention is Marathon Digital (MARA). At the beginning of the year, MARA stock was trading at $10.40. As Bitcoin surged, the stock touched a high of $56.60. Since then, profit booking and some correction in Bitcoin has taken the stock lower to current levels of around $23. As such, it seems that Marathon Digital stock is undervalued. It is important to understand that as a Bitcoin miner, the company’s prospects depend on the price trend for the cryptocurrency. Amid intermediate corrections, it seems probable that Bitcoin will remain in an uptrend. Reasons for this include the wider adoption of the cryptocurrency and the limited supply of 21 million Bitcoins. For Q1 2021, Coinbase reported $215 billion in trading volume and $122 billion in assets on platform from over 8,000 institutional customers. Its retail trade volume in the period was 120 billion. This is an indication of the broad-based adoption of the cryptocurrency from retail as well as institutional investors. That bodes well for Marathon Digital, and thus, the company is well positioned to benefit if Bitcoin prices surge. (See Marathon Digital stock analysis on TipRanks) Heralding Strong Growth in Revenue Over the next two years, Marathon Digital is positioned for strong revenue and cash flow growth. Putting things into perspective, the company had 6,800 active miners as of Q1 2021. For the same period, the company minted 192 new Bitcoins. If the company’s expansion plan remains on track, Marathon Digital expects to have 103,120 miners by Q1 2022. With this mining capacity, the company expects to produce 55 to 60 Bitcoins per day. Further, at a Bitcoin price of $55,000, the company will deliver $94.4 million in monthly revenue, which would imply an annual revenue potential of $1.1 billion. Marathon Digital stock currently has a market capitalization of $1.9 billion. Therefore, the stock is trading at less than two times FY2022 revenue potential, indicative of an undervaluation. It’s also worth noting that the company reported cash and equivalents of $204.4 million as of Q1 2021. In addition, if Bitcoin holdings are included, the company has a total liquidity buffer of $503.2 million. This gives ample financial flexibility for growth. Another point to note is that Marathon Digital expects to mine Bitcoin at an average price of $4,541/BTC. Once 103,120 miners are active, the company is positioned to deliver strong EBITDA and cash flows. Considering the current cash buffer and the future cash flow potential, it seems very likely that Marathon will diversify beyond just Bitcoin mining. Within the cryptocurrency space, there are ample growth opportunities. For example, billionaire Mark Cuban believes that the growth of DeFi (decentralized finance) can be compared to the early days of the internet. It’s not long ago that the company was re-branded as Marathon Digital Holdings. The idea was to reflect its position as a leading digital asset technology company. The re-branding seems like a first step towards creating a diversified organization in the next few years. Wall Street’s Take According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, MARA stock comes in as a Moderate Buy, with 1 Buy assigned in the last three months. As for price targets, the average analyst price target is $50 per share, implying around 116.64% upside potential from current levels. Concluding Views Marathon already has a partnership with Beowulf for access to low-cost electricity. That makes headwinds to the current expansion plans over the next few quarters unlikely. Further, Bitcoin can potentially remain above $50,000 in the next few quarters. Inflation has been accelerating in the United States and the cryptocurrency is also being viewed as a good inflation hedge. Additionally, the stock is likely to trend higher once revenue growth is associated with an improvement in EBITDA margin and cash flows. All of these factors add up to a promising future for Bitcoin. Disclosure: On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not have, either directly or indirectly, any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Bitcoin Had a Bad Week. But Crypto Is Nothing If Not Resilient.

    Bitcoin fell some 13% after getting linked to hacking, money laundering, tax evasion, and, by one of its biggest fans, Elon Musk, environmental degradation. But by week’s end, cryptocurrencies in total hit some $2.4 trillion.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Still A Tricky Market, But ASML, Google Flash Buys; Bitcoin Dives On New Musk Comments

    The market rally remains tricky, but ASML and Google are in buy zones. Beware false leaders like Apple. Bitcoin broke below key support on fresh comments from Elon Musk

  • Iran to Issue Fines for Crypto Miners Using Household Electricity

    The Iranian government is hardening its stance on cryptocurrency mining as it announces anyone caught using household electricity to do it will face heavy fines.

  • Bitcoin vs. Ethereum vs. Dogecoin: Which One Is Right for You?

    Cryptocurrency has been making headlines in recent months, and three types of digital currencies, in particular, are gaining the most attention: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). Not all cryptocurrencies are created equal, and it can be confusing trying to decide which type is right for you. First, it's important to think about whether cryptocurrency is right for you at all.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – May 15th, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the day for the majors. Steering clear of the day’s pivot levels would support further upside for the day ahead.

  • Swiss Central Bank Bought Li Auto, XPeng, Zoom, and This Marijuana Stock

    The Swiss National Bank initiated a position in Chinsese electric-vehicle maker Li Auto, and bought more shares of peer XPeng. The bank also bought more Zoom Video shares, and marijuana stock Tilray.

  • U.S. tariff review considers commodity shortages, inflation -official

    The Biden administration is weighing concerns about commodity shortages and inflation as it reviews trade tariff policy, the top White House economist said on Friday. Strong demand for consumer goods and other products in a U.S. economy still scarred by the coronavirus pandemic have led to shortages in commodities from lumber to computer chips. Asked whether tariff reduction would help solve shortages and inflation, Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told reporters at a press briefing on Friday, "Our trade representatives are looking at all of these factors."

  • Ripple Partners with Sustainability Leaders to Reach Goals by 2030

    Ripple has added its voice to the ongoing cryptocurrency sustainability pool with the announcement that it aims to hit carbon net zero by 2030. And it has partnered with various sustainability leaders to achieve that aim.

  • With a biopic on the way, Frito-Lay now disputes Flamin' Hot Cheetos origin story

    Earlier this month, Jesse Garcia and Annie Gonzalez were cast in Eva Longoria’s biopic about Richard Montañez, a former janitor at Frito-Lay who has made a name for himself by traveling around and telling the story of how he invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and ascended the ranks of the company to become its executive vice president of multicultural sales and community activation. It is, by all accounts, a great story, full of stuff that makes you feel good about humanity and how people can accomplish anything if they work hard enough. According to a new piece by The L.A. Times, though, a great story is all it is… because it’s apparently not actually true.

  • CEO Behind 5,500% Stock Gain Says His Secret Is Raising Salaries

    (Bloomberg) -- Masaru Tange says the strategy that turned his company into Japan’s best-performing stock may be surprising: He buys smaller firms and boosts their workers’ pay.Tange’s Shift Inc., a software tester, acquires other businesses near the bottom of the industry supply chain and raises their engineers’ salaries. He says he’s able to do this and still charge competitive prices by cutting out layers of companies that serve as middlemen in the outsourcing process. And having more workers leads to higher sales.Shift’s shares have risen more than 5,500% since it went public in 2014, the best performance on Tokyo’s benchmark stock index. The company’s market capitalization has surged to more than $2.3 billion, pushing the value of Tange’s 33% stake to about $770 million.Tange, 46, says his business model is an attempt to remove inefficiencies in Japan’s software industry, where layers of subcontractors take cuts on orders before passing the work to another company below. It’s also, he says, a break from the M&A strategy of buying a business and looking to reduce costs.“I have a strong urge to rescue these young employees,” Tange, Shift’s founder, president and chief executive officer, said in an interview. “I want to create a fair working environment through M&A.”Tange grew up in what he describes as an ordinary family in Hiroshima in southwestern Japan, where both his parents were civil servants. He established Shift in 2005 after majoring in mechanical engineering and spending more than five years working for a consulting firm.Shift started out advising companies on how to improve profits. In 2009, it entered the software testing business.Tange said he wanted to change engineers’ perception that software testing was a second-rate job, including by paying them more money.For example, for a service where the market price was 2 million yen ($18,280), Shift would charge 1.5 million yen. This would enable it to win customers. At the same time, it would raise the amount paid to the engineer to about 800,000 yen from 500,000 yen. It could do so, Tange said, by getting rid of middlemen.Shift acquired Yusuke Sato’s company in 2016. Since then, the software developer says his salary has jumped by more than 70%.“Joining Shift was a huge turning point in my career,” Sato said.Shift has 3,308 engineers as permanent employees as of the end of February, up more than 14-fold from 228 at the end of November 2015. The company acquired at least 14 firms during that period.Increasing engineers leads directly to revenue growth because it enables the company to do more business, according to Go Saito, an analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG who initiated coverage on the stock in February with an outperform rating.“Sales can be derived by multiplying the number of engineers and the unit price for engineers,” Saito wrote in a report that month. “The company has already created a framework for the skills development of engineers, enabling it to cultivate high-quality human resources.”Revenue rose to 28.7 billion yen in the 12 months ended August 2020, more than triple the level three years earlier. Profit increased to 1.6 billion yen, compared to 208 million yen three years before. Shift forecasts that sales will jump to a record 45 billion yen this fiscal year.Software engineers are underpaid in Japan compared to the U.S. and there’s a shortage of them, according to Saito. That’s one reason why Shift’s model of outsourcing software testing works, he said.“We’re the biggest in Japan in this area,” Tange said. “I do see revenue reaching 100 billion yen,” he said, referring to the company’s goal for the fiscal year ending August 2025.Shift’s soaring shares haven’t been immune to pullbacks. They’ve fallen about 19% from a record in October as investors sold high-growth technology stocks. Even after the drop, the company trades at about 90 times estimated earnings.For veteran investor Mitsushige Akino, the stock may see more volatility in coming months and could fall in market downturns. But its “fundamentals are solid and Shift is making progress on the vision it laid out,” the senior executive officer at Ichiyoshi Asset Management Co. said. “It won’t be strange to see more buying of these types of shares if investors focus once more on growth stocks.”Credit Suisse’s Saito says the key will be whether Shift is able to continue to increase its number of engineers.Whether that will happen remains to be seen, but Tange, at least, isn’t short of confidence.“We’re just getting started,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Return To Earth, Hit Lows With Host Keegan-Michael Key

    After Saturday Night Live‘s ratings rose sharply with host Elon Musk last week, they dropped to pre-Musk levels last night. The season’s penultimate episode, hosted by Keegan-Michael Key with Olivia Rodrigo as musical guest, drew a 3.5 household Live+Same Day rating in the 44 metered local markets and a 1.5 adults 18-49 rating in the […]

  • LEADING OFF: Major League Baseball nears 20,000 players

    Major League Baseball is full of huge numbers — 4,256 hits by Pete Rose, 511 wins for Cy Young, 2,632 consecutive games played by Cal Ripken Jr. There had been 19,989 players in MLB history going into the weekend, according to baseballreference.com, boosted by Seattle rookies Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert making their debuts Thursday night. First on the alphabetical chart is pitcher David Aardsma, who moved into the top spot ahead of Hank Aaron when he started out in 2004 for San Francisco.

  • COVID-19: Infected Changi Prison inmate 'currently well', cellmates test negative

    The Changi Prison inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 is "currently well" and his four cellmates have tested negative for the coronavirus, said the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) on Sunday (16 May).

  • Bills sign Joe Giles-Harris after minicamp tryout

    Buffalo Bills sign linebacker Joe Giles-Harris after rookie minicamp tryout.

  • How Does Cryptocurrency Work – and Is It Safe?

    If you've been following the news, you undoubtedly know a few things about Bitcoin right now. Find: Why Some Money Experts Believe In Bitcoin and Others Don't One: It's a cryptocurrency. Two: One...

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Break Out

    Let’s talk a bit about growth and potential. The two are not always the same thing, but they both are vital for successful investing. The aim of all stock investments, after all, is to achieve growth – and that means finding stocks with the highest potential. It’s natural to gravitate toward the headline-grabbing, big-name giants; they’ve got huge market valuations, and have made their early investors very happy. But there’s an unfortunate truism in the markets, based on the iron rules of mathematics, that the larger a company gets, the less likely it is to show big returns. It’s far more likely for a $200 million company to double in value than for a $200 billion giant. And this brings us to the small-cap stocks. For investors seeking the best combination of high potential for growth and low cost of entry, the small caps may be just the ticket. We’ve used the TipRanks database to find several that fit a profile: a market cap under $400 million and a share price below $10. Even better, these small-cap tickers have Strong Buy consensus ratings from the analyst community, and boast strong upside potential. PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL) The Internet of Things is transforming a host of industries, from factory floors to warehouses to trucking fleets. PowerFleet, the first small-cap stock we’re looking at, applies IoT and M2M tech to the security, control, tracking, and management of high-end assets, including tractor-trailers, containers, industrial trucks, and cargo, vehicle, and truck fleets. PowerFleet’s 1Q revenue was consistent with the previous quarter, and included an improvement in earnings. At the top line, the reported revenue of $29 million was only 1.3% off of Q4’s result. The 9-cent EPS loss reported was a 25% improvement from the 12-cent loss reported in the previous quarter. Year-over-year, EPS improved by 40%. Earlier this month, PowerFleet scored two major new contracts. On May 10, the company announced a 4-year contract with the Israel Police for implantation of a fleet management and driver solution system for more than 7,500 vehicles of 61 different types. The contract includes an option for a 4-year renewal. Two days later, PowerFleet announced a smaller deal with Alabama-based White Oak Transportation, to supply tracking services for the trucking company’s fleet of 850 vehicles, especially its cargo trailers. Covering PowerFleet for Canaccord, 5-star analyst Michael Walkley sees a clear path ahead for the company's continued growth. “With 600K+ subscribers, PowerFleet has the scale and international footprint to compete for global tenders against leading fleet and asset tracking competitors. For fleet management, PowerFleet is one of the only true end-to-end solutions in the market spanning in-cab, refrigerated trailers, dry vans, and containers," Walkley opined. The analyst added, "We believe PowerFleet has a strong product portfolio and a leading solutions platform to grow its market share. This strength is demonstrated by its expansive global customer base… We believe PowerFleet has the leadership team in place to execute on its growth strategy and anticipate recovering sales and expanding margins as global economies recover.” To this end, Walkley rates PWFL a Buy, and his $12 price target implies a one-year upside of 84%. (To watch Walkley’s track record, click here) Overall, the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating here, based on 4 recent positive reviews, shows that Wall Street agrees with Walkley on this stock. The shares are trading for $6.51, and the average price target of $11.13 indicates a potential upside of 71% for the next 12 months. (See PWFL stock analysis on TipRanks) AXT, Inc. (AXTI) AXT is a material science company that inhabits the supply chain for the semiconductor industry. AXT develops and manufactures the high-performance rare-metal substrate wafers necessary in the construction of semiconductor chips and optoelectronic devices. AXT has operations in both California and China, staying close to Silicon Valley customers and Chinese raw materials. The company holds a vital niche in the chip industry, and its revenue and earnings have been reflecting that. In the first quarter of 2021, revenue hit $31.4 million, passing the $30 million mark for the first time on 51% year-over-year growth. EPS hit 8 cents, a dramatic turnaround from the 1-cent loss reported in the year-ago quarter. Along with the Q1 results, AXT also announced its first deliveries of 8-inch diameter gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates to a major customer. AXT has received ‘significant interest’ from potential customers of GaAs products, and predicts increasing demand as the products finds more applications. Analyst Richard Shannon, covering this stock for Craig-Hallum, takes especial note of the increasing demand for the company’s products. “The demand profile from InP (optics, health monitoring) and GaAs (5G, optics, 3DS, microLED) are as powerful as any we can find across small-cap tech. With an improving customer set (tier 1’s driving much of future growth), GM that can still grow and valuation improvement potential from a STAR exchange listing in mid-2022, investors have multiple ways to win in this stock," Shannon wrote. Shannon’s bullish comments back up his Buy rating, and his $17 price target suggests a 90% growth potential in the year ahead. (To watch Shannon’s track record, click here) The Wall Street reviews on AXTI break down 3 to 1 in favor of Buys versus Holds, giving the stock its Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares in AXTI are selling for $8.95 each, and the average target of $16 indicates a possible upside of ~79% from that level. (See AXTI stock analysis on TipRanks) CECO Environmental (CECE) For the last stock on our list, we’ll shift to the green economy, where CECO Environmental develops, provides, and install air quality and fluid handling systems. In short, the company deals in air pollution control technology, a niche that has been in demand since the 1970s. CECO provides know-how and systems in a wide range of industries, including construction materials like bricks, cement, steel, and glass; and manufacturing, in the automotive, aerospace, pharmaceutical, chemical, and fuel refining sectors. In the company’s most recent financial release, for 1Q21, the top line came in at $71.9 million, just under the $80.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter, while EPS fell from 10 cents per share one year ago to 3 cents in the current report. In more positive notes, the company reported a year-over-year increase in bookings, from $75.7 million to $92.1 million, and the work backlog of $203.1 million was up 11% from one year ago. A few days after the earnings release, CECO announced that it had won a large-scale contract with a major semiconductor chip manufacturer. The chip industry regularly works with a variety of rare metals and other pollutant chemicals – and CECO’s new contract covers scrubber and exhaust systems, as well as recirculation pumps -- items necessary for the chip maker to meet or exceed environmental regulations. Turning to the analyst community, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal believes the company has a lot going for it and a bright future. “The company appears to be in recovery from COVID-19 headwinds, with bookings growing to $92.1M during the quarter... The last time bookings were at or above these levels was during mid-2019…. During the next few quarters, we expect to see improved revenues from Engineered Systems as the broader energy markets improve. Management highlighted that the company's bid proposal environment has been improving, with order pipeline of over $2.0B, which we believe should support continuing order improvement over the next few quarters,” the 5-star analyst explained. Based on the above, Dayal rates CECE shares a Buy rating, and his $15 price target indicates confidence in a 100% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here) Once again, we’re looking at a stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating – this one based on 3 positive Wall Street reviews. The shares are selling for $7.50 and have a $12 average price target, suggesting a 12-month upside of 60%. (See CECE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for small-cap stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Report: Dodgers, Albert Pujols in agreement on major-league contract

    Pujols' new home isn't far from his old one.

  • Tesla crash victim lauded 'full self-driving' in videos on Tiktok

    A Tesla car driver killed in a recent accident in California praised the automaker's "full self-driving" features, and posted videos on his apparent Tiktok account, in which he appeared to drive with his hands off the wheel. On May 5, a Tesla Model 3 crashed into an overturned truck on a highway in Fontana, killing the Tesla driver and injuring the truck driver and a motorist who had stopped to help him. The Associated Press news agency cited police as saying a preliminary investigation had determined the Tesla's driver assistant system Autopilot was engaged prior to the crash.