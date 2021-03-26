U.S. markets close in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,925.46
    +15.94 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,756.52
    +137.04 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,991.16
    +13.48 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,205.07
    +21.95 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.94
    +2.38 (+4.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.10
    +8.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    +0.09 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1797
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6480
    +0.0340 (+2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3803
    +0.0065 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6100
    +0.4490 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,472.64
    +1,357.52 (+2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,072.97
    +19.17 (+1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,726.18
    +51.35 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

Crypto boom continues as Chainalysis raises $100M, doubles valuation to over $2B

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

Chainalysis, a blockchain analysis company, announced Friday it has closed on $100 million in Series D financing, doubling its valuation to over $2 billion.

The round comes just four months after the company secured a $100 million Series C round at a $1 billion valuation. Paradigm led the latest funding event while existing backers Addition and Ribbit doubled down on their investment in the company. TIME Ventures, Marc Benioff’s investment fund, also participated in the latest financing, which brings Chainalysis’ total raised to $265 million.

This latest round marks Chainalysis’ fourth raise in less than two years. Previous backers in the company also include Accel and Benchmark.

Chainalysis was founded in 2014 as the official investigators into the hack of Mt. Gox, then the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. Today, the New York-based company provides data, software, services and research to government agencies, exchanges, financial institutions and insurance and cybersecurity companies in more than 60 countries. Among its 400 customers are fintechs such as Square, financial institutions like Barclays and cryptocurrency businesses like Gemini, Bitstamp and BitPay.

Co-founders Michael Gronager and Jonathan Levin; Image courtesy of Chainalysis

Chainalysis’ self-described mission is “to build trust in blockchains to promote more financial freedom with less risk.”

The company says its data platform powers investigation, compliance and risk management tools “that have been used to solve some of the world's most high-profile cyber criminal cases and grow consumer access to cryptocurrency safely.”

Chainalysis operates under the belief that eventually every company will use the blockchain to conduct their business, according to co-founder and CEO Michael Gronager.

“We’ve collected more information about what happens on blockchains than anyone in the cryptocurrency industry,” he said. “That information enables our customers to make better data-driven decisions.”

Over the past year, the company says it has achieved the following:

  • Increased its annual recurring revenue (ARR) by more than 100% year-over-year

  • Doubled its client base to include government agencies in over 30 countries and private sector businesses in over 60 countries

  • Grown its support to cover over 100 digital assets across 10 native blockchains, encompassing an estimated approximate 90% of cryptocurrency economic activity

  • Doubled its number of employees over the past year to 233 today

  • Expanded its partnership program, which now consists of more than 50 companies, including Fireblocks and Flashpoint

  • Looking ahead, Chainanalysis said it plans to hire hundreds over the course of 2021; it also plans to use its new funds primarily to expand its enterprise data offering

Is rising usage driving crypto’s recent price boom?

“We’ll continue to invest in investigations and compliance software, but we’ll also build out new data products both for our existing customer base and new audiences,” Gronager said.

The company is particularly focused on building out its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Cryptocurrency is global, and so is Chainalysis,” said Gronager.

To Chainalysis, cryptocurrencies present unprecedented transparency.

“They are the first global payment systems outside of any one organization’s control, but their blockchains create public, permanent records of all transactions, including illicit activity,” Gronager told TechCrunch.

Blockchain analysis comes in by helping people interpret those public blockchain ledgers. Chainalysis tools aim to help government agencies, cryptocurrency businesses and financial institutions understand which real-world entities transact with each other.

“For example, we can show that a given transaction took place between two different cryptocurrency exchanges, or between a cryptocurrency exchange and an illicit entity, such as a darknet market or a sanctioned organization,” Gronager said.

Paradigm co-founder Fred Ehrsam said his firm was drawn to the way Chainalysis provides key data infrastructure and software for the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

"The team knows the regulatory landscape better than anyone, has been refining their tools for years, and deeply know what their customers want. This is not an overnight success story - rather a team that has built with a long run vision, through multiple crypto cycles, that has created a market leading position for themselves, with the opportunity to compound,” he added. “As cryptocurrency adoption grows, so will demand for Chainalysis offerings."

As further evidence of a cryptocurrency boom, BlockFi earlier this month announced it closed on a massive $350 million Series D funding at a $3 billion valuation. The financial services company for crypto market investors offers a retail and institutional-facing suite of products.

Notably, BlockFi is also a Chainalysis customer. In a written statement, CEO and co-founder Zac Prince said that Chainalysis provides BlockFi with data "that delivers insights beyond compliance that can help inform our business development activities, tailor our offerings, and identify new revenue streams.”

BlockFi lands a $350M Series D at a $3B valuation for its fast-growing crypto-lending platform

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Budgets Challenge Agency That Kept Predicting Deficit Doom

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration appears relaxed about running large budget deficits, but for one government agency that’s usually been a cue to start sounding alarms.The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office –- whose job is to evaluate how new legislation will affect the public finances -- finds itself in a tough spot as Biden prepares to announce an economic package worth as much as $3 trillion, on top of his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill earlier this month.Since its creation in the 1970s, the CBO has often been on the hawkish side of budget arguments, flagging the risk that the U.S. could slide into a fiscal crisis by spending too much. It repeated the warning this month. But the agency has persistently overestimated the government’s borrowing costs -- leading to exaggerated debt projections that helped deter public spending.And its forecasts have relied on assumptions about how the economy works that are increasingly coming under fire, including from members of Biden’s administration.After decades of falling borrowing costs, the government’s interest bills have shrunk even as its debt has surged. Officials like Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen now say that these servicing costs -- rather than more traditional metrics like budget deficits or the national debt as a share of GDP -- are the best guide to how much spending room there is.‘Important News’The CBO says it’s adjusting to the times.“We know that interest rates have remained lower than previously expected, even as deficits have remained wide and the debt level has picked up -- and that’s important news,” said Phillip Swagel, its director since 2019. “You see signs of inflationary pressures. But it’s not like the world falls apart.”In 2010, when the government was still running a sizeable deficit after the financial crisis, the agency said interest payments were “poised to skyrocket” and predicted the yield on 10-year Treasuries would average around 5.5% in the second half of the subsequent decade. Financial markets took a similar view. But the actual rate turned out to be less than half that, as the economy recovered slowly.Now, the CBO looks more likely to miss on the downside. In February, before the Biden stimulus passed, it projected that 10-year borrowing costs will rise at a gradual basis of 20 basis points a year after the pandemic slump -– to average 1.1% this year and then 1.5% in 2023. Treasury yields are already above that latter level, after surging 70 basis points since the new year.‘Don’t Make Sense’Some fiscally conservative Republicans would like to see the CBO take a firmer stand against deficits and debt. Last week, GOP Senator Mike Lee reintroduced a bill that would require the agency to publish all its models and data, though the CBO already reveals most of its workings.More often it’s been advocates of expansionary policy who object to the CBO’s methods.The agency warns that budget deficits may drive government borrowing costs higher, because investors will insist on bigger rewards for holding U.S. debt, and that government spending will “crowd out” private investment.A growing number of economists, including those from the rising school of Modern Monetary Theory, are challenging these arguments and pointing out that there’s little recent evidence to back them up.“These stories about debt don’t make sense any more, and now people actually recognize that and have become skeptical,” says J.W. Mason, associate professor of economics at the City University of New York.Swagel says portraying the CBO as a deficit scold misses the point about the agency’s role.“Should there be more spending or less spending? What’s the proper role for the government in society? Those are not issues for the CBO to decide,” he says. The CBO is merely outlining the risks associated with certain policies, says Swagel. “That is not saying, ‘Don’t do them’.”Douglas Elmendorf, a former CBO director who’s now dean of the Harvard Kennedy School, acknowledges that “the weight of the evidence has shifted a fair bit.” He says there are still plenty of economists and policy makers who are “fighting the last war about fiscal policy, where they are focused almost entirely on the risks of too much federal borrowing.”‘Wrecked Everything’The CBO was created as part of a push by Congress to rein in the White House and make budgets more data-driven.The agency has already fallen foul of the Biden administration over its now-shelved plan to more than double the minimum wage.The CBO forecast it would result in 1.4 million lost jobs. That was immediately picked up as a talking point by Republicans, while Democrats suggested the analysis was flawed. Jared Bernstein, a top Biden adviser on economic policy, said other research has found “much smaller effects” on employment.In the recent past, there have been plenty of Democrats ready to warn about excessive spending, and rising deficits and debt, on the same lines that the CBO has often done. The Obama administration quickly pivoted to tighter budgets after the Great Recession of a decade ago.But the mood is different now, according to Democratic Representative Don Beyer of Virginia, head of Congress’s Joint Economic Committee. He says lawmakers have concluded they were too quick to hit the brakes in the past, and should take advantage of cheap borrowing costs to “ let the economy get really healthy again this time.”Low interest rates have “wrecked everything we learned about macroeconomics in college,” Beyer says.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pfizer and Moderna vaccines safe and effective for pregnant women, study says

    The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are deemed safe and effective for pregnant women, according to a pre-print study out Thursday in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology.Why it matters: The study, which has yet to be peer reviewed, is in line with statements from health officials and the World Health Organization that pregnant and lactating women may take the vaccine.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Prior to this study, tens of thousands of pregnant women in the U.S. have already been vaccinated without complications. Details: The study is the largest of its kind due to this group's initial exclusion of the vaccines' clinical trials. 131 women received either of the vaccines: 84 were pregnant, 31 were lactating and 16 weren't pregnant.Antibody levels following vaccination were the same in pregnant and lactating women compared to those who weren't pregnant, the study says.Results also showed that antibodies were passed on to newborns, based on levels measured in breast milk and the placenta.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 9 Ways to Awaken Dormant Crypto Holdings

    Before the decentralized finance (DeFi) revolution commenced, finding ingenious use cases for cryptocurrency outside of “hodling” or selling it to fund purchases was rather tricky. The idea of earning a return on cryptos outside of speculative activities was also inconceivable. All that changed in 2017 with MakerDao. Since the DAI stablecoin-based lending mechanism was first […]

  • 'Little Social Value In Helping Elon Musk Earn $1 Million By Selling His Tweet,' Ethereum's Buterin Weights In On NFTs

    Vitalik Buterin, founder of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap Ethereum, has weighed in on NFTs. What Happened: In a blog titled, “The Most Important Scarce Resource is Legitimacy,” Buterin commented on the recent attention that non-fungible tokens had received, raising concerns that they could be a missed opportunity. “There is little social value in helping Elon Musk earn yet another $1 million by selling his tweet when, as far as we can tell, the money is just going to himself,” said Buterin, who commended Musk for eventually choosing not to sell. “If NFTs simply become a casino that largely benefits already-wealthy celebrities, that would be a far less interesting outcome,” he said. Why It Matters: Despite the Ethereum founder’s concerns that the current attention around NFTs has been somewhat misplaced, he proposes a solution to help “shape the outcome.” According to him, if everyone agrees that one NFT is interesting and another NFT is lame, then people will strongly prefer buying the first because it would have both higher value for bragging rights and personal pride in holding it and because it could be resold for more because everyone else is thinking in the same way. This public perception of NFTs essentially determines how “legitimate” it is, and Buterin believes that if this conception of legitimacy is pulled in a good direction, then there is an opportunity to establish a solid channel of funding to artists, charities, and others. He proposed that a decentralized autonomous organization or “DAO” could validate the NFTs for a guarantee that some portion of the revenues goes toward a charitable cause, ensuring that multiple groups benefit at the same time. Alternatively, he said that social media platforms could work with NFT marketplaces to enhance their visibility and also give buyers a way to show the values that they committed not just their words but their hard-earned money to. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBeeple Converted All Crypto Earnings From M NFT Sale To USD: 'I'm Not Remotely A Crypto Purist'Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Launches V3, Fails To Impress Users As Price Slumps 14%© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • You can only invest if you promise not to read the fine print, ok?

    Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. Could this set precedent or have a chilling effect on celebrity-startups?

  • A first look at UiPath's IPO filing

    This morning, well-known robotic process automation (RPA) unicorn UiPath has filed to go public. UiPath's filing details a rapidly growing company. For the company's 27 known investors, the IPO filing is a critical moment.

  • What Silicon Valley could learn from China's Q&A platform Zhihu

    China's largest question and answer platform Zhihu began trading in New York at $9.5 per share at the lower end of its IPO range, valuing the company at about $5.3 billion. The aggregate offering size of Zhihu's IPO and the concurrent private placements is $772.5 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. With Zhihu's sizable flotation, some Silicon Valley executives and investors may start to pay more attention to this ten-year-old company from China that was once simply regarded as the "Quora of China."

  • 8 things successful retirees do

    What does it take to achieve the retirement of your dreams? What are the common characteristics of your clients who have a successful retirement? Did they put in place plans to manage and mitigate all the risks they might face in retirement?

  • WeWork Makes $9 Billion SPAC Deal in New Path to Go Public

    (Bloomberg) -- WeWork agreed to sell itself to a blank-check company in a deal to take the troubled office-sharing startup public almost two years after a high-profile failed listing.The agreement will merge WeWork with BowX Acquisition Corp., valuing it at $9 billion including debt. It will also raise $1.3 billion for WeWork, including $800 million from a private placement with investors including Insight Partners, funds managed by Starwood Capital Group, and Fidelity Management.New York-based WeWork, co-founded by Adam Neumann and heavily backed by SoftBank Group Corp., was valued at as much as $47 billion two years ago. But plans for an initial public offering imploded in 2019 after investors raised concerns over the company’s business model and Neumann’s management style. WeWork’s valuation plunged to about $8 billion after SoftBank extended a financing lifeline to the startup. The flamboyant Neumann, known as much for his erratic behavior as for his innovative vision, was subsequently pushed aside.The coronavirus pandemic took a further toll on the company’s prospects. WeWork’s business model consists of packing high volumes of workers into shared offices, an unappealing option for many people during a health crisis. WeWork has closed many locations, cut thousands of jobs and renegotiated leases in order to survive.Read More: Adam Neumann Era of Excess and Eccentricity Over at WeWorkThe agreement with BowX takes advantage of a wave of deals with special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, to achieve what Neumann couldn’t. Marcelo Claure, WeWork’s executive chairman and the chief operating officer at SoftBank, said in an interview early this year that multiple SPACs had approached WeWork after long being shunned by investors.Josef Schuster, founder and chief executive officer of IPOX Schuster, which created the IPOX SPAC index, said it’s rare for a company to pull off a successful IPO after an initial fail.Coming to the market with a SPAC “is really as good as it can get for WeWork, to kind of keep this aspirational life to become a large publicly traded company down the road,” Schuster said. The negative press and events associated with WeWork’s last attempt would have made it “really difficult to raise billions of dollars in the public market, just as a straight and traditional IPO,” he said. “So the SPAC structure here, I think really works for them.” Schuster said he found the valuation “quite rich” since WeWork is still loss-making, but “if they do it well, it could be a winning stock.”The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 and has been approved by both boards, according to a statement Friday. The deal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.WeWork, now led by CEO Sandeep Mathrani, said in November that its overall membership and revenue shrank in the third quarter compared with the quarter before. The company left 66 locations and re-negotiated lower rent, deferrals or other lease changes at more than 150 others, leaving it with 542,000 members across its 859 locations, Bloomberg reported at the time.The company disclosed to prospective investors it had lost about $3.2 billion last year, the Financial Times reported earlier this week. The documents also show that occupancy rates fell to 47% at the end of 2020, down from 72% at the start of the year, before the pandemic hit, according to the newspaper.In the interview in January, Claure argued the pandemic was helping WeWork. He said the work-from-home situation benefits the company and would continue to do so as people return to the workplace. “This is where WeWork suddenly becomes an incredible value proposition,” he said. “New habits have been developed during this pandemic.”Mathrani will continue to lead the company after the deal. Vivek Ranadive of BowX and Insight Partners’s Deven Parekh will join the board.BowX Acquisition Corp. is managed by Ranadive and Murray Rode, both former executives at TIBCO Software and co-founders of venture firm Bow Capital.(Updates with comments in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi to make EVs using Great Wall's plant - sources

    China's Xiaomi Corp plans to make electric vehicles (EVs) using Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's factory, said three people with direct knowledge of the matter, making it the latest tech firm to join the smart mobility race. Xiaomi declined to comment, while Great Wall said in an exchange filing late on Friday it had not discussed such a partnership with Xiaomi. Xiaomi's shares closed up 6.3% after Reuters reported the plan.

  • Deutsche Bank CEO willing to give up investment bank oversight role: source

    Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing, is willing to give up his role overseeing the investment bank in the foreseeable future, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday, a move likely to reassure regulators. Germany's biggest bank is one of the few major banks in the world to assign day-to-day oversight of investment banking to its chief executive. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Sewing never intended to permanently keep this role that he had added to his duties in a management overhaul in 2019.

  • GameStop Takes $6 Billion Round Trip as Results Shrugged Off

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. is ending the week where it started, after an earnings-related selloff was quickly reversed, with retail investors refusing to let go of their commitment to the stock.Investors were quick to get over GameStop’s 12th consecutive quarter of slowing sales and management’s decision to not take questions on its earnings call on Tuesday, despite warnings from most Wall Street analysts. After see-sawing to as low as $118.62, the stock was trading near last week’s closing level on Friday. That created a more than $6.4 billion swing in market value from Monday’s intraday high to a bottom on Wednesday.GameStop rose as much as 9.8% to $201.81 as of 9:45 a.m. in New York. The shares are up about 900% so far this year compared to a 4.5% gain for the S&P 500.GameStop bulls are leaning into activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen’s ongoing shakeup. Cohen has become a cult-like figure for investors populating social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit and his push to turn the retailer into a tech giant has amassed hordes of eager traders.Analysts warned that fundamentals matter little for investors and the company’s overahaul faces considerable challenges.“The turnaround story will be extremely difficult for GameStop to deliver on and right now shares are acting like they have already been successful,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “The GameStop stock party is lasting longer than anyone expected, but eventually should trade sub-$100 a share.”Total trading volume during Thursday’s rebound topped the cumulative activity seen in the three-day selloff, meaning investors who were eager to buy the dip and trade on the way up were far greater than the sellers looking to cash out or short stock after the earnings result. The retail traders who love to talk up their diamond hands cheered as the retailer continued to make changes to its board and bring in industry veterans to help reshape the business.Other stocks that have captivated retail traders were more choppy Friday morning after snapping losing streaks alongside GameStop. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. climbed as much as 5.4% while headphone maker Koss Corp. slumped as much as 10%.The group of meme stocks have continued to be unloved by Wall Street analysts who cover the companies. GameStop is not recommended by any analysts and has three holds and four sell ratings -- with the average price target implying a 76% drop. While AMC has no buys, five holds, and four sell ratings and an average 12-month target that’s nearly 70% below Thursday’s close.(Updates share movement throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Advances With Broader Markets While Suez Impact Limited

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gains accelerated in tandem with a broader market rally, continuing a pattern this week of prices gyrating around $60 a barrel.Futures in New York rose as much as 4.5%, though market volatility has eased somewhat after rising to the highest since November this week. The Suez Canal remained blocked, with efforts to dislodge a massive container vessel expected to take until at least Wednesday. The impact on headline prices was muted.Oil’s gain on Friday came amid strengthening equities, which were aided by optimism around Covid-19 vaccine distribution. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said crude’s decline in recent weeks had overshot market fundamentals, and demand should still increase sharply through the northern hemisphere’s summer season.“There’s certainly a floor under this market, not too far below $60 for WTI,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC. “There’s still the reopening narrative out there in the market. To the extent we get sufficient immunity out there, then we could have a heck of a summer driving season.”Following the grounding of the Ever Given ship on Tuesday, shipping rates have increased and hundreds of vessels have backed up in the canal. Yet the impact on the oil market is likely smaller than it would have been in the past, with flows from the Middle East to Europe declining due to a long-term realignment of trade. And while plenty of oil is shipped from the North Sea to Asia, it’s usually carried on tankers that are too large to pass through the canal.See also: What a Long Suez Closure Means for the Oil Price: Julian LeeNevertheless, “the last days feel like oil investors are on a rollercoaster,” said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS Group AG. “Drops are followed by a rise the day after, with fundamental news not being able to explain those shifts.”The prompt timespread for global Brent crude flipped briefly into a bearish contango on Tuesday. It’s now back in a bullish backwardation structure -- where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones -- pointing to tightening supplies.Oil has sold off recently amid softening physical demand, a stronger dollar and the unwinding of long positions, while combined open interest in WTI and Brent has fallen over 6% in the past two weeks to the lowest since January. Yet prices are still up more than 20% this year and there’s confidence in the longer-term outlook as vaccination rates climb and OPEC+ keeps supply in check. The group meets next week to decide on its production policy for May.“With another uncertain OPEC+ meeting around the corner, increasing Iranian supply coming into focus and U.S. shale recovered from the Texas freeze, volatile markets are set to remain for the time being,” TD Securities commodity strategists led by Bart Melek said in a note.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tencent Dives Despite Assurances on China Antitrust Fallout

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. played down the impact of Beijing’s heightening scrutiny over China’s biggest internet firms, saying a potential revamp of its $120 billion fintech wing should have little impact on its business. Its shares sank the most in two months.President Martin Lau acknowledged founder Pony Ma called on regulators recently but said that it was voluntary and part of a series of regular meetings. Executives reiterated that the company has always been cautious and compliant with fintech regulations and it will stick with its normal practice of acquiring minority stakes in Chinese startups, while regulators pore over past deals.Beijing is widening a crackdown on the country’s largest corporations, fearful of their growing clout after years of relatively unfettered expansion. Regulators are said to be considering forcing the firm to overhaul its promising fintech division in a similar fashion to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. This month, President Xi Jinping warned he will go after “platform” companies that amass data and market power, a sign the internet crackdown isn’t limited to Ant and its backer Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Tencent’s shares slid more than 5.6% in Hong Kong Thursday, their largest intraday fall in two months, worsening a $180 billion selloff in Asia’s biggest company since its January peak. Technology stocks also declined following a U.S. rout, as regulators revived threats to toss China’s largest corporations off American bourses.Read more: China Tech Giants Dive as Delisting Threat Joins Crackdown Fears“It was telling that several questions on Tencent’s quarterly call were directed at regulatory risks, and it’s hard to argue against the idea that this could remain an overhang for Tencent’s share price performance,” Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu wrote in a research note. But the fourth-quarter “numbers serve as a reminder that the business remains in very robust shape.”Lau acknowledged companies like Tencent tread a fine line between public duty and profit motive as they get larger, but the “boring answer” was to remain compliant and stay in touch with the government. Asked whether Tencent’s core gaming and entertainment businesses might attract antitrust regulators’ attention, executives pointed to the sheer number of competitors. That was in contrast with a quarter ago, when they stressed the new antitrust rules focused more on transaction-based platforms than on Tencent’s entertainment businesses.“We have always been very focused on compliance and we will continue to operate strictly in compliance with the rules and regulations,” Lau told reporters on a conference call. Any requirements to form a financial holding company will not have an impact on its business, he added. “Compliance is our lifeline.”Read more: Tencent Waves Off Impact of Revamp Into Financial Holding FirmTencent’s attempt to allay investor concerns over regulatory scrutiny comes after it posted revenue growth that barely met expectations.Top executives on Wednesday repeatedly stressed they’ll go all out to comply with regulations. Tencent, which acquired stakes in hundreds of startups over the years, is going over past investments to ensure they comply with antitrust requirements. The operator of WeChat -- used by a billion-plus people -- pledged again to safeguard user privacy even as it acknowledged the need to heed Beijing’s call to share data on everything from search to e-commerce.Led by the People’s Bank of China, the government has proposed establishing a joint venture with tech giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect, which would mark a significant escalation in regulators’ attempts to tighten their grip over the sector, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday.“Tencent is trying to reassure investors that its microloan business has substantive differences from Ant,” said Michael Norris, research manager at Shanghai-based consultancy AgencyChina. “While Tencent may avoid the same level of scrutiny as Ant Group, there may be some bumps along the road. Potentially issues could include scrutiny of data collection, or regulatory attention toward promotion and cross-sale of financial products,” he added.Read more: China Is Said to Mull State-Backed Company to Oversee Tech DataSales rose 26% to 133.7 billion yuan ($20.5 billion) in the three months ended December, versus the 133.1 billion yuan average forecast. Net income came in at 59.3 billion yuan, with one-time gains contributing over half its profit. That compared with the 32.9 billion yuan projected.It’s unclear how far Beijing intends to go in its bid to rein in Tencent and its peers. In the short run, investors will likely focus more on how the world’s largest game publisher could sustain a pandemic-induced entertainment boom, while delving deeper into newer businesses like advertising and payments. Revenues from online games grew 29% in the fourth quarter -- the slowest pace in about a year -- despite a surge in sales of titles like Peacekeeper Elite and the newly launched Moonlight Blade Mobile.All rely on WeChat, the avenue through which Tencent reaches users and markets products, including its biggest gaming hits like Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile. Through the mini-program model it championed, WeChat hosted $240 billion worth of transactions for 400 million daily users last year. Now it’s relying on a new short-video feed inside the all-purpose platform to fend off ByteDance Ltd., which has been luring eyeballs away with TikTok’s China cousin Douyin.Tencent’s Earnings Engine May Withstand Scrutiny: Tim CulpanSales from social networks climbed 27%, in part after Tencent consolidated contributions from Huya Inc. Online advertising revenues increased 22%.Fintech and businesses -- the division that oversees Tencent’s various money operations as well as cloud -- grew revenue 29% thanks to payments and wealth management services. But concerns linger over whether the company can sustain that pace.China’s largest company faces more scrutiny of its fintech operations as regulators step up supervision of a fledgling but sprawling industry that could pose systemic risks. As one of the largest operators in the sector, Tencent’s businesses face the same stringent measures that have dented Ant’s breakneck growth.Proposed rules to break up market concentration in digital payments and rein in consumer lending online will damage prospects for Tencent’s WeChat Pay and its wider fintech business. Bloomberg reported this month that regulators are considering asking the company to fold its fintech operations into a holding entity that could be regulated more like a bank.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysTencent’s fintech focus on risk management over scale threatens to grind its growth gears as the company tiptoes through a hair-trigger regulatory landscape fraught with potential hazards.-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the researchRead more: Tencent Said to Face Broad China Clampdown on Fintech, Deals(Updates with analyst comment in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yes, You Can Retire on Dividends. 10 Stocks to Build an Income Stream for the Long Haul.

    The notion of using dividends for retirement income has plenty of appeal, with yields on many traditional income investments near historic lows and individuals increasingly on the hook for their postcareer income. How to assemble such a portfolio.

  • Best way to use your stimulus check? What Mark Cuban and other experts say

    Gurus including Kevin O'Leary, Suze Orman and Jim Cramer have lots of "stimmy" advice.

  • The Suez Canal Is Still Blocked. These Stocks Could Benefit.

    The risk associated with shipping parts across the globe could encourage companies to manufacture more goods, and obtain more components, closer to home.

  • Concerns over the Suez Canal accident tilt toward natural gas

    Oil's taking a break Thursday from the rally driven by the Suez Canal mishap, but if the issue isn't resolved in the next few days, tighter global supplies of liquid natural gas may turn out to be just as big of a concern.

  • RBC Urges Measures to Cool Canada’s ‘Overheating’ Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The Canadian housing market is “overheating” and policy makers need to take steps to cool it down, according to an economist at Royal Bank of Canada, the country’s largest bank and biggest mortgage lender.“Demand is exceedingly strong, inventories are generally low, and property values have soared to levels far outside historical norms,” Robert Hogue, an economist at RBC, wrote in a research note published Wednesday. “Making matters worse: buyers and sellers expect prices to continue to escalate.”Hogue is the latest to add his voice to a chorus arguing that the frenetic housing market, which has pushed home prices to record levels, is getting out of hand. While policy makers have maintained that the combination of low interest rates and demand for larger properties fueled by the pandemic are driving the market, they’ve also indicated they’re watching closely for signs that speculation is starting to takeover.Hogue argues for action now to head off the possibility of a painful correction down the road and to stop surging real estate valuations from making the widening gulf between rich and poor any worse.With the Bank of Canada likely to keep interest rates low to support the broader economy, Hogue says responsibility to rein in the housing market could fall to local officials at the municipal and provincial level who have the most power to increase housing supply through permitting and zoning processes.He also said the federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should reexamine the supports it gives to homeownership, from national mortgage-lending rules to tax incentives for investors in residential real estate. In addition, he suggested ending the longstanding tax exempt status of capital gains on a person’s principal residence.“This support was largely designed during times when interest rates were much higher, and in some cases to counter the effect of high rates,” Hogue said. “With the Bank of Canada committed to keeping interest rates low for an extended period of time, we believe policy support for home ownership needs to be recalibrated.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Has Dropped To Below $51,000 And Analyst Says Further Downside On The Horizon

    Bitcoin (BTC) slipped below the psychologically important $51,000 mark in a 24-hour period leading up to press time late night Thursday and an analyst thinks more pain is yet to come. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency by market capitalization touched an intraday low of $50,856.57. At press time, BTC was 0.51% lower at $52,019.04. In a seven-day trailing period, BTC has fallen 9.57%. From its all-time high of $61,683.86 — reached twelve days ago — the cryptocurrency has fallen 15.77%. Analysts expect the downwards momentum to continue and are warning that BTC may breach the $50,000 levels. “Judging by recent events, traders seem happy to be selling into the rallies rather than buying the dip. So, don’t be surprised if we see renewed weakness in the markets later on in the session,” wrote Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, as reported by MarketWatch. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Razaqzada said that further bad news could be in store for BTC. “The crypto has been correlating positively with risk assets over the past year and if that relationship remains strong then the digital currency could follow risk assets lower.” Why It Matters: Razaqzada urged Bitcoin traders to exercise caution as according to him “appetite for risk” is slowly fading, MarketWatch reported. Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) announcement that it would accept BTC for payments also led to profit-taking, as per Shane Ai, head of research and development at crypto exchange Bybit, Business Insider reported. See Also: How Tesla Plans To Tackle Bitcoin Volatility In Payments For Its Vehicles Another factor that contributed to BTC’s decline is the expiration of $5 billion worth of options, due on Friday, as per Ai. The expiration of contracts and some investors pushing the price lower to make money from bets against the cryptocurrency in the options market “have led to spot-selling pressure into quarter-end,” according to the analyst. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat's Going On WIth Theta, Theta Fuel Cryptocurrencies Today?Fidelity Looks To Launch ETF That Tracks The Price Of Bitcoin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.