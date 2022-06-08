U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

Crypto Craft Launches Economic Calendar for Crypto Traders

·2 min read

TAMPA, Fla., June 8, 2022 /CNW/ -- Crypto Craft, a website that curates market intelligence for traders, has launched the world's first economic calendar designed for crypto traders. The calendar covers the growing list of economic events that impact the crypto markets, helping traders understand when data will be released and how it might impact the market.

Crypto Craft Calendar
Crypto Craft Calendar

"The economic calendar is an essential tool for traders, and it's been absent from the crypto space until now. For nearly two decades we've been producing economic calendars for the financial markets, and it's exciting to finally apply our expertise to the crypto market," said Richard Schmid, President of Fair Economy, Inc., creators of Crypto Craft. "We hope to provide some level of predictability to a market where volatility often comes unexpectedly to traders."

Every event covered on the economic calendar is presented as it relates to the crypto markets, resulting in an easy-to-use resource that keeps traders attune with the markets. The calendar is packed with features like up-to-date impact ratings, customizable alerts, event filtering, economic charts, and related news. Most importantly, it's backed by a team of financial economists operating Crypto Craft 24/7, ensuring the calendar is accurate, reliable, current, and accessible for traders to rely on daily for their most important trading decisions.

"The crypto economic calendar furthers our mission to connect traders to the markets. We hope that with it, traders will have another tool in their arsenal to sharpen their edge in the crypto markets," Schmid said.

The economic calendar can be found at https://www.cryptocraft.com/calendar.

About Crypto Craft®

The Crypto Craft website is designed exclusively for professional traders participating in the cryptocurrency markets. Its mission is to keep traders connected – to the markets and each other – in ways that positively influence their trading results. The website includes forums where traders from around the world share ideas, an economic calendar that covers all events that move the crypto markets, a news feed that keeps traders attune with market-moving information, and market charts that are based on prices aggregated from multiple exchanges. Crypto Craft is owned and operated by Fair Economy, Inc., a company dedicated to the democratization of financial information.

Crypto Craft Logo
Crypto Craft Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crypto-craft-launches-economic-calendar-for-crypto-traders-301563234.html

SOURCE Crypto Craft

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/08/c4565.html

