Crypto: Dallas Cowboys, Blockchain.com form first ever NFL-crypto platform partnership

The Dallas Cowboys announced the NFL club would begin a new partnership with the cryptocurrency platform Blockchain.com. On Wednesday, Blockchain.com CEO Peter Smith joined Cowboys Owner and General Manager Jerry Jones at the Cowboys headquarters at The Star in Frisco to announce the historic deal.

“We chose to partner with the Cowboys because they represent the most trusted brand in professional sports, they compete with a champion mindset, and believe in long-term partnerships,” Smith said in a press release.

The agreement includes “extensive branding, advertising, content and event opportunities” for the cryptocurrency exchange company, the release said. The agreement will also feature a club space inside AT&T Stadium and digital advertising.

The partnership will allow for fans to access Cowboys' NFT content using their Blockchain.com Wallets.

Blockchain.com also announced it is running a promotion at blockchain.com/first where fans who sign up with their email and purchase $100+ of crypto within the next week are awarded a $50 crypto bonus.

The deal is the latest crypto-friendly move within the athletics advertising space which has seen an increasing amount of crypto coverage over the past couple of years.

During last year's Super Bowl, there were an unprecedented number of crypto and fintech ads. Four different advertisements referenced cryptocurrencies, NFTs, or the metaverse, and celebrities from different walks of life lended their image to help promote some of these products.

In late March, the NFL lifted restrictions on individual clubs pursuing sponsorships with blockchain organizations. Since then, Socios.com, a blockchain company, became the first blockchain-related NFL partner to collaborate with over a dozen teams.

The NFL is just one of many sports organizations which have made a conscious effort to focus more on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology in general.

In the NBA, the historically significant Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers’ home arena was renamed the ‘Crypto.com Arena,’ after the Singapore-based crypto exchange company. In addition, last October the Sacramento Kings announced an annual event to take place in the Golden 1 Center to educate students and developers about crypto developments.

The NHL’s San Jose Sharks became the first professional hockey team to accept cryptocurrencies last summer. The club announced it would be accepting cryptocurrency transactions for season tickets, and partnerships, and suite leases through the bitcoin service provider Bitpay.

