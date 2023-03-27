U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

Crypto exchange Binance and its CEO sued by CFTC over regulatory violations

4
Tom Wilson
·1 min read

By Tom Wilson

(Reuters) - Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance and its Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao have been sued by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) over regulatory violations, according to a court filing on Monday.

Binance did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the CFTC did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

(This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of CEO's surname to Zhao from Zhou in paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Tom Wilson in London, Chris Prentice in Washington and Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Alun John)

