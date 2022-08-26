U.S. markets open in 8 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,195.75
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,236.00
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,139.75
    -16.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,961.20
    -3.70 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.17
    +0.65 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.20
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    +0.04 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9965
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.78
    -1.04 (-4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1806
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8270
    +0.3570 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,496.27
    -57.21 (-0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.09
    +0.29 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,637.05
    +158.04 (+0.55%)
     

Crypto Exchange Binance to Help S. Korean City of Busan Develop Its Blockchain Industry

Greg Ahlstrand
·1 min read
Insung Jeon

Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, signed an MoU with Busan, South Korea, to help the city develop its blockchain ecosystem and promote the Busan Digital Asset Exchange, Binance said in announcement Friday.

  • The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Busan includes several services and technological help.

  • Binance will provide Busan with technological and infrastructure support for the development of the city's blockchain ecosystem, promotion of the Busan Digital Asset Exchange and order book sharing.

  • Binance will use Busan's blockchain regulatory-free zone to promote blockchain initiatives and businesses, and provide specialized blockchain education and online resources from Binance Academy.

  • Binance said that it will establish a presence in Busan by the end of the year.

Read more: Busan to build its own digital asset exchange

