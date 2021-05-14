U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.85
    +61.35 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,382.13
    +360.68 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,429.98
    +304.99 (+2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,224.63
    +53.68 (+2.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.51
    +1.69 (+2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.00
    +20.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    27.50
    +0.46 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2146
    +0.0062 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0330 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4102
    +0.0050 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3470
    -0.0870 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,775.23
    +355.87 (+0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,398.33
    +39.77 (+2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.61
    +80.28 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,084.47
    +636.46 (+2.32%)
     

Crypto exchange Binance faces US money laundering probe

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·3 min read

It's turning out to be another duly eventful year for crypto. In the span of five months, meme currency Dogecoin has seen prices spike, PayPal has opened cryptocurrency trading and Tesla performed a u-turn on Bitcoin payments. Adding to the volatility, conflicting reports claim the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, is under investigation by the US Department of Justice and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). 

According to Bloomberg, officials interested in how crypto is being used for money laundering sought information from those familiar with Binance's dealings. However, the publication did not confirm whether the investigations were tied to criminal violations, claiming that not all inquiries stem from "allegations of wrongdoing." 

Binance's CEO Changpeng Zhao was quick to interject with his side of the story. Without explicitly naming the article, he tweeted that the "news" painted his company in a negative light. According to Zhao, Binance had “collaborated with law enforcement agencies to fight bad players,” adding that the story made that "look like a bad thing." 

However, the fact is the cryptocurrency exchange — which is banned from operating in the US — has been fielding money laundering allegations for a while now. A recent report from blockchain forensics firm Chainalysis said Binance was a top destination for illicit cryptocurrency in 2019. 

Regulators are also investigating whether Binance permitted Americans to make illegal trades, sources told Bloomberg. It's prohibited from doing business in the US because it offers securities that aren't registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Though the company has repeatedly rejected the claims, crypto news sites have said its restrictions on Americans can easily be bypassed. Bloomberg adds that Binance also previously advised Americans to use a VPN to hide their location when seeking access to its exchange.

The company's entanglement with federal law enforcement arrives amid growing regulatory scrutiny of cryptocurrencies. US officials worried about the lack of oversight over digital assets fear they are being used to cover up illegal transactions, including drug deals. Meanwhile, the IRS has reportedly been expanding its ability to track individuals who owe taxes based on cryptocurrency investments. If you ask experts, they'll tell you that lawmakers are facing the eternal dilemma of playing catch-up with technological innovation.

Binance was founded in China, but was forced to move out of the country in the wake of a ban on crypto trading in 2017. It is now incorporated in the Cayman Islands, according to Bloomberg, a notorious tax haven used by corporations and the wealthy to hide their finances.

Yesterday, the company issued a statement on Twitter asserting its compliance with US laws. "We take our legal obligations very seriously and engage with regulators and law enforcement in a collaborative fashion," Binance said. "We have worked hard to build a robust compliance program that incorporates anti-money laundering principles and tools used by financial institutions to detect and address suspicious activity."

The company continued: "We have a strong track record of assisting law enforcement agencies around the world, including in the United States."

Recommended Stories

  • Binance Is Under Federal Investigation. Bitcoin, Coinbase, and the Crypto World Are Reeling.

    The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange is reportedly under investigation by federal authorities for money laundering and tax evasion.

  • DOJ, IRS Investigating Crypto Exchange Binance: Report

    The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume is the subject of a U.S. money-laundering investigation, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

  • IRS Will Seize Crypto Assets on Failure to Pay US Taxes: Official

    Crypto is treated by the IRS as property for U.S. tax purposes and can be seized in the same way, an official said.

  • Waymo had to rescue an autonomous van that was confused by safety cones

    Programming a computer to understand and navigate roads designed for human drivers is hard.

  • Buying a house with crypto 'can take you down a rabbit hole'

    A dozen years after bitcoin was introduced, some crypto investors are having a hard time using their increasingly valuable digital coins to buy a house.

  • Can Sony reclaim its former glory?

    The real question facing Sony now: How can it return to being an innovation leader?

  • Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 review: Shoddy software mars great hardware

    The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is an impressively thin and light 15-inch laptop with a vibrant AMOLED screen. But its webcam is utterly horrible.

  • Eufy's popular budget robovacs reach all-time lows in Amazon's one-day sale

    Anker's Eufy-branded robovacs have dropped to all-time low prices through a one-day Amazon sale, making them easy choices.

  • China's SMIC raises revenue expectations following strong Q1 as chip shortage boosts demand

    China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) said on Friday that demand for chips exceeds supply, and raised its expectations for sales for the first half of the year. "Our current capacity could not fulfill customer needs, and products in every market segment faced shortages," Zhao Haijun, co-chief executive of SMIC, said in a company earnings call. SMIC reported sales of $1.1 billion in Q1 2021, a year-on-year increase of 22%, and gross profit reached $250 million, a 7.1% increase.

  • Facebook has trained an AI to treat irrelevant data like spoiled milk

    Facebook researchers hope to help future AIs pay better attention by giving data an expiration date.

  • London-listed crypto miner Argo signs climate accord

    The news come amid mounting criticism over the energy used by the crypto industry and its potential impact on climate change.

  • California governor proposes $7 billion investment in public broadband

    Newsom claims the state will close the digital divide if it's approved.

  • Did your state extend the deadline for income tax returns like the IRS? Here's when 2020 taxes are due.

    The IRS will not extend the tax deadline again in 2021. Most federal and state income tax returns are due Monday, May 17 unless you file an extension.

  • Save $120 per year and annoy your cable company with this $59 purchase at Amazon

    Is there anyone at all out there who is somehow still confused as to why millions of people these days are cutting the cord by ditching pay TV? The answer couldn't be any simpler. In fact, it really all boils down to one word: money. People are so sick and tired of how much cable companies have been charging for pay TV all these years, especially when a huge chunk of that monthly expense shouldn't be your responsibility in the first place. That's right, you're forced to pay for dozens or even hundreds of channels that you never watch and never will. Imagine you found out half of your monthly bill for cell phone service was due to the high cost of calls to Papua New Guinea, and you have to pay despite the fact that you don't personally make any calls to Papua New Guinea at all. Would that be fair? It goes without saying that cable companies are missing out on so much money due to cord-cutting. That means the last thing your cable company wants is for us to tell you about an easy way to save even more money on your monthly bill. That's not going to stop us though, so get ready to start saving some cash every single year thanks to one simple $59 purchase at Amazon. Are you using a cable modem that was given to you by your internet service provider? If so, you're probably paying a monthly rental fee for that modem. You might not even realize it, but take a look at your most recent bill, you'll probably see an $8 or $10 charge on there for the modem. That monthly fee adds up to either $96 or $120 each year that you're spending unnecessarily because cable companies are now required to let you use your own cable modem. And once you get your own modem, that monthly rental fee will disappear from your bill as soon as you send your old modem back to your cable company. As far as which modem you should choose, there are a bunch of popular options out there that work with every single major cable internet provider like Comcast/Xfinity, Charter/Time Warner Cable/Spectrum, Optimum/Altice, RCN, Cox, CenturyLink, and more. People who are looking to spend as little as possible should check out the Motorola MB7420 cable modem. It's a best-seller that's down to just $58.99 right now at Amazon. It supports data speeds up to 686Mbps and is recommended for people with data speed tiers up to 300Mbps. Anyone out there who wants something faster will find the 2Gbps ARRIS SURFboard SB8200 on sale for under $150. Then there's the Motorola MG7700 cable modem & Wi-Fi router with gigabit internet support, which is perfect for anyone looking for a model that has built-in Wi-Fi as well. This way, you won't need to use a separate wireless router if you don't want to. Motorola's MG770 retails for $200, but it's on sale right now for $169.99. Each and every one of these cable modems will eventually pay for itself since you'll eliminate that monthly modem rental fee on your bill. With that in mind... why on Earth wouldn't you get one?! Motorola MB7420 cable modem - $58.99 (reg. $70) ARRIS SURFboard SB8200 cable modem - $147.33 (reg. $200) Motorola MG7700 cable modem & Wi-Fi router - $169.99 (reg. $200)

  • Ignore Elon Musk when he talks about bitcoin: cryptocurrency expert

    Bitcoin is still a good investment even if Tesla CEO Elon Musk voices concern about how it's mind, argues one crypto CEO.

  • 'Friends: The Reunion' hits HBO Max on May 27th

    HBO Max will begin streaming Friends: The Reunion on May 27th.

  • Secret Service Seizes Billions in Fraudulent Covid Relief Payments

    The Secret Service has helped recover about $2 billion in fraudulent unemployment payments connected to Covid relief efforts, the agency announced Wednesday, and the funds are being returned to state unemployment offices. “The amount of unemployment insurance benefits provided in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented in the history of the nation’s unemployment insurance system,” Larry D. Turner, Acting Inspector General at the Department of Labor, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the significant increase in benefits made the program a target for those seeking to defraud government programs.” Saying that the $2 billion figure is a “conservative estimate” and that investigations are ongoing, Roy Dotson, Secret Service assistant special agent in charge, told CNBC that the crimes were typical of the kind of cyberfraud the agency deals with every year, though at a larger scale. Most of the fraudulent unemployment payments involved identity theft, Dotson said. The agency also said it has initiated hundreds of investigations into potential fraud in several Covid relief programs and has seized $640 billion in funds dispersed through Economic Injury Disaster Loans and the Paycheck Protection Program. The bottom line: The sheer size of the Covid relief programs, along with the unprecedented speed at which they were rolled out, made a fat target for fraudsters. A report from the Labor Department’s Inspector General in March said the programs have involved fraud worth tens of billions of dollars. Of the roughly $896 billion in unemployment program funds dispersed at that time, at least $89 billion “could be paid improperly, with a significant portion attributable to fraud.” Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Netflix's 'Masters of the Universe' premieres July 23rd with action figures in tow

    Netflix is premiering Kevin Smith's 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' series on July 23rd, and it's showing off the matching action figures.

  • AMC cashes in on Reddit-trading frenzy with $428 million share sale

    The world's largest cinema chain operator's shares have gained more than five-folds in 2021 thanks to interest from amateur traders on Reddit that were piling into heavily shorted stocks such as GameStop Corp and AMC to punish hedge funds that bet against them. AMC said in a statement on Thursday it had sold 43 million shares at an average price of $9.94 apiece in the at-the-market offering, sending its stock nearly 16% higher.

  • Bitcoin Sell-Off Could Stabilize Around $42K Support

    BTC remains under pressure and could find lower support near $42K as long-term momentum wanes.