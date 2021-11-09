U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,693.00
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,291.00
    -21.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,340.75
    +13.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,439.20
    -2.60 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.42
    +0.49 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.30
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1592
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.39
    +0.91 (+5.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3593
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8400
    -0.4090 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    67,964.79
    +1,837.51 (+2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,670.72
    +62.49 (+3.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,309.08
    +8.68 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,285.46
    -221.59 (-0.75%)
     

Crypto exchange Bitmart in talks to raise at $300 million valuation

Manish Singh
·1 min read

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitmart is in talks to raise about $20 million at a pre-money valuation of $300 million, two sources familiar with the matter told me.

Alexander Capital Ventures, known for backing Airbnb and Spotify, is engaging with Bitmart to lead its Series B round, the sources said. Bitmart has raised about $10 million in its earlier financing rounds, according to Crunchbase.

The exchange -- which offers spot transactions, leveraged futures trading, lending and staking services for both retail and institutional investors -- clocked a revenue of $65 million in the first half of 2021, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the details are private.

Bitmart -- which is among the top 15 exchanges in the world by volume, according to CoinGecko -- did not respond to a request for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal Q3 results mixed, announces Venmo pact with Amazon

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick breaks down PayPal’s thrid-quarter earnings results.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Rocketed Today

    Fuel cell stocks rocketed on Monday after the House of Representatives finally passed a landmark $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, paving the way for long-awaited federal spending on America's infrastructure, including big investments in clean energy. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): up 15%. The bill that passed Nov. 5 calls for investments across the infrastructure sector, including $7.5 billion on zero- and low-emission buses and ferries and another $7.5 billion on electric-vehicle charging infrastructure.

  • The 'SPAC king' just warned investors that tech stocks could get 'really pummeled' soon ⁠— here are the 3 areas he wants to be in right now

    The tech billionaire is worried about his own sector. This is where he's finding comfort.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    When stocks fall in price, it’s frequently a signal for renewed investor interest. After all, low share prices offer a chance to live up to the old market advice, 'buy low and sell high.' What investors need is some way to tell the underlying reasons for a drop in share price, whether it bodes well or ill for the stock. There is one signal that investors can look for – and that’s insider moves on a stock. Insiders are corporate officers, in positions of company leadership and responsibility; in

  • 5 infrastructure stocks to buy now that Biden’s bill has been passed, according to Jefferies

    The big money pot for highways, bridges and other projects means these companies are expected to grow earnings at double-digit rates.

  • Naked Brand Group stock soars 30% after hours on merger deal with Cenntro Automotive

    Shares of lingerie and swimwear company Naked Brand Group Ltd. rose 31% after hours to 82 cents as the company agreed to merge with electric vehicle company Cenntro Automotive Group.

  • Why Cronos Group, Tilray, Sundial Growers, and Other Cannabis Stocks Soared Today

    What happened  The week started off on a high note for cannabis investors. Here's how some of the most popular marijuana stocks fared today: Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON), up 25.7% Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), up 15.

  • ‘I use credit cards for everything’: I’m 36, earn $62,000 and have $290,000 in retirement savings. My wife is a stay-at-home mom. Are we doing OK?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I’m 36 years old. I have about $53,000 in a money-market savings account. I keep anywhere from $1,000 to $2,500 in a checking account. I have about $290,000 in my retirement.

  • Why The Trade Desk Stock Exploded Higher on Monday

    Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) charged sharply higher Monday, surging as much as 27.7%. The catalyst that drove the digital advertising maven higher was third-quarter financial results  that sailed past even the most bullish expectations. The Trade Desk delivered revenue of $301.1 million, up 39% year over year, calming investor fears that its growth might be slowing.

  • Why Blink Charging, EVgo, and Quantumscape Stocks Sizzled Today

    Investors expect big things ahead from EV charging and battery stocks under the Biden administration.

  • Tesla director Kimbal Musk sells nearly $110 million in stock

    Kimbal Musk made nearly $109 million by exercising Tesla Inc. stock options right before his brother, Elon, spent the weekend asking Twitter users whether he should sell a big chunk of his stake in the electric-vehicle company.

  • 10 Best EV Stocks for the Long Term

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best EV stocks for the long term. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best EV Stocks For The Long Term. The pandemic-ravaged 2020 was a defining year for electric vehicles in many respects. Despite the virus-related setbacks for […]

  • 3 Stocks That Are Set for Monster Growth in 2022

    Every investor wants to see growth. No matter what your own idiosyncratic style, growth is the secret sauce that will turn every stock recipe into something special. Finding the stocks poised to grow is the trick, however, and it’s not easy. There’s an old saw among investors, that past performance cannot guarantee future returns. That’s just a basic truth. But it’s natural to look back at what has happened to give some hints toward what will be. Wall Street’s analysts are pros at this. They hav

  • QuantumScape Stock Soars 21% Following $7.5bn EV Charging Network Investment

    By Sam Boughedda

  • Why Bluebird Bio Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) were plunging 19.3% lower as of 3:42 p.m. EST on Monday. The sharp decline came after two analysts downgraded Bluebird. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) analyst Salveen Richter downgraded the biotech stock from neutral to sell.

  • Is it a Good Time to Sell Your Vale S.A. (VALE) Position?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Income Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A quarterly return of -2.8% has been recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, versus the 0.9% return of the ICE BofA US High Yield Index […]

  • PayPal Stock Tumbled in Mixed Reaction to Earnings and Amazon Partnership

    PayPal's Venmo said its new partnership will allow shoppers on Amazon.com's website and mobile apps to use Venmo starting next year.

  • Why Palantir Shares Are Rising Today

    Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Monday ahead of tomorrow's third-quarter earnings report. Palantir's average session volume is about 47 million over a 100-day period. Monday's trading volume was about 8 million at publication time, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Palantir is set to announce its third-quarter financial results before the market opens on Nov. 9. The company has continually said that it expects revenue growth of 30% or greater through 2025. Palantir ma

  • Why MP Materials Stock Took Off Like a Rocket

    Investors' reaction to MP Materials' (NYSE: MP) big earnings beat last week was... underwhelming. On Thursday evening, MP Materials reported $99.8 million in Q3 2021 revenue, where Wall Street had expected less than $74 million. Instead of the Street's predicted $0.16-per-share profit, MP Materials earned $0.23 per share -- and so the stock declined 1.2% Friday.

  • 10 Best Stocks Under $11 in Cathie Wood’s Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks under $11 in Cathie Wood’s portfolio based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks Under $11 in Cathie Wood’s Portfolio. Catherine Duddy Wood […]