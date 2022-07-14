Crypto exchange Fasset, Mastercard seek expansion in Indonesia

Middle East crypto exchange Fasset Technologies Ltd. is collaborating with global payments technology company Mastercard to expand its financial reach in Indonesia.

The announcement comes after Fasset said it raised US$22 million in series A funding.

According to a survey, 41% of Indonesians own crypto, a funding attraction for digital asset projects, a Fasset press release said.

However, over 92 million people remain unbanked in Indonesia, making it a sizable market for financial inclusion, the release said.

By working with Mastercard, Fasset hopes to provide access to financial and digital tools that may help close the digital divide, it said.

