Crypto Exchange FTX in Discussions for Up to $1B Capital Raise at $32B Valuation: Report

1
James Rubin
Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Crypto exchange giant FTX is in discussions with investors for up to $1 billion in fresh funding at a valuation of about $32 billion, CNBC reported Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the talks.

CoinDesk reported last week that FTX was seeking to raise money in parallel with evaluating acquisitions, adding that FTX was also looking to have itself valued at the same $32 billion valuation it won this year in an earlier funding round.

Read More: Crypto Giant FTX Eyes Raising Money to Fund Acquisitions: Source


