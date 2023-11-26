Crypto Exchange HTX Reinstates Bitcoin Deposits, Withdrawals

(Bloomberg) -- HTX, the crypto exchange linked to digital-asset entrepreneur Justin Sun, has fully reinstated Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals after suffering a hacking attack, Sun said.

“As of now, all major currencies including BTC, ETH, TRX, and USDT are available for complete deposit and withdrawal functionality on HTX,” Sun said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

HTX and Poloniex, another exchange backed by Sun, were both recently hacked in separate exploits that may have drained more than a combined $110 million worth of cryptocurrencies. Sun confirmed the HTX hack on X last week, while an HTX spokesperson said at the time some $30 million worth of cryptocurrencies were stolen from its exchange wallet.

Sun unveiled the Huobi exchange’s rebranding to HTX in Singapore on Sept. 13.

