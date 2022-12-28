U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,858.50
    +3.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,457.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,925.00
    +9.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,761.40
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.64
    +0.11 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0645
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8600
    +0.1090 (+2.91%)
     

  • Vix

    21.65
    +0.78 (+3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2024
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9950
    +0.5660 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,670.06
    -217.81 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.15
    -6.53 (-1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,294.40
    -153.47 (-0.58%)
     

Crypto Exchange Kraken Will Close in Japan After Global Cuts

Takashi Nakamichi and Nao Sano
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Kraken is closing its cryptocurrency exchange services in Japan as the company restructures to navigate the fallout from this year’s meltdown in digital assets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Payward Asia Inc., which operates Kraken services in Tokyo, will shutter the exchange business on Jan. 31, according to an announcement Wednesday from the firm in a Japanese government publication. The company plans to ask clients to transfer their crypto token holdings into different wallets or exchange them into fiat currencies.

The implosion last month of Sam Bankman-Fried’s digital asset empire FTX has added to uncertainty in crypto after a global slump in coin prices and declining trading activity. Just weeks ago, Kraken said it will cut 30% of its global workforce, or about 1,100 people. That followed similar moves by rivals including Coinbase Global Inc. and Gemini.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether slide; BNB leads gains across top 10 cryptos

    Bitcoin and Ether prices dropped on Wednesday morning in Asia while other non-stablecoin top 10 cryptocurrencies posted mixed results with BNB leading gains.

  • Singapore Tech Stock Rout Intensifies With $110 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors betting on Singapore’s two largest internet companies are staring down hefty losses as rising interest rates and recession risks extended a tech rout that wiped out $110 billion from their market capitalization.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Reopens Borders to World In Re

  • Lyft stock closes lower than $10 for the first time; three-quarters of its valuation has been wiped away this year

    Shares of Lyft Inc. closed lower than $10 for the first time Tuesday as the ride-hailing company's shares head for their worst year yet.

  • Discount Broker Back In Buy Zone As TD Ameritrade Clients Prepare To Switch

    Charles Schwab stock is back in buy range as TD Ameritrade clients prepare to switch to the discount broker.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Drifts Lower as Crypto Winter Continues

    ALSO: CoinDesk Columnist David Z. Morris' early soothsaying about the seriousness of the allegations against Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of embattled crypto exchange FTX; bitcoin drifts toward $16.7K.

  • Indian Fintechs Face a Tough 2023 as Investments Cool, Bain Says

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s $50 billion fintech industry will face hurdles in the form of tougher regulatory scrutiny and tighter liquidity leading to higher cost of capital for some companies next year, Rakesh Pozhath, partner at consulting firm Bain & Company, said.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Reo

  • Legal Expert on Crypto Regulation Outlook in 2023

    Akin Gump Partner Ian McGinley shares his crypto regulatory outlook for 2023, following the fallout from FTX's implosion. "You can expect a lot of enforcement in this area," he said. Plus, what to expect from Sam Bankman-Fried's next court appearance on Jan. 3.

  • Hong Kong November home prices ease to more than 5-yr low

    Hong Kong private home prices dropped 3.3% in November to the lowest since August 2017, official data showed on Wednesday, as its housing market - one of the most unaffordable in the world - is set to post the first annual drop since 2008. Prices in the Asian financial hub were weighed down by a weak economic outlook and rising mortgage costs, following a serious COVID outbreak at the beginning of the year. November's fall in home prices came after a revised 2.7% drop in October.

  • NextDecade increases LNG supply volume in deal with China's ENN

    U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer NextDecade Corp announced it will increase the volume of LNG supplies in a sales and purchase agreement signed with China's ENN Natural Gas Co. Ltd.. Under the agreement, ENN via a wholly-owned subsidiary ENN LNG (Singapore) Pte Ltd, will now purchase 2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG, up 0.5 mtpa from the original agreement, according to a statement by NextDecade dated Tuesday. All supply volumes will come from the first three trains at NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG export project (RGLNG) in Brownsville, Texas on a free-on-board basis, and will be indexed to the Henry Hub.

  • Blood Tests for Alzheimer’s Are the Next Big Focus for Japan’s Fujirebio

    (Bloomberg) -- A tiny Tokyo-based diagnostics firm that developed the first US-approved spinal fluid test for Alzheimer’s is now doubling down on developing blood tests — an easier method to detect the brain-wasting disease against which a blockbuster therapy is expected soon.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter

  • Nexo Says It 'Has Not Given Up' On Bailout for Rival Crypto Lender Vauld

    Crypto lender Nexo insists it is still in talks with rival Vauld over potential acquisition of the Singapore-based company.

  • Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2022 Blackboxstocks Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.1 EPS, expectations were $-0.07. Operator: Good day, and welcome to the Blackboxstocks Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen only mode. After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity […]

  • MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2022 Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call of MorphoSys. Throughout today’s recorded call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. The presentation will be followed by a […]

  • Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022 Atento S.A. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.1, expectations were $-0.17. Operator: Good morning and welcome to Atento’s Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. All participants will be in listen-only mode. I would now like to turn the […]

  • Panama, Canada's First Quantum talks to continue on Wednesday - sources

    Representatives for Panama's government and Canada's First Quantum Minerals are set to meet on Wednesday for a third day of talks to solve a dispute over the miner's operations in the country, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The firm's chief executive, Tristan Pascall, flew to Panama over Christmas to attend meetings in person, though the sources did not confirm whether he was still there. Neither the government nor First Quantum, which operates in Panama through its subsidiary Minera Panama, immediately replied to requests from Reuters for comment.

  • New York Raises Cap on Pensions’ Private Equity, Hedge Fund Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill on Friday that allows the state’s and New York City’s pensions to increase allocations to more expensive and opaque asset classes like private equity that could potentially deliver higher returns. Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Reopens B

  • Thai Beverage Public Company Limited's (SGX:Y92) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

    Thai Beverage (SGX:Y92) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last...

  • Homebuyers may want to target these markets in 2023

    If you're looking to purchase a home in the new year you may want to consider the South.

  • Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 21, 2022 Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Target Corporation’s Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. . As a reminder, this conference is being recorded Wednesday, November 16, 2022. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. John […]

  • Interested in purchasing an electric car? This 2023 tax credit could help.

    The new tax credit, which lasts until 2032, is intended to make zero-emission vehicles affordable to more people.