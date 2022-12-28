U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,857.50
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,476.00
    +60.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,905.00
    -10.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.00
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.06
    -0.47 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.50
    -13.60 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.26 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0645
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.61
    +0.74 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7880
    +0.3590 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,660.73
    -214.04 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.39
    -7.29 (-1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,538.17
    +65.16 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,340.50
    -107.37 (-0.41%)
     

Crypto Exchange Kraken to End Japan Operations

Oliver Knight
·1 min read

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said it will exit Japan and de-register from the Financial Services Agency (JFSA) as of Jan. 31.

The decision was prompted by "current market conditions in Japan in combination with a weak crypto market globally," the company said in a blog post.

Kraken users in the country have until the end of next month to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, with the option of transferring crypto to another wallet or wiring Japanese yen to a local bank.

The exchange's co-founder, Jesse Powell, departed from his role as CEO in September to be replaced by former COO Dave Ripley. The company cut 30% of its global workforce two months later as the crypto market continued to stagnate following the collapse of rival exchange FTX.

Kraken will now prioritize resources and investments to ensure the long-term stability of the exchange, the blog post said.

