Crypto exchange Kraken not affected by recent FTX news in 'any material way'

·1 min read
Illustration shows Kraken cryptocurrency exchange logo

(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said on Thursday it was not affected by the recent FTX news "in any material way," and that it had no exposure to FTX Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm Alameda Research.

"We have not listed the FTT token on our spot or futures exchanges, and Kraken is not affected by the recent FTX news in any material way," Kraken said, adding that it held about 9,000 FTT tokens on the FTX exchange.

CEO Bankman-Fried told employees that he was exploring all options for his firm after a deal with cryptocurrency exchange Binance collapsed on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

