Crypto Exchange KuCoin Lists Conflux (CFX) for Trading

·3 min read

KuCoin users can now trade the native token of the only regulatory compliant public blockchain in China

TORONTO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conflux, the only regulatory compliant public blockchain network in China, is now available for trading on global crypto exchange KuCoin. Starting today, users can buy and sell CFX, the native token of Conflux Network, on KuCoin's trading platform. The supported trading pair is CFX/USDT.

The listing on KuCoin provides crypto traders and Conflux users a new venue to trade CFX, which is already listed Binance, OKX, Gate.io, and many other trusted exchanges. The listing comes as Conflux experiences a surge in developer activity on the heels of a wave of new product launches and integrations.

"As we continue building Conflux as a truly permissionless and borderless blockchain at global scale, our listing on KuCoin helps make our network more accessible to users around the world," said Fan Long, co-founder of Conflux. "We're at the tipping point in our development as more and more developers rush to leverage our permissionless blockchain infrastructure, so we're thrilled at the opportunity to expand our community."

Recent network updates aimed at improving the developer experience include the launch eSpace, an EVM-compatible smart contract execution environment that allows developers to deploy and execute Ethereum-native dApps and smart contracts within the Conflux ecosystem. The network also underwent a hard fork, which introduced the addition of a Proof of Stake (PoS) finality chain that expands on the network's existing Proof of Work (PoW) chain.

Conflux has also been expanding its multi-chain strategy, partnering with decentralized cross-chain router Multichain to release Co-Mint, a radical bridge solution to unify blockchain bridges, promote decentralization, and enable efficient use of liquidity.

CFX deposits and trading is available on KuCoin effective immediately. Withdrawals will be enabled at 10:00 on April 2, 2022 (UTC).

About Conflux
Conflux is a permissionless Layer 1 public blockchain connecting decentralized economies across borders and protocols. Fast, scalable, and solidity compatible, with zero congestion and low fees, Conflux is transforming how the world transacts and leading the transformation to a sustainable, borderless economy.

As the only regulatory compliant, public, and permissionless blockchain in China, Conflux provides a unique advantage for projects building and expanding into Asia. Conflux aims to connect decentralized economies to strengthen the overall DeFi ecosystem globally.

About KuCoin
Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange for over 600 digital assets. It currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 10 million users in 207 countries and regions around the world. In 2018, KuCoin secured $20 million in Round A funding from IDG Capital and Matrix Partners. According to CoinMarketCap, KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges. Also, Forbes named KuCoin as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto Exchanges and Apps for enthusiasts.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crypto-exchange-kucoin-lists-conflux-cfx-for-trading-301515623.html

SOURCE Conflux

