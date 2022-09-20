Crypto Exchanges Binance and FTX Have Both Bid Roughly $50M for Voyager’s Assets: Report

Binance and FTX have made the top bids of roughly $50 million for the assets of insolvent crypto lender Voyager Digital, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to the Wall Street Journal. Neither offer has been accepted yet, according to the report.

Binance’s current bid is slightly higher than FTX’s, according to the sources.

CoinDesk previously reported that FTX and Binance were in the hunt to acquire Voyager's assets in the bankruptcy auction, which was held last week in New York. Final results of the auction are expected to be announced on Sept. 29, although an announcement could come earlier.

Neither Binance nor FTX responded immediately when asked to comment for this report.

UPDATE (Sept. 20, 21:55 UTC): Added that Binance and FTX had not immediately responded.