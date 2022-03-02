Crypto exchanges 'should be shut down’ if they don’t suspend Russian accounts: Bill Browder

Asset manager Bill Browder, who for years specialized as an investor in major Russian firms, told Yahoo Finance on Tuesday that cryptocurrency exchanges should be closed if they do not suspend accounts owned by Russians.

The remarks come days after Ukraine's vice prime minister called on a slew of major cryptocurrency exchanges — including Coinbase (COIN) and Binance — to stop servicing Russian accounts that may help the country blunt or circumvent sanctions.

Coinbase and Binance rejected the call for a blanket freeze of Russian accounts, but said they would comply with requests to suspend users specifically targeted by sanctions. Kraken Co-founder and CEO Jesse Powell rebuffed the request outright, saying bitcoin "is the embodiment of libertarian values, which strongly favor individualism and human rights."

Browder, CEO of Hermitage Capital Management and a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the cryptocurrency exchanges should face severe repercussions from governments worldwide if they continue to reject a blanket freeze of Russian accounts.

"They should be shut down by the Western European and U.S. and U.K. regulators if they don't step in and do this," he says.

Businessman Bill Browder speaks after the coroner ruled that Russian businessman Alexander Perepilichnyy probably died of natural causes outside his home in 2012, after the inquest concluded at the Old Bailey, in London, Britain, December 19, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

"For them to be accomplices to Russia's sanctions evasion is a serious blow to world security," he adds.

The Russian economy on Wednesday continued to suffer under a coordinated sanctions regime marshaled by the U.S., European Union, England, Japan, and Canada, among other nations. Trading on the Russian stock market remained closed on Wednesday, making it the longest suspension of that exchange since 1998.

The ruble dropped to a record low 110 to the dollar on Wednesday, after plummeting about 30% against the dollar two days prior.

But some officials fear Russia, Putin, or the nation's wealthy oligarchs could use cryptocurrency as a means to mitigate or avert sanctions. The Biden administration is developing a “focused tactical strategy” to make certain that Moscow does not put cryptocurrency toward that end, according an Associated Press report on Wednesday that cites a senior administration official.

The European Union is also examining whether crypto could help Russian banks overcome sanctions, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The logo for Coinbase Global Inc, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron and others at Times Square in New York, U.S., April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

In the late '90s and early 2000s, Browder’s firm delivered strong returns by exposing corruption at major Russian companies, bringing about company shake-ups, and boosting share prices. In 2005, Browder was denied re-entry to Russia and later became the victim of a Russian government scheme to undermine his firm, he says.

Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer hired by Browder to investigate Russian corruption, was arrested and died in Russian custody.

Speaking to Yahoo Finance, Browder voiced support for an economic response that imposes maximum financial pain on Putin.

"The strategy has to be to raise the price as high as possible, and most importantly, to just deplete Vladimir Putin of resources," Browder says. "So that this war becomes so expensive, and he just doesn't have the money."

