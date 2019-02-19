Crypto Expert Warns Not to Trust the Bitcoin Rally

The bitcoin price has not bottomed yet, but it’s close — and the sooner it tanks, the better. That’s the assertion of Alex Sunnarborg, a founding partner of New York crypto hedge fund Tetras Capital.
“Calling [the bitcoin bottom] is very difficult,” Sunnarborg told Forbes. “That’s part of the reason I’m really thankful that we’re in the position we are right now.
“We can hedge ourselves, remain more neutral, and not have to call that exact price or timing bottom. I’m not confident right now. Our portfolio is relatively neutral. We have cash and short positions.”
Sunnarborg Prefers Scorched-Earth Approach
Alex Sunnarborg (Twitter)
Read the full story on CCN.com.