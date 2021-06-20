U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,151.00
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,148.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,037.50
    +2.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.50
    +1.90 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.90
    +0.26 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.40
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.94
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1876
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4500
    -0.0610 (-4.04%)
     

  • Vix

    20.70
    +2.95 (+16.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3821
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1860
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,680.52
    -142.06 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    888.52
    -51.42 (-5.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,017.47
    -135.96 (-1.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,964.08
    -54.22 (-0.19%)
     

Crypto finance startup Amber Group raises $100M at $1B valuation

Rita Liao
·2 min read

More mainstream venture capital firms are jumping on the crypto bandwagon as investors increasingly consider bitcoin an investable asset, despite the recent massive price drops of a few major cryptocurrencies. Amber Group, a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency trading startup, said on Monday it has raised $100 million in a Series B funding round at a pre-money valuation of $1 billion.

The latest valuation is ten times that of the company's Series A closed in 2019, a $28 million round that counted Coinbase Ventures as one of its investors. Also notably, Amber's Series B financing was bankrolled by a list of high-profile financial and VC firms, including China Renaissance, which led the round, and Tiger Brokers, Tiger Global Management, Arena Holdings, Tru Arrow Partners, Sky9 Capital, DCM Ventures, and Gobi Partners.

Its past investors Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and Blockchain.com also participated in the round.

In May, Babel Finance, another crypto asset manager based out of Hong Kong, secured $40 million in funding from a number of big-name institutional investors, including Amber's investor Tiger Global.

Founded by a group of former investment bankers in their twenties, Amber initially set out to apply machine learning algorithms to quantitative trading but pivoted in 2017 to crypto when the team saw spikes in virtual currency's trading volumes. The startup now serves both institutional and individual investors, offering them algorithmic trading, electronic market-making, high-frequency trading, OTC trading, borrowing and lending, derivatives, among other products.

The firm launched its mobile app in the third quarter of 2020, widening its scope from institutional clients to retail consumers. It said the trading app has so far accumulated over 100,000 registered users.

Amber has been profitable since its inception, according to its co-founder and CEO Michael Wu, with annualized revenues of $500 million based on figures from January to April 2021.

The startup has seen "record months over the past quarter across both client flow and on-exchange market-making volumes," said Wu, and it now accounts for "2-3% of total trading volumes in major spot and derivative markets." Its cumulative trading volumes have doubled from $250 billion since the beginning of the year to over $500 billion. Altogether, it manages around $1.5 billion in trading capital that varies based on BTC and ETH prices.

Amber has over 330 employees worldwide across Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, and Vancouver. The proceeds from its Series B will go towards global expansion.

Katie Haun on saying yes to Coinbase and where a16z’s crypto fund is placing its bets now

Recommended Stories

  • We have $1.6 million but most is locked in our 401(k) plans — how can we retire early without paying so much in taxes?

    You bring up an interesting dilemma some retirement savers may not think of, which is having your retirement assets locked away in investment portfolios intended to be used at an older age. Employer-sponsored retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans, are a great tool for investing for retirement because they are tax-deferred, which means more money is growing until it’s time to withdraw. The first task is to double check on your company’s policy for the age 55 rule (for readers unfamiliar with this rule, it allows people age 55 or older who were separated from their jobs — either because they were fired or voluntarily left — to tap into the 401(k) from their current employer before the required age 59 ½).

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    We’re halfway through the year, and while the markets have been volatile, investors are having a good time so far. The S&P 500 has gained 11% year-to-date, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ has gained 9%. With the Fed keeping interest rates at historic lows, stocks are offering better rates of return – and they are keeping ahead of inflation, as well. But while the overall markets are up, individual stock performance can and will vary. Which means that in the midst of a general rising trend, it’s still

  • Stock to Flow Analysis: Worst Case Scenario Could See $135K BTC by December

    Worst case price prediction for bitcoin using the stock to flow analysis could see bitcoin hitting $135,000 by December 2021 according to PlanB

  • Cryptos crash as China steps up crackdown on bitcoin mining industry

    The crypto world was knocked by several announcements in recent days as the reality of regulation spooked investors.

  • A new round of surprise tax refunds is coming this week. Will you get one?

    If you qualify, you won't have to do anything to get your payment.

  • Suze Orman says avoid this 'huge mistake' when refinancing your mortgage

    The personal finance celebrity says borrowers who do this make her "so crazy."

  • The Dow Just Had Its Worst Week Since October. Why It Could Get Worse.

    No one was expecting much from the Federal Reserve this past week. Instead, the process of tightening monetary policy looks to have finally started.

  • Fourth Stimulus Update Likely This Week

    Congress is in session this week for the first time since May 20, and all eyes are watching for comments regarding a fourth stimulus update. See: Fourth Stimulus Checks Rumors Are Everywhere - Here's...

  • U.S. Warns China on Covid Origin; Cruise Sets Sail: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China will risk international isolation if it fails to allow a “real” investigation on its territory into the origins of the virus that caused the pandemic, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said. President Joe Biden is traveling to North Carolina on Thursday to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated.Russia, Germany and Portugal reported an expanding spread of the highly transmissible delta variant that first appeared in India. Scott Gottlieb, a former head of the U

  • U.S. Faces a Housing Shortage. This Builder Can Help Fill the Gap—and Its Stock Is a Buy.

    The home builder has cut debt and boosted margins. And its discounted supervoting stock offers an intriguing opportunity.

  • Gold Drops Exceedingly; Fed Ducks Reality

    Quite the week, that. Best we begin with some “Facts, Hercule, facts!”

  • 10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best growth stocks to buy right now based on billionaire growth investor Philippe Laffont’s Q1 portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Philippe Laffont, the billionaire who runs New York-based hedge […]

  • Bitcoin Drops as Hashrate Declines With China Mining Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped over the weekend amid a focus on Chinese mine closures and potential regulatory scrutiny.The largest cryptocurrency fell 5.5% to $34,142 as of 10:50 a.m. Sunday in New York, dropping for a fourth time in the past five sessions. Ether, the second-biggest, declined 5.9% to $2,095.The hashrate in China is dropping significantly as Bitcoin mines are being closed, Jonathan Cheesman, head of over-the-counter and institutional sales at crypto-derivatives exchange FTX wrot

  • Why Moderna, Illumina, or Meituan Could Be the Next Tesla Stock

    Baillie Gifford’s Tom Slater invests in companies and CEOs with long-term vision, irrespective of short-term market moves.

  • NIO: Great Business, But Valuation Is Sky-High

    NIO Inc. (NIO) designs and manufactures high-tech electric vehicles in China. As a major player and innovator in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence technologies, it competes directly with Tesla (TSLA). The main value for NIO comes from its competitive positioning in the luxury electric vehicle market (especially SUVs) in China, stemming from its comparable technology combined with its cheaper price point. Furthermore, as a leading local manufacturer and innovator in hi

  • 3 Dividend Ideas to Protect Your Portfolio Against Inflation

    Chris Senyek, chief investment strategist at Wolfe Research, says that dividend investors need to be nimble and consider different strategies when looking at inflationary possibilities. Plus: Prudential’s commitment to its dividend and T. Rowe’s special payout.

  • Buy WISH Stock Before It Joins GME and AMC as a Retail Favorite

    You know how everyone in the Star Wars universe says “the force is strong with this one”? Well, the “meme force” is strong with ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH). WISH Stock has been jumping for a while now due to meme mania. And it refuses to stop. Source: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com Yet again, the stock is moving higher. This is especially impressive, because the market is bleeding red today. WISH stock is producing a huge alpha on meme mania alone. And, amongst all the meme madness, ContextLogic just i

  • New Stimulus Checks Could Start Hitting Your Account Automatically

    Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions,...

  • You can get the Apple AirPods Pro for a great low price ahead of Prime Day 2021

    Prime Day 2021 may be a full day away, but you don't have to wait to save on the AirPods Pro—get them at their discounted price now.

  • Energy Stocks Have Potential New Appeal: Dividends

    With oil prices rising and demand high, the battered industry has been increasing its dividend yield. That’s an appealing prospect for yield-hungry investors.