Crypto Firm Phoenix Jumps 50% After $371 Million Abu Dhabi IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency mining hardware retailer Phoenix Group Plc soared as much as 50% on its Abu Dhabi debut after an initial public offering that raised 1.36 billion dirhams ($371 million).

Most Read from Bloomberg

The shares opened at 2.25 dirhams Tuesday, up from the IPO price of 1.50 dirhams. The offering is the first crypto-related listing in the Middle East and was 33 times oversubscribed, implying orders worth $12 billion. The portion of the IPO reserved for retail investors was oversubscribed 180 times.

IPOs in the Persian Gulf have been on a tear in the past two years, underpinned by high oil prices, government privatization programs and strong investor demand. The boom stands in sharp contrast to the subdued listings market globally, which has been pressured by aggressive interest rate hikes and concerns about economic growth.

Read more: Dubai’s Latest IPO Record Shows Investor Appetite Is Unwavering

International Holding Co., Abu Dhabi’s largest conglomerate controlled by a key member of the emirate’s royal family, bought a 10% stake in Phoenix in early October.

The United Arab Emirates had sought to position itself as a hub for the crypto industry, but has gradually started to tighten scrutiny as it seeks to ensure proper oversight of the industry and work toward getting off the Financial Action Task Force’s “gray list.” Dubai’s crypto regulator fined 18 firms for compliance breaches last month.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.