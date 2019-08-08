Robinhood, the U.S.-based popular stock and crypto investing app, has received approval from the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to operate in the country.

Announcing the news on Wednesday, the firm said that its subsidiary, Robinhood International, Ltd., will operate as a broker in the U.K., following the approval. “This authorization will enable us to bring our investing platform to customers in the U.K., and is a critical step to achieve our mission of democratizing finance for all.”

Robinhood has also appointed Wander Rutgers as president of Robinhood International, to lead the U.K. business and oversee its new London office. Wander has previously worked with savings app Plum and money transfer service TransferWise.

Join Genesis now and continue reading, Crypto-friendly investment app Robinhood gets FCA nod to operate in the UK!