U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,971.27
    -6.26 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,394.25
    -37.83 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,716.08
    -52.76 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.07
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.45
    +0.64 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,975.60
    +21.80 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.33 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0850
    +0.0046 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    +0.0360 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    +0.0057 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8200
    -0.7350 (-0.56%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,364.22
    +429.12 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    600.61
    +357.93 (+147.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Crypto Fugitive Do Kwon Is Arrested in Montenegro and Charged With Fraud in US

24
Misha Savic and Sangmi Cha
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, who presided over a more than $40 billion cryptocurrency implosion last year, was arrested in Montenegro and charged with fraud by US prosecutors.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The developments came just over a month after the US Securities and Exchange Commission sued the 31-year-old as well as Terraform Labs. It is unclear whether his arrest was at the request of US authorities. He also faces an arrest warrant in South Korea on securities-law violations.

Kwon was detained in Podgorica along with Han Chang-joon while trying to fly to Dubai using falsified Costa Rican traveling documents, Montenegro’s Interior Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The two were also found with Belgian and South Korean travel documents, the ministry said. The Belgian papers were falsified, according to Interpol. Police took three laptops and five mobile phones from the pair, the ministry said.

Kwon’s whereabouts have been the source of constant speculation since September, when authorities in his native South Korea issued a warrant for his arrest on allegations including breaches of capital-markets law. The country has stripped him of his passport and said he’s the subject of an Interpol red notice.

Kwon found himself at the center of one of the crypto sector’s most damaging episodes last May, when the TerraUSD stablecoin he helped create and its sister token Luna suddenly cratered. That event set off a chain of failures across the digital-assets space that culminated with the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX six months later. Outfits from hedge fund Three Arrows Capital to lender Celsius Network toppled along the way.

  • Read more: All The Ways That Crypto Broke in 2022

Kwon didn’t immediately respond to efforts to contact him via Telegram message and email. Representatives of Terraform Labs did not respond to a request for comment. The entrepreneur has previously denied wrongdoing and that he was a fugitive from justice. South Korean prosecutors and police couldn’t immediately be reached after regular hours.

A successor to the Luna token fell more than 7% after news of the arrest before recouping some losses, according to CoinGecko.

In February, the SEC turned up the heat on Kwon when it alleged in federal court that Terraform Labs and Kwon offered and sold unregistered securities, including the stablecoin, and carried out a scheme that wiped out at least $40 billion worth of market value.

  • Read more: SEC Sues Terraform, Kwon Over Stablecoin in Crypto Collapse

The TerraUSD stablecoin was meant to keep a constant value of $1. Unlike other similar tokens that rely on a reserve of liquid assets, the system used on a complex mix of algorithms and trader incentives involving Luna. But it unraveled when confidence in Kwon’s project evaporated during a few chaotic days in early May. Cryptocurrencies swooned, and didn’t recover until early this year.

The prosecutors’ office in Seoul early December said Kwon was reportedly in the landlocked Balkan nation Serbia, a few weeks after indicating that he had flown to Dubai likely as a stopover to destinations unknown after exiting Singapore, where his Terraform Labs project had a base.

Prosecutors have also sought to freeze digital assets allegedly linked to Kwon.

Exactly what sparked the implosion of Kwon’s project remains a mystery. US authorities were investigating possible links to Bankman-Fried, whose FTX exchange and trading house Alameda Research spiraled into bankruptcy in November.

--With assistance from Emily Nicolle, Jasmina Kuzmanovic, Jan Bratanic and Vildana Hajric.

(In third paragraph, fixes the name of the person detained alongside Do Kwon to correct a misspelling in official statement from Montenegro’s Interior Ministry)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Do Kwon to Spend Next 30 Days in Detention in Montenegro

    The judge concluded that there are "concrete circumstances" indicating that Kwon could be a flight risk — especially considering he is a foreign citizen.

  • CoinMarketCap News, Mar 27: Do Kwon Behind Bars Amid Fears He's a Flight Risk

    Also today, Nvidia — which makes graphics cards used for mining — says crypto adds nothing useful to society.

  • North Korean Hackers Use Cloud Mining Services to Launder Dirty Crypto

    Cloud-based infrastructure can save costs—but may also be an attractive avenue for criminals.

  • Cemex, Vulcan Reach Temporary Pact for Use of Seized Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- Cemex SAB reached a temporary deal to use Vulcan Materials Co.’s port facilities at Punta Venado in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, potentially defusing a legal battle that recently became a flashpoint for US-Mexico relations. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysRolex Wows Fans With New Dayt

  • Binance CEO Calls CFTC Lawsuit an ‘Incomplete Recitation of Facts’

    In a blog post Monday, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao said that the company did not agree with the characterization of many of the issues alleged in the CFTC's complaint and touted the exchange’s compliance technology. "The Hash" panel discusses CZ's response and the implications for the broader crypto industry.

  • ISRO has launched the last 36 of OneWeb's 618-satellite constellation

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched 36 satellites of UK-based satellite communications company OneWeb.

  • Two Bank Stocks for Bulls After the Panic, According to Citi

    Analyst Keith Horowitz upgraded both KeyCorp and M&T Bank to Buy from Neutral, as the banking sector tries to come back from a rough couple of weeks.

  • The world "population bomb" might not go off after all

    When the global population passed the 8 billion mark on Nov. 15 last year, demographers had a peak in sight: 10.4 billion, around the year 2080.

  • The long-awaited crackdown on crypto’s Binance is here and it has chat messages about alleged criminal clients: ‘Like come on. They are here for crime’

    The complaint filed against Binance alleges the company's top executives knew of and "tolerated" criminal activities facilitated by the platform.

  • More relatives of Colorado shooting victims sue Sturm Ruger

    More relatives of people shot to death at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 are suing gun-maker Sturm, Ruger & Co. over how it marketed the firearm used in the massacre, adding to litigation first filed earlier this month against the company. The lawsuit by relatives of five of the 10 people killed in Boulder was served on the company Thursday and is expected to be filed this week in Superior Court in Stamford, Connecticut, according to Andrew Garza, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. Both lawsuits accuse Sturm, Ruger & Co. of marketing its AR-556 pistol, which resembles a rifle, in a “reckless” and “immoral” way that promoted its killing capability and glorified lone gunmen.

  • FTX’s Bankman-Fried Charged With Bribery of Chinese Officials

    Prosecutors said Sam Bankman-Fried violated U.S. antibribery law when he authorized payments of at least $40 million in cryptocurrency to one or more Chinese government officials to unfreeze Alameda Research accounts.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried, prosecutors reach new bail agreement

    Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried said they reached an agreement with U.S. prosecutors on Monday on revised bail conditions, after a judge raised the prospect of sending the indicted FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder to jail pending trial. Under some of the proposed new conditions, Bankman-Fried would have a new phone with no internet capability and a basic laptop with limited functions, but be forbidden from using other electronic communication devices. The laptop will have monitoring software to track user activity and Bankman-Fried won't have administrative access to prevent tampering with the restrictions.

  • 'Starbucks may serve as a leading indicator of where [the restaurant] industry is headed': Analyst

    Starbucks (SBUX) CEO Howard Schultz is scheduled to testify before the Senate HELP, here's how it could impact the rest of the industry.

  • Feds Nab One of the World's Biggest Hackers

    Federal officials arrest a New York man for allegedly creating a major hacking forum and marketplace for cybercriminals.

  • French prosecutors search banks over alleged dividend stripping

    PARIS (Reuters) -French authorities on Tuesday searched the Paris offices of five banks, including Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and HSBC, on suspicion of fiscal fraud, part of a broad European probe into the dodging of dividend tax payments. Societe Generale and BNP Paribas confirmed the searches, declining further comment. The French prosecutors' actions are the latest to hit global banks over the dividend tax fraud scheme as similar investigations have been conducted in Germany and other European countries.

  • UPDATE 3-Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee whose $137 mln verdict was cut

    A trial kicked off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black elevator operator whom a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant. A lawyer for plaintiff Owen Diaz told a jury during opening statements that the racist slurs, graffiti and threats his client faced were part of a "plantation mentality" at the Fremont, California factory where Black workers were treated as second-class citizens. "You will conclude that Tesla's conduct ... is a conscious decision not to protect African American employees inside their workplace," the lawyer, Bernard Alexander, said.

  • BREAKING: SBF Accused of Paying $40 Million in Bribes to Chinese Government Officials

    It's alleged that this was to unlock accounts that held over $1 billion in cryptocurrency.

  • Chipotle agrees to pay after closing store that sought union

    Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay $240,000 to former employees as part of a settlement stemming from a complaint that the company violated federal law by closing a restaurant where workers wanted to unionize. Chipotle announced it was permanently closing its Augusta, Maine, location last year after workers filed a National Labor Relations Board petition for a union election. The NLRB later said the closure was illegal.

  • Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee whose $137 million verdict was cut

    A trial kicked off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black elevator operator whom a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant. A lawyer for plaintiff Owen Diaz told a jury during opening statements that the racist slurs, graffiti and threats his client faced were part of a "plantation mentality" at the Fremont, California factory where Black workers were treated as second-class citizens. "You will conclude that Tesla's conduct ... is a conscious decision not to protect African American employees inside their workplace," the lawyer, Bernard Alexander, said.

  • Iconic Las Vegas Casino Responds to 'No Color' Controversy

    People who saw only the large print of the sign from a picture expressed outrage and concern to Las Vegas's KSNV. The full sign shows that the policy is an attempt to stop patrons from wearing gang colors on Fremont Street and in the various casinos that surround it. "No person while on the premises of the Fremont Street Experience Member Properties shall exhibit, or make visible to the naked eye, on his person[,] apparel, accessories, vehicles, or any emblem, decal, insignia, badge, kerchief, or sign that states, suggests, displays, endorses, supports for, membership in, or endorsement of any motorcycle club, gang, association, or organization."