Crypto giant Binance to acquire FTX following 'liquidity crunch'

Binance has signed a non-binding, letter of intent to acquire FTX, the two firms said, delivering a surprising twist amid the public feud between the world's two largest crypto exchanges that contributed to several tokens taking a tumble Tuesday. The firms didn't disclose the value of the deal, pending the due diligence process.

In a series of tweets, Binance founder and chief executive Changpeng Zhao (pictured above) said Binance made the decision after FTX reached out to the firm for help. "To protect users, we signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire FTX and help cover the liquidity crunch. We will be conducting a full DD in the coming days," he said.

Binance, the world's largest exchange, is the first investor that backed FTX, but as the younger firm grew in popularity, the relationship between the two firms started to wither. The two executives have hurled criticism at each other for several months, but the relationship between the two hit an all-time low earlier this week after Zhao revealed that Binance was selling its holding of FTT, the native token of FTX exchange that it had received as part of an exit from the firm last year.

In a tweet, Sam Bankman-Fried said Tuesday: "A *huge* thank you to CZ, Binance, and all of our supporters. This is a user-centric development that benefits the entire industry. CZ has done, and will continue to do, an incredible job of building out the global crypto ecosystem, and creating a freer economic world."

Bankman-Fried said FTX is working on clearing the withdrawal backlog. "This will clear out liquidity crunches; all assets will be covered 1:1. This is one of the main reasons we’ve asked Binance to come in. It may take a bit to settle etc. -- we apologize for that," he said.

Several cryptocurrencies jumped on the news.

Binance is the world's most valuable crypto exchange, estimated to be worth over $300 billion. FTX was valued at $32 billion in its most recent funding round (a Series C) in January this year. The firm counts Sequoia, BlackRock, Tiger Global, Paradigm, Thoma Bravo, SoftBank, Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Altimeter Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Sino Global, BOND, and Iconiq Growth among its long list of backers.

Affected by the news of Binance's acquisition of FTX, BNB rose to $370, an increase of 12% in one hour; FTT rose to a maximum of $22, an increase of 37% in one hour. BTC bounces back to $20,143 and ETH to $1,535. — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) November 8, 2022

