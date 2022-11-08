Crypto giant Binance to acquire rival FTX following 'liquidity crunch'

Binance said Tuesday it has signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, delivering a surprising twist following a public spat between the world's two largest crypto exchanges that contributed to several digital tokens taking a tumble Tuesday. The firms didn't disclose the value of the deal, which is non-binding and pending the due diligence process.

The deal follows Binance founder Changpeng Zhao and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's months-long clash on social media, which escalated earlier this week.

Zhao (pictured above) said Binance reached the decision after FTX asked the crypto behemoth for help. "To protect users, we signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire FTX and help cover the liquidity crunch. We will be conducting a full DD in the coming days," he said in a tweet.

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, is the first investor that backed FTX, but as the younger firm grew in popularity, the relationship between the two started to wither.

The two billionaires have been hurling snarky remarks at each other for several months, but the relationship hit an all-time low earlier this week after Zhao said that Binance was selling its holding of FTT, the native token of FTX exchange, that it had received as part of an exit from the firm last year.

Zhao said the firm was liquidating its FTT holdings as a "post-exit risk management," giving some credence to a widely circulated rumor about Alameda Research's concerning financial health.

Bankman-Fried founded the prop trading and market making firm Alameda, which has some exposure to the FTT tokens. FTT token slid to as low as $14.32 from $25.47 earlier on Tuesday as investors lost faith, according to Binance's trading view. In a note to clients earlier Tuesday, research firm Bernstein suggested that FTX should consider shutting down Alameda due to the perceived risks.

So just to be clear... Binance's CEO raises doubts over the financial health of Alameda/FTX, thus causing investor panic around FTX leading a ton of investors to move their funds out, only to then... buy the company outright?? — Ryan Browne (@Ryan_Browne_) November 8, 2022

"Binance is the immediate trigger, but FTX should resolve its relationship with Alameda. FTX cannot carry on its existing ownership structure with Alameda. FTX needs to completely ring-fence itself and potentially shut down the Alameda prop trading business. If Alameda's trading operations impact FTX's customer confidence (perception of Alameda trading against users on FTX and Alameda's state of finances), then there is more downside to running Alameda than otherwise," a Bernstein analyst wrote in the note.

Bankman-Fried offered a "huge thanks" to Zhao and Binance on Tuesday, adding that the deal was "a user-centric development that benefits the entire industry."

"CZ has done, and will continue to do, an incredible job of building out the global crypto ecosystem, and creating a freer economic world," Bankman-Fried said in a tweet.

FTX is working on clearing the withdrawal backlog, he said. "This will clear out liquidity crunches; all assets will be covered 1:1. This is one of the main reasons we’ve asked Binance to come in. It may take a bit to settle etc. -- we apologize for that," he said.

Several cryptocurrencies jumped on the news.

Binance is the world's most valuable crypto exchange, estimated to be worth over $300 billion. FTX was valued at $32 billion in its most recent funding round (a Series C) in January this year. The firm counts Sequoia, BlackRock, Tiger Global, Paradigm, Thoma Bravo, SoftBank, Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Altimeter Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Sino Global, Bond and Iconiq Growth among its long list of backers. FTX and its FTX US business raised over $2.2 billion across several funding rounds, according to Web3 Signals, a crypto dealbook.

Tuesday's announcement shocked the business world and even the crypto community, which has grown accustomed to topsy-turvy developments this year. Bankman-Fried was hailed as a crypto savior earlier this year after he bought a series of firms. FTX Ventures, the ventures arm of the crypto exchange, is also a major investor in a large number of crypto startups including Aptos Labs, Messari, Sky Mavis, LayerZero, YugaLabs and 1inch Network, according to Web3 Signal.

Bankman-Fried attempted to raise additional capital from investors before approaching Binance, according to a source familiar with the matter. Axios suggests that many existing investors are surprised by the move.

Affected by the news of Binance's acquisition of FTX, BNB rose to $370, an increase of 12% in one hour; FTT rose to a maximum of $22, an increase of 37% in one hour. BTC bounces back to $20,143 and ETH to $1,535. — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) November 8, 2022

