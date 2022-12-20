Crypto Health Market Research Report - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crypto Health Market Research Report by Function, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Crypto Health Market size was estimated at USD 353.45 million in 2021, USD 491.13 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 39.13% to reach USD 2,563.72 million by 2027.



In this report, the years 2018 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Crypto Health market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space.

It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:



The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Crypto Health Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Crypto Health Market during the forecast period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Crypto Health Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Crypto Health Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Crypto Health Market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Crypto Health Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Crypto Health Market?

Company Usability Profiles:

BurstIQ, LLC

Chronicled, Inc.

Clinicoin

CoinHealth

Coral Health Research & Discovery

CryptoSlate

CryptoTec AG

Dentacoin

Encrypgen Incorporated

eperi GmbH

Factom inc

FarmaTrust

Guardtime Federal

Hashed Health

Healthureum

IBM Corporation

iSolve LLC

Lympo

Medicalchain SA

Microsoft Corporation

Patientory Inc

PokitDok Inc.

Robomed Network

SimplyVital Health

Solve.Care

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 226 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $353.45 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2563.72 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 39.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for securing and raising the efficiency of healthcare sector

5.1.1.2. Government support and promotions for crypto health

5.1.1.3. Increasing use of telehealth services

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Lack of awareness regarding crypto asset management functionality

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing technology adoption in developing countries

5.1.3.2. Growing investment in technology advancement

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Rising security and privacy issues

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Crypto Health Market, by Function

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Claims Adjudication & Billing Management

6.3. Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

6.4. Supply Chain Management



7. Crypto Health Market, by End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Healthcare Patients

7.3. Healthcare Payers

7.4. Healthcare Providers

7.5. Pharmaceutical Companies

