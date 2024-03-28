Crypto Influencer EmperorBTC Advises Followers To Buy The Dip If Bitcoin Dumps To $65K Again — What Are Analysts Saying?

With nearly 400,000 followers on X, crypto influencer EmperorBTC has achieved success by offering market insights and Bitcoin (BTC) trading analysis to his community.

EmperorBTC is one of many influencers on X who continually post content about Bitcoin's future. While there are some valuable insights, some of the content can be directed at an echo chamber of Bitcoin bulls. For this reason, it's important to consider many different analysts' opinions on Bitcoin.

Take a look at what EmperorBTC has been saying about Bitcoin. The influencer recently posted on X:

1. If Bitcoin Dumps to $65K again, it will be time to buy the dip even harder. Buy everything you have belief in.

2. The halving is not priced in. No one is giving it enough attention. It’s automatically bullish.

3. It’s time to deploy your time, sleep and capital season.

The controversial point in the post comes from the halving. There is lots of debate around whether the event is priced in, meaning that the price of Bitcoin already reflects the known impacts of the halving. There are reasonable arguments on both sides.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts believe the halving is already priced in, saying that BTC could go as low as $42,000. "This $42,000 estimate is also the level we envisage bitcoin prices drifting towards once bitcoin-halving-induced euphoria subsides after April," JPMorgan analysts wrote. They also mention that the halving will lower mining profitability, which could have negative effects on Bitcoin's price.

On the other side of the debate, analysts see Bitcoin continuing to rise in 2024. Fundstrat's Tom Lee said that Bitcoin will reach "$150,000 before year end ... and much much higher numbers in the future." Lee has experience with financial markets and crypto, so this prediction carries some weight.

Additionally, Standard Chartered is also bullish on the token, projecting it to reach $100,000 by the end of 2024 and $200,000 by the end of 2025. Both Standard Chartered and Lee believe that the halving will reduce selling pressure and allow the price of Bitcoin to surge.

The halving will reduce the number of new Bitcoins minted each day from around 900 to 450. Some miners take these newly minted tokens and sell them each day, which can help keep prices lower. With fewer tokens, there could theoretically be less selling activity.

JPMorgan and others see the situation differently. They believe that the halving is already priced in or that it will lead to a large selloff. This would lead Bitcoin's price to either trade sideways or fall after the halving.

EmperorBTC's opinion is that the halving will be positive for BTC. If he is correct, now would be one of the last times to get into an investment for a solid price. If he is wrong, an investment in BTC right now could fare poorly. Bitcoin is extremely unpredictable, especially with the novelty of current market dynamics.

